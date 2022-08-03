Trailer revealed for Arcane: Bridging the Rift, a 5-part, behind-the-scenes docuseries on League’s animated hit

Read on dotesports.com
Related
dotesports.com
156 days and counting: Overwatch fan draws Zenyatta every day until Overwatch 2 releases
It’s no secret that the Overwatch community is anxiously awaiting the launch of Overwatch 2. After years of delays and confusion, the long-awaited sequel is finally coming on Oct. 4. Some fans have decided to show their dedication to the lore-heavy FPS game during the wait, including one Reddit user who won’t stop drawing Zenyatta until the game drops.
dotesports.com
New Hogwarts Legacy cutscene, character customization options shown off during tech event
A new cutscene from Hogwarts Legacy debuted during the Autodesk Vision Series, a technology event, which showed a hippogriff in need of help and screengrabs of the game’s character customization screen. In the cinematic, a hippogriff, a creature already known from the Harry Potter’s Wizarding World films, is attacked...
dotesports.com
MultiVersus devs plan to overhaul hitbox/hurtbox system
MultiVersus is set to receive a “big overhaul” to its hitbox and hurtbox system, the game’s director has confirmed through a reply to a fan query. Tony Huynh, the director of MultiVersus, was asked by a fan if one of the game’s characters, namely Finn, will be nerfed due to his overpowered and unbalanced moves. Huynh replied by saying: “We’ll be looking at Finn in sections, we are working on a big overhaul of our hitbox/hurtbox system so don’t want too many moving parts.”
dotesports.com
100 Thieves bringing back the CouRage and Nadehshot Show, adding 2 new podcasts
100 Thieves is introducing a new series of podcasts featuring CEO Matt “Nadeshot” Haag, as well as content creators CouRage, BrookeAB, and Peter park, the latter of whom is the organization’s newest member. 100T is no stranger to the podcast scene as it previously had two podcasts,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 TV Shows That Became So Bad In Later Seasons, People Immediately Quit Watching Them
Just when things were getting good, these shows dropped the ball.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
dotesports.com
League player discovers potential ‘pay-to-win’ animation mix-up with Space Groove Blitzcrank skin
A League of Legends player has found a unique way to fool enemy players through the use of Blitzcrank’s taunts. In a clip posted to Reddit earlier today, a Blitzcrank player quite literally laughed in the faces of their enemies, forcing them to run away before ever casting an ability.
dotesports.com
10 best Fortnite cat skins
Fortnite has a history of making a lot of skins for players to use to feel unique and comfortable. Over Time, players have been able to unlock over a thousand Fortnite skins to call their own. They are incredibly well-made, and most are collaborations with other franchises like Marvel or Tomb Raider. The community has disliked very few skins just because of the quality of the skins, so there are many great skins to choose from.
PETS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
MultiVersus delays launch of season one content and Morty
The beta of MultiVersus was released just last week and players were looking forward to the season one content that was scheduled to drop on Aug. 9, which included a new character, Morty. But now, that update has been delayed. At this time, fans are playing the preseason battle pass,...
Mike Tyson Accuses Hulu of Stealing His Story
The boxing legend took aim at the streaming giant over an upcoming limited series about his life and career.
dotesports.com
Is Dota TV down? How to watch tournament matches inside Dota 2’s client
Almost all major Dota 2 tournaments broadcast their footage on streaming platforms. Twitch and YouTube are often the two preferred platforms, but there’s also a third alternative. Dota TV is an in-game spectating system that allows players to watch professional matches inside the game’s client. When players tune into...
dotesports.com
To no surprise, Elden Ring crushed YouTube numbers at launch
YouTube has confirmed the news we all suspected, Elden Ring was a massive success on the platform garnering billions of views in its first 60 days. In a post yesterday, the video platform shared some key figures related to the YouTube success of Elden Ring and compared it to other large game debuts, highlighting the most posted content and the best creators for the category.
dotesports.com
Here are the best Apex Legends LFG Discord servers in 2022
Playing solo in Apex Legends can be a miserable experience. Players of all skill levels who join up with the random players matchmaking provides frequently express frustration on social media, citing lower-ranked teammates, squad members who leave immediately after being downed, and poor or toxic communication. It’s enough to make anyone who doesn’t have a ready-made team avoid the game.
dotesports.com
Is Cult of the Lamb coming to Game Pass?
Cult of the Lamb has just a few more days before its release, and the hype is building fast and furious. Players are looking forward to building their cults and gaining as many followers as they can. Many are also wondering if the game will have a day-one release on...
dotesports.com
“Streamers my size can play a game for an hour sponsored and make 8,000 dollars”: BoxBox details lessons from streaming
Veteran League of Legends Twitch streamer BoxBox provided some insight into his and fellow streamers’ earnings, giving several anecdotes about his past blunders. Streaming is a business of highs and lows. It can be unimaginably difficult to break into the upper echelon of Twitch, those who do stand to make thousands off of lucrative sponsorship deals. Twitch streamer BoxBox outlined how he had received such deals even in the early days of his long streaming career and how he often fumbled maximizing his earnings.
dotesports.com
League devs testing Dr. Mundo changes to make champ more of a late-game monster
The League of Legends devs are targeting Dr. Mundo with potential balance changes. Twin Enso, a champion designer at Riot Games, has shared some experimental changes that could be coming to the champion in the future. The proposed adjustments, which the dev listed on Twitter, aim to “make him [Dr. Mundo] more late game skewed and less early game.”
dotesports.com
First cards in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet TCG series to be revealed at 2022 Pokémon World Championships
The Pokémon Company has revealed that there will be a teaser of the first expansion in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet TCG series at this year’s World Championships in London, England. This follows the trend of numerous reveals taking place at the event’s opening ceremonies, though it is unclear if the video games will also receive announcements.
dotesports.com
Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘R’ and ending in ‘E’
Wordle is a surprisingly versatile game, as there are many different ways to enjoy it and its many players do so in their own way. Being an easy game to learn that’s simple to play, the amount of casual players is huge. Any time and place can be good for Wordle, from breaks at work or on the way to an appointment. People can play without worrying about stats and scores and enjoy it as a way to have fun and pass the time.
dotesports.com
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax releases rollback netcode update
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, a fighting game featuring the characters of the acclaimed JRPG, has received a rollback network code update, as announced today by ATLUS during the first day of EVO 2022. The announcement of the relaunch of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax during The Game Awards 2021 surprised many...
dotesports.com
Gragas and Lee Sin players seek to outmaneuver one another in League montage
Players who grow tired of simply queueing up on Summoner’s Rift in League of Legends sometimes look for other ways to enjoy the game with their friends. This can lead to situations where friends look to simply show their skill, resulting in plays that wouldn’t be seen elsewhere normally in the game.
Comments / 0