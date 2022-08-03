ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog Is My CoPilot Inc. sends more than 40 dogs to Oregon

ODESSA, Texas — Dog Is My CoPilot Inc. made another trip top Odessa recently to send more than 40 dogs to Oregon. Captain Maresca teamed up with the Odessa Animal Shelter and Dog Rescue R Us to make sure these puppies were safely transported to their next destination. This...
ODESSA, TX
Odessa, TX
Odessa and Midland local news

