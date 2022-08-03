Man arrested in connection to Wednesday shooting in College Station

Read on theeagle.com
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for August 8
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 21 min ago.
Getting a new handle on the garbage
We had a pleasant surprise. The trash-can-handle fairy visited us!. Recently, when I went out to pull our trash can to the street, I found it had a new handle. This new handle replaced the chain my husband had engineered a couple of months earlier, after the original 20-year-old handle broke due to rusting.
Bryan-College Station sees 50 days with 100-degree weather since start of 2022
Tuesday was a record day for Bryan-College Station as it was the 50th time the temperature reached 100 degrees since the start of 2022, according to KBTX Meteorologist Shel Winkley. “This did happen in 2011, although we didn’t do it this fast. In 2011, we had 69 days of triple-digit...
FishTales Reel Life Adventure Fort Boggy State Park
I had a lake survey to do up near Fairfield and after completing the survey I headed home. I stopped for fuel & lunch in Buffalo at the Pharm Steakhouse and then took old highway 75 south towards home. Just a little south of Centerville is a little lake in the Fort Boggy State Park which I like to fish. The cloud cover and chance of rain had the temperature under a 100 degrees so I stopped in for a little fishing and nature hike. After sweating my tail off I hit the road on down to Leona and stopped in at the drug store.. What a treat that was!
I Heart Bryan opens Teacher Closet in Bryan for those in need of classroom supplies
Teachers from all over the Brazos Valley attended the grand opening of Teacher Closet, an I Heart Bryan initiative, to collect donated supplies for their classrooms on Monday night at Morning Star Storage in Bryan. Alicia Carter, a Pre-K teacher at Kemp-Carver Elementary School, was one of the many teachers...
Local school districts host back-to-school events for students, families
Schools in Bryan and College Station will begin the 2022-2023 school year in the next few weeks. To help prepare students, teachers and families for the new school year, campuses will host meet the teacher and orientation events. BISD. Bryan schools will host its meet the teacher events the week...
Dwight Baker writes book of devotionals
Dwight C. Baker, who inspired the community when he walked — with leg braces and on crutches — from Bryan-College Station to Houston, a distance of 90 miles, has published a book of devotionals he wrote as a teenager. Now 58, Baker was born with spina bifida. He...
Franklin’s Campbell, former Aggie hoops coach Rapp in the lead
Franklin’s Olivia Campbell and former Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Cherri Rapp shot a 6-over-par 78 for a first-round lead in the second flight of the Texas Women’s Four-Ball Championships at Riverbend Country Club in Sugar Land on Monday. Campbell and Rapp have a five-stroke lead on...
Fall Camp Media Day: Elijah Robinson
Texas A&M football assistant head coach Elijah Robinson meets the press during the Aggies' annual Fall Camp Media Day. (8.7.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
Bryan City Council approves proposing the same property tax rate in a 5-2 vote
The Bryan City Council approved a proposed property tax rate of $0.62900 per $100 of assessed valuation, which is the same as the city’s current tax rate, in a 5-2 vote during Tuesday night’s regular meeting at the Bryan Municipal Building. After much back-and-forth debate, councilmembers Buppy Simank,...
Fall Camp Media Day: Edgerrin Cooper
Texas A&M football linebacker Edgerrin Cooper meets the press during the Aggies' annual Fall Camp Media Day. (8.7.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
Fall Camp Media Day: Nik Constantinou
Texas A&M football punter Nik Constantinou meets the press during the Aggies' annual Fall Camp Media Day. (8.7.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
Fall Camp Media Day: DJ Durkin
Texas A&M football defensive coordinator DJ Durkin meets the press during the Aggies' annual Fall Camp Media Day. (8.7.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
Johnson named A&M Lettermen’s Association’s Lifetime Award winner
Davey Johnson, who lettered in both baseball and football at Texas A&M, was named the Lettermen’s Association’s recipient of the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. Johnson played two years of baseball at A&M before signing a professional contract. The second baseman played from 1965-78 with the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Baltimore. He hit 136 homers, including 43 in 1973 for Atlanta. He won a pair of World Series with Baltimore in 1966 and 1970. Johnson then managed from 1984-2013 for the New York Mets, Cincinnati, Baltimore, Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington. He was 1,372-1,071, winning the 1986 World Series with the Mets.
