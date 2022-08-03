Two Dead In Dubuque County Crash

(Dubuque County, IA) — Two people were killed in a crash in Dubuque County last night involving a garbage truck. The State Patrol report says an SUV driven by 20-year-old Miranda Held of Cedar Falls tried to pass several vehicles in a turn lane on Highway 20 and rear-ended a garbage truck. A passenger in her SUV, 21-year-old Samuel Link, also died in the accident. The driver of the garbage truck, 32-year-old Adam Linden of Sherrill, was not injured.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 9:19 p.m. Friday night, Lisbon Mount Vernon Ambulance, Linn County Deputies, Mount Vernon Lisbon Fire, Linn County Rescue, and the Mount Vernon Lisbon Police Department went to Sutliff Road and Day Road. due to a personal injury accident. At the scene, crews found a...
FAYETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - A helicopter crashed in northeast Iowa on Friday morning, according to law enforcement officials. At around 11:10 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of the crash near the intersection of M Avenue and 130th Street, located southwest of Fayette. Deputies believe that the helicopter clipped a power line, leading to the pilot to make a landing in the nearby corn field.
CUBA CITY, Wis. — Emergency crews in Lafayette County located a man who had been missing since Monday. Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 9600 block of County H Thursday for a report of an unattended vehicle. An investigation led officials to begin looking for a 49-year-old man who had not been seen or heard from since Monday evening.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
Ankeny, Iowa — The State Medical Examiner’s report on the June 22nd murders of three campers at Maquoketa Caves State Park indicates gunshots alone did not cause the victim’s deaths. The Iowa Department of Public Safety has released autopsy results showing 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt died from a...
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - Two people are dead after a fatal crash in Dubuque County Tuesday evening. Emergency personnel responded to Highway 20 at mile marker 300 around 5:13 p.m. According to Iowa State Patrol, 20-year-old Miranda Lynn Held and 21-year-old Samuel Jon Linck were traveling eastbound and tried passing...
A Dubuque resident has been awarded more than $400,000 in a civil jury trial stemming from a 2016 crash in Dubuque County. Mark Simmons was awarded $415,000 from a jury during a civil trial at the Dubuque County Courthouse. The trial was related to a lawsuit originally filed by Simmons in 2018 against Dubuque County residents Nancy McKillip and Dale Leibfried. Simmons filed the suit in relation to a June 21, 2016, Dubuque County crash. A report says McKillip failed to yield at a stop sign at Humke and Sundown roads and collided with a vehicle, in which Leibfried was driving and Simmons was a passenger. In the report, Simmons stated he suffered “personal injuries which required medical care and treatment.” The lawsuit claimed that both McKillip and Leibfried were negligent while driving, causing Simmons’ injuries. The trial began on July 26th, and the jury reached its verdict on July 28th. The jury assigned 75% of the fault to Leibfried and 25% of the fault to McKillip.
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A man and a boy are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Highway 61 near Eldridge Friday afternoon. According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, at about 2:03 p.m. on Aug. 5, dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a motor vehicle accident near the 124.5-mile marker on Highway 61, in between Davenport and Eldridge.
LANARK, Ill. (KWQC) - Several crews worked to clean up spilled hazardous materials following a fire early Friday in Lanark. At 6:02 a.m. Friday, dispatch received a 911 call about a small building on fire on West Carroll Street. Lanark and Shannon fire departments responded at the fire was quickly contained, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release on its Facebook page.
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Health Department is seeking public assistance in finding two animals involved in biting incidents and verifying their health status and vaccination history. On Tuesday, August 2nd, at around 7:30 pm, there was a biting incident involving a cat in the 2300 block of Queen...
Economists say the strong job market is keeping the economy from slipping into a downturn. A new CDC study shows children battling long COVID had a much greater chance of having serious health problems. Culver's Greenhouse gives harvest time tips. Updated: 5 hours ago. As harvest time approaches, Bob and...
IOWA – The causes of death for three members of a Cedar Falls family who were murdered at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground in July have been released, along with the cause of death for the man believed to have killed them. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation revealed information from the autopsies of […]
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a situation with multiple fatalities that occurred in Laurel in the northeast corner of the state early this morning. Nebraska News Channel reports that the situation includes multiple scenes in the Cedar County community and is an active investigation. Multiple witnesses reported seeing or...
PALO, Iowa (KCRG) — Authorities said they arrested two people in connection to the death of a Palo woman, who was found dead after a welfare check on a home on July 15. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Samantha Bevans, 34, of Palo, on Wednesday, and Tacoa Talley, 38, of North Liberty, on Thursday.
COBB, Wis. — U.S. Highway 18 has reopened between Cobb and Edmund Thursday afternoon following a crash involving a semi-truck, officials said. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported the crash happened around 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 18 and Whitson Road. All lanes of Highway 18 have reopened as of 4 p.m. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Pleasant Valley man was sentenced Wednesday to one year in the Scott County Jail with all but 90 days suspended for his role in a boat crash that left two people dead in 2020 in LeClaire. James William Thiel, 46, was convicted in April of...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Beginning Monday, August 8th, A Avenue NE between 10th Street and 11th Street will be closed for skywalk construction. Officials say a detour will be posted and work is expected to take roughly six months. UnityPoint confirms the construction closure is to replace the skywalk...
The Gratiot Fire Department responded to South Prairie Road in the Town of Gratiot for a barn fire Tuesday shortly before 5pm. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department, Gratiot First Response, the Darlington Fire Department, Warren Fire Department, and Green County EMS assisted at the scene. There were no injuries reported.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Samantha Bevans is charged with first degree murder in the death of Jodi Bevans, her step mother. Bevan’s boyfriend, Tacoa Talley is also charged. Court documents show the couple talked about killing and robbing Bevans at her home. They wanted to make sure she...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Cedar Rapids shut down rumors about one of the oldest black owned businesses in the area. In a Facebook post, the city says they've received a lot of questions about Freda's Beauty Rama & Gift Shop, located at 1028 12th Avenue SE.
Comments / 0