Gov. Hochul announces nearly 1,000 new nurses

Gov. Hochul announced Wednesday the hiring of nearly 1,000 new nurses, a move that is part of the effort to strengthen New York State's health care workforce.

"New York is proud of our nurses, and this scholarship will go a long way in strengthening the workforce with individuals who are ready to begin their education and training," Hochul said.

The nurses are winners of the "Nurses for Our Future" scholarship program, a program designed to recruit and train nurses - a position that is high in demand at the moment.

The winners will receive paid tuition to earn an Associate or Bachelor's Degree in Nursing at a two or four-year SUNY/CUNY university.