Burglars vandalize century-old Dubois County church
DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Local law enforcement says they are looking for any information on a recent burglary that left a historic church in Dubois County vandalized.
The sheriff’s office says that suspects broke into the Evangelical Lutheran Emmanuel Church sometime between Monday, July 25 and the morning of Thursday, July 28. Several items were stolen and the property was left vandalized, deputies say.Local veterans display vandalized
Anyone with information is asked to call the Dubois County Sheriff's Office at 812-482-3522, Dubois County Dispatch at 812-482-9111. The sheriff's office says any information can be kept anonymous, if requested.
