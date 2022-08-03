Read on www.capecod.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Underrated Beaches in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Video Shows Whale Smacking Small Boat in Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This Day In History: Tornadoes Blow Roof Off Cape Cod Inn & Cause Extensive DamageDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Related
capecod.com
Kitchen fire doused in Chatham
CHATHAM – Firefighters responded to a kitchen fire in Chatham around 3 PM Saturday. The fire at 270 Countryside Drive reportedly started on a stove and extended to some cabinets before being put out. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created...
capecod.com
Lifeguards pull drowning victims from water in Dennis and West Barnstable
DENNIS – Lifeguards pulled a person from the water at Mayflower Beach around 2:30 PM Saturday. Paramedics rushed to the scene and further evaluated the victim. Further details were not immediately available. A short time later, lifeguards at Sandy Neck Beach in West Barnstable pulled a victim from the water. CPR was in progress when the ambulance arrived. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Barnstable Police investigating double stabbing in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a double stabbing. It happened shortly after 10 AM Saturday at a residence on Compass Circle. Both victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Hyannis ambulances with unknown injuries. A crime scene has been established at the location. In a statement, Barnstable...
capecod.com
Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Eastham
EASTHAM – A two-vehicle crash caused delays for motorists headed up Cape on Route 6 in Eastham. The crash happened around 12:30 PM near Brackett Road. The drivers were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Eastham Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capecod.com
Updated: Medflight called by Wellfleet paramedics for severe hand injury
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Fire officials called for a MedFlight helicopter after a victim arrived at the fire station shortly before 1:30 PM Friday with a severe hand injury and other trauma. Initial reports were that a fireworks accident was to blame. Because of distance of the MedFlight , the victim was transported to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet the helicopter.
capecod.com
Five people including a baby rescued from currents off Chatham
CHATHAM – The Chatham Harbormaster reports that at approximately 2:50 PM Friday afternoon, Chatham Assistant Harbormaster Ron Tayson and EMT crewmember Brooke Hall were on patrol in the Stage Harbor channel when they observed four adults and one baby in the water being swept out into the channel by the strong currents and brisk winds. The people in the water began yelling for help. Tayson and Hall were able to promptly and safely recover all personnel from the water into the Harbormaster Patrol Boat. EMT Hall was able to determine that no additional EMS was required and subsequently assisted them back to their anchored vessel unharmed. The maritime public is reminded to be aware of their surroundings and to wear personal floatation devices, especially in hazardous water areas. This near tragedy highlights the importance of having trained maritime professionals patrolling and responding to incidents on the water. Similar to our federal port partners in the United States Coast Guard, Massachusetts Harbormasters are uniquely trained, qualified and situated to manage the community waters in which they serve and respond to maritime emergencies.
capecod.com
New details: Vehicle fire damages residence in Wellfleet
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Fire reports that on Thursday at approximately 1:13 PM, they were dispatched to a reported car fire at 1170 Brown’s Neck Road in Wellfleet. The fire was called in via 911 by an occupant with the car in close proximity to a residential dwelling. While...
NECN
Trailers Holding Construction Debris Go Up in Flames in Yarmouth
Several trailers holding construction debris in Yarmouth, Mass. caught fire early Thursday morning. The Yarmouth Fire Department got called to the burning trailers at the town's transfer station just after 5 a.m., according to a news release from the agency. Crews arrived to find four 40-foot long trailers fully involved in fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
capecod.com
Pan-Mass Challenge bike ride to cause traffic delays on Sunday
PROVINCETOWN – Traffic Advisory for Sunday August 7, 2022. The Pan Mass Challenge is an annual charity to support cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Thousands of bicyclists, volunteers, and supporters will be in town. Please be safe, drive carefully and share the road!. Delays and some...
capecod.com
Bicyclist airlifted after crash in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Provincetown around 10 AM Thursday morning. The incident happened on the Provincelands Bicycle Trail between Beech Forest and Race Point. The victim was transported to the Marconi Station site in Wellfleet to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center.
fallriverreporter.com
Police, Fire, MSP Air Wing, EMS and a bystander combine to find and rescue missing 85-year-old in Massachusetts
A collaborative effort helped locate a missing woman this morning. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, this morning the Massachusetts State Police Watch Center contacted MSP Air Base-Lawrence on behalf of Weymouth Police to request the State Police Air Wing’s assistance in finding a missing 85-year-old woman.
capecod.com
Video: Local firefighters graduate State Fire Academy
STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 61 firefighters from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy today. Graduates completed the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program at three campuses: Class #303 trained at the Stow campus, Class #S28 trained at the Springfield campus and Class #BW21 trained at the Bridgewater campus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Martha's Vineyard Times
Cars towed after Chilmark crash
Chilmark police and Tri-Town Ambulance responded to a two-vehicle car crash that occurred in Chilmark on Wednesday, August 4, at the intersection of South Road and Quenames Road. Both vehicles were transported by JWL Transport. “The gist of what happened was there was a white Subaru [Washington, DC license plates]...
capecod.com
Driver seriously injured when vehicle goes into woods in Bourne
BOURNE – A driver was seriously injured after their vehicle crashed into a wooded area in Bourne Thursday afternoon. It happened about 4:30 PM at the intersection of Plymouth Lane and Head of the Bay Road. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Bourne Police are investigating the crash.
fallriverreporter.com
Police renew call for information on missing Massachusetts woman marking three years since her disappearance
Police have renewed the call for information concerning the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman, who had unconfirmed sightings in Fall River at one point. The Hanson Police Department has been investigating the disappearance of Sandra E. Crispo who would now be 57 years old. They say they have not stopped searching for her.
Turnto10.com
Fall River suspect confesses to setting baby stroller on fire
(WJAR) — The man accused of causing a building fire in Fall River on Wednesday night went before a judge on Friday. Jeremy Perreira, 42, of Fall River, faces charges including arson after a building on Globe Street went up in flames on Wednesday. Officials said a woman and...
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Acushnet battles two fires
Saturday, 7/30/22, was a very busy day for us! In addition to multiple medical calls in the early part of the day, the Acushnet Fire & EMS Department and Acushnet Permanent FF Association Local 3281 responded to two structure fires. The first was reported at 2:45pm and was an approximately 20×40 abandoned barn that was fully involved in fire, The responding crew made quick work and had the fire under control in about 10 minutes!
capecod.com
Man critically injured in bike crash in Brewster
BREWSTER – A man was critically injured in a bicycle crash in Brewster around 3 PM. The bike went off the Cape Cod Rail Trail into some trees near Route 137 & Underpass Road. Bystanders were performing CPR on the elderly victim when rescuers arrived. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Officials are investigate whether a medical condition may have led to the crash.
Taunton Family Frustrated After Being Hit with Waste Violation Warning
A Taunton woman was left fuming after she says the city refused to take her trash and instead left her with a citation that claimed her trash weighed over 50 pounds, more than the acceptable amount. Carla Bazalar, however, says the city was mistaken and Fun 107's Michael Rock predicts...
Comments / 0