College Station, TX

Man arrested in connection to Wednesday shooting in College Station

By EAGLE STAFF REPORT
Bryan College Station Eagle
 6 days ago
Bryan College Station Eagle

Getting a new handle on the garbage

We had a pleasant surprise. The trash-can-handle fairy visited us!. Recently, when I went out to pull our trash can to the street, I found it had a new handle. This new handle replaced the chain my husband had engineered a couple of months earlier, after the original 20-year-old handle broke due to rusting.
Bryan College Station Eagle

FishTales Reel Life Adventure Fort Boggy State Park

I had a lake survey to do up near Fairfield and after completing the survey I headed home. I stopped for fuel & lunch in Buffalo at the Pharm Steakhouse and then took old highway 75 south towards home. Just a little south of Centerville is a little lake in the Fort Boggy State Park which I like to fish. The cloud cover and chance of rain had the temperature under a 100 degrees so I stopped in for a little fishing and nature hike. After sweating my tail off I hit the road on down to Leona and stopped in at the drug store.. What a treat that was!
CENTERVILLE, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Dwight Baker writes book of devotionals

Dwight C. Baker, who inspired the community when he walked — with leg braces and on crutches — from Bryan-College Station to Houston, a distance of 90 miles, has published a book of devotionals he wrote as a teenager. Now 58, Baker was born with spina bifida. He...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Franklin’s Campbell, former Aggie hoops coach Rapp in the lead

Franklin’s Olivia Campbell and former Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Cherri Rapp shot a 6-over-par 78 for a first-round lead in the second flight of the Texas Women’s Four-Ball Championships at Riverbend Country Club in Sugar Land on Monday. Campbell and Rapp have a five-stroke lead on...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Fall Camp Media Day: Elijah Robinson

Texas A&M football assistant head coach Elijah Robinson meets the press during the Aggies' annual Fall Camp Media Day. (8.7.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan City Council approves proposing the same property tax rate in a 5-2 vote

The Bryan City Council approved a proposed property tax rate of $0.62900 per $100 of assessed valuation, which is the same as the city’s current tax rate, in a 5-2 vote during Tuesday night’s regular meeting at the Bryan Municipal Building. After much back-and-forth debate, councilmembers Buppy Simank,...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Fall Camp Media Day: Edgerrin Cooper

Texas A&M football linebacker Edgerrin Cooper meets the press during the Aggies' annual Fall Camp Media Day. (8.7.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Fall Camp Media Day: Nik Constantinou

Texas A&M football punter Nik Constantinou meets the press during the Aggies' annual Fall Camp Media Day. (8.7.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Fall Camp Media Day: DJ Durkin

Texas A&M football defensive coordinator DJ Durkin meets the press during the Aggies' annual Fall Camp Media Day. (8.7.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Johnson named A&M Lettermen’s Association’s Lifetime Award winner

Davey Johnson, who lettered in both baseball and football at Texas A&M, was named the Lettermen’s Association’s recipient of the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. Johnson played two years of baseball at A&M before signing a professional contract. The second baseman played from 1965-78 with the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Baltimore. He hit 136 homers, including 43 in 1973 for Atlanta. He won a pair of World Series with Baltimore in 1966 and 1970. Johnson then managed from 1984-2013 for the New York Mets, Cincinnati, Baltimore, Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington. He was 1,372-1,071, winning the 1986 World Series with the Mets.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

