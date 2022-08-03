ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Developing First Ever Drought Plan

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — Three state agencies are developing guidelines for city and county officials who may have to restrict water usage during a drought emergency. The DNR’s Tim Hall says the first-ever state “drought plan” would leave decisions about limiting water usage to local officials — while giving them a framework and information to use in making those decisions. The latest information from the US Drought Mitigation Center shows there are “extreme” drought conditions in four northwest Iowa counties, but water shortages haven’t dropped to the level of what’s called an “exceptional” drought.

Atlantic, IA
