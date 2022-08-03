Winnebago Co. Sheriff releases report of semi crash that killed toddler, blood sample taken from driver

Read on www.wearegreenbay.com
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash in Manitowoc Co. cleared, left lane now open on I-43 south
SATURDAY 8/6/2022 – 1:54 p.m. MARIBEL, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been provided on the crash that closed part of I-43 in Manitowoc County. According to WisDot, the left lane has been cleared, all lanes are now open. The incident took about an hour and a half...
wearegreenbay.com
Alleged arson incident thwarted by Algoma first responders, canine unit
ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Early Friday morning, around 3:30 a.m., the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a man that attempted to break into a vehicle and then trespassed on an unoccupied residence. According to a release, the man entered a garage, started breaking windows, and...
seehafernews.com
Appleton Woman Dies in Winnebago County Crash
An Appleton woman has died following a crash in Winnebago County. The yet unidentified 49-year-old woman was reportedly driving on Highway 45 near Winneconne at around 9:30 yesterday morning (August 4th) when she failed to negotiate the on-ramp for eastbound Highway 10. She lost control over her truck, entered the...
New London crash involving three vehicles leaves one person dead
The crash was located on State Highway 45, New London Bypass, in the City of New London, north of the Wolf River, and involved three vehicles.
1 dead, 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 45
One person is dead and four people are injured after a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 45 near New London, police say. The crash was reported at about 4:25 p.m. on a bypass just north of the Wolf River, in the vicinity of U.S. 45 and State 15. Police say the driver of a southbound pickup crossed the center line of the highway and struck two northbound vehicles.
Accidental shooting prompts police response on Greenview Road in Green Bay
Multiple Green Bay Police vehicles, including SWAT, were spotted on Greenview Road on Saturday afternoon.
wtaq.com
Appleton Woman Dies in Crash at Highway 10/45
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An Appleton woman has died after losing control of her pickup truck on Highway 45 southbound Thursday morning. The woman, 49, was driving near Winneconne at 9:20 a.m. She began negotiating a curve at the ramp to Highway 10 eastbound when she lost control....
wiproud.com
Truck driver who drove into home fainted before crash
WINNEBAGO COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a semi who crashed into a home and killed a baby in Winnebago County fainted due to a medical condition prior to the crash. The report indicates that on July 25, at about 6 p.m., a 63-year-old semi driver from Little Chute was traveling south on i-41 in the town of Vinland when he fainted and traveled into the west ditch.
Stevens Point kidnapping suspect arrested in Wausau
A suspect in a Stevens Point armed kidnapping and shooting was arrested Sunday in Wausau, according to the Point Plover Metro Wire. Officers were called to the 600 block of John’s Drive at 5:07 a.m. on Aug. 6 after a 911 report of a gunshot through an apartment floor. Witnesses told police a 24-year-old Wausau man kidnapped another man at gunpoint from the apartment when someone called 911 to report a gunshot through the floor of an apartment following a disturbance.
wearegreenbay.com
Crash in Sheboygan County on WIS 57 leaves passenger with serious injuries
PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a crash that caused all lanes on WIS 57 to be closed for multiple hours on Friday morning. According to a release, three people were involved and all three were transported to local hospitals, one...
seehafernews.com
Appleton Man Arrested After Carrying a Fake Handgun at a City Pool
An Appleton man has been arrested after he was seen with what appeared to be a handgun at a city pool. Officers with the Appleton Police Department arrived at the Erb Park Pool just before 4:00 p.m. yesterday (August 4th) after a worker claimed to see a male carrying a handgun.
wtaq.com
Man Arrested in Connection to Green Bay Murder Formally Charged with Another Murder in Alabama
COLUMBIANA, AL (WTAQ) — The man arrested in Alabama in connection with a murder on Green Bay’s west side earlier this week is also wanted for a homicide in Alabama and an assault in Iron County, Michigan. Green Bay Police Captain Gary Richgels says that makes the case...
wearegreenbay.com
Overnight vehicle break-ins in Menasha, deputies suspect 3 teens involved
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of numerous vehicle break-ins that occurred Thursday morning in the Menasha and Harrison areas. Deputies say that multiple cars were broken into between the hours of 2-5:30 a.m. on Manitowoc Road from North Coop Road to...
wearegreenbay.com
Police officers stress dangers of facsimile guns
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton police officers are sounding the alarm on the dangers of fake guns after Erb Pool got put in lockdown on Thursday afternoon. Brillion resident Stacey Plate was at the pool with her three daughters and her niece when this all happened. “I saw lifeguards...
94.3 Jack FM
Worker Killed in De Pere Workplace Incident
DE PERE, WI (WLUK) — A worker was killed Friday in an incident at the C.A. Lawton Co in De Pere. No other details have been released. OSHA is investigating, and has six months to complete that report, said Rob Bonack, area director at the OSHA Appleton area office.
doorcountydailynews.com
Arson suspect arrested in Algoma
A 24-year-old man was put behind bars at the Kewaunee County Jail Friday morning after allegedly attempting to light a building on fire in Algoma. Kewaunee County Dispatch received the call just before 3:30 a.m. that the man attempted to break into a vehicle before entering a garage to break windows and light a building on fire in the 1000 block of Division Street. The home was unoccupied as it went under renovation by Parv and Renuka Jandu. While the Algoma Fire Department took care of the fire, the Algoma Police Department worked with the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, the Kewaunee Police Department, and a Brown County Sheriff’s Department Canine Unit to track down the man after he fled the scene on foot. He was arrested just before 5 a.m. After further investigation, hand tools stolen from the residence were found in a nearby vehicle that was driven by the suspect.
wearegreenbay.com
Teen arrested after Sheboygan PD find stolen vehicle, two suspects still at large
SHEBOYGAN Wis. (WFRV) – Local officers arrested a teen after a vehicle was stolen from a home on the north side of Sheboygan, Wisconsin. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, officers are still looking for two more suspects. On Thursday, Aug. 4, the department reports an officer tried to...
Suspect connected to Green Bay homicide charged with murder, burglary in Alabama
Anderson is currently being charged with Murder and First-Degree Burglary and is being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond, police in Alabama said.
WBAY Green Bay
Oconto Falls motorcyclist killed in crash
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Oconto County Wednesday. The victim was identified as a 60-year-old man from Oconto Falls. His name was not released. At about 8:45 p.m., the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was called to a two-vehicle crash on County Highway...
wearegreenbay.com
Person finds cat ‘doused in gasoline’ in backyard, Menominee Tribal Police seek information
NEOPIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A horrifying animal cruelty incident occurred in the Village of Neopit on Thursday morning, and officers are seeking any relevant information. According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, around 7 a.m. on August 4, officers received a call for an animal cruelty complaint. Officers say...
