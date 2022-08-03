Read on www.newswest9.com
MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation released traffic alerts in two West Texas counties that could impact road conditions Thursday. Midland County: Tom Craddick Highway, SH 349, will be closed between FM 1788 and SH 158 for part of the day Thursday. Detour signs will be in place.
ODESSA, Texas — Dog Is My CoPilot Inc. made another trip top Odessa recently to send more than 40 dogs to Oregon. Captain Maresca teamed up with the Odessa Animal Shelter and Dog Rescue R Us to make sure these puppies were safely transported to their next destination. This...
