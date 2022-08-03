ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Posthumous Lee “Scratch” Perry Box Set Announced

By Jazz Monroe
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Elio’s Inferno

Elio introduced herself in 2020 with a dreamy, surprisingly depressing bedroom pop song. “I just want my friends online to be around me when I die,” the 23-year-old artist sang in an airy upper register on “My Friends Online,” about hanging out in public while anxiety-ridden over virtual relationships. The song quickly tapped into generational internet ennui while simultaneously revealing the singer’s pop star ambitions. Elio’s studied songwriting and self-production come from an adolescence playing in a shoegaze band and listening to artists ranging from Ariana Grande to Mazzy Star, leading to a genre fusion that lends her sugary songs some alt-rock nerve. “My Friends Online” eventually earned her cosigns from phenoms like Troye Sivan and Charli XCX, the latter of whom joined her team as a creative consultant to provide the Toronto-based singer with a sounding board for new music. The management choice paid off: Elio’s stickiest songs, like last year’s irrepressible “Charger,” now amplify her relatable themes with Charli-lite hooks. But it’s Elio’s cool delivery, swerving from a conversational lilt to a bratty shout, that makes her music appealing in its own right.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New Album The Loneliest Time

Carly Rae Jepsen has announced a new album. The Loneliest Time arrives October 21 (via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope). Check out the cover art below. Collaborators on the new LP include Tavish Crowe, Rostam Batmanglij (who produced and co-wrote lead single “Western Wind”), Bullion, Captain Cuts, John Hill, Kyle Shearer, and Alex Hope.
RETAIL
Pitchfork

Fantasy Gateway

Part of a new generation of bedroom-pop stars, Omar “Cuco” Banos first broke out with a cover of Santo & Johnny’s “Sleep Walk” recorded in his actual bedroom. Yet by disposition, Cuco comes across as a sleepless soul: Together with his fellow homebody hustlers Clairo, Rex Orange County, and Billie Eilish, Cuco helped cultivate a new world of up-close yet emotionally distant pop that beckoned to millions of Gen Z streamers, a restless space existing somewhere between dissociative pop and lo-fi study beats. They are the doom-scrolling faces of this planet, joy-starved hearts straining behind exhausted eyes that can only telegraph, “life is pain it’s cool tho.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Box Set#Dj#Posthumous#The Criterion Channel
Pitchfork

John Cale Shares Video for New Song “Night Crawling”: Watch

John Cale has shared the video for a new song called “Night Crawling.” It’s a track written in reference to his time in 1970s New York City with David Bowie. Cale plays the majority of the instruments, with additional drums by Deantoni Parks and backing vocals from Dustin Boyer. Watch the animated video from Mickey Miles below.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Nicole Kidman Resigns AMC Deal After Viral Ad

For more than a year, pandemic restrictions prohibited people around the world from enjoying some of their favorite pastimes, such as having a drink with friends or visiting the theater for the newest movie. And even after restrictions began to ease, many remained hesitant to return to normal life. In...
TV & VIDEOS
Pitchfork

Whitmer Thomas Announces Tour and New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Rigamarole”: Watch

Whitmer Thomas has announced his new album, The Older I Get the Funnier I Was, with a new video for the lead single “Rigamarole.” The album is due out October 21 via Hardly Art. “Rigamarole” features Jay Som’s Melina Duterte (who also produced the album), Al Menne of Great Grandpa, Christian Lee Hutson, and Harrison Whitford, who plays guitar in Phoebe Bridgers’ touring band. Below, check out the video for “Rigamarole,” as well as Thomas’ upcoming tour dates with Al Menne.
RETAIL
Pitchfork

The Weeknd Taps Summer Walker for New “Best Friends (Remix)”: Listen

The Weeknd has released a new remix of his Dawn FM track “Best Friends,” now featuring Summer Walker. The Canadian vocalist has been teasing the remix on his official social channels, and he’s also praised Walker’s contributions: He tweeted, “she fucking CRUSHED it,” and also wrote, “she carried.” Listen to the new remix below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Vancouver, CA
Pitchfork

Beavis & Butt-Head’s New Season Will Feature Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Post Malone, and BTS

The new season of Beavis & Butt-Head—set to return August 4 to Paramount+—will feature music videos from Tyler the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Post Malone, Camila Cabello, Cale Dodds, CNCO, and BTS. While the duo traditionally roast music videos (and now TikTok and YouTube videos, as well), the second episode of the new season features Beavis letting it slip that he’s a member of the BTS Army who can name specific favorite members of the group.
TV & VIDEOS
Pitchfork

Watch Panda Bear and Sonic Boom’s Video for New Song “Edge of the Edge”

Panda Bear and Spacemen 3’s Sonic Boom have released the latest single from their upcoming album Reset. “Edge of the Edge” samples Randy & the Rainbows’ 1963 song “Denise” and arrives with a trippy music video directed by longtime Animal Collective and Panda Bear collaborator Danny Perez. Watch the clip for “Edge of the Edge” below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Meet 10 Contemporary Artists Who Are Rethinking Harp Music

The harp may be one of the oldest instruments in the world, dating back to ancient Mesopotamia, but modern artists have been working to break the instrument free from its stuffy connotations for years. Over the past few decades, the majestic relic’s plinks have turned up in everything from R&B chart-toppers to UK garage classics to Four Tet tunes.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

La Rareza

Much like the motley dialects, foodways, and spiritual practices that define the region, Caribbean musicians have never been shy about colliding genres in the spirit of innovation. It’s a deeply rooted cultural approach that has carved the path for the region’s most commercially successful artists of the last few decades—just consider the history of salsa, reggaetón, and dembow, to name a few. Now a whole new generation is poised to do the same with contemporary sounds, and Los Rarxs are at the forefront. Their debut album sharpens their revelrous R&B, but it also offers a snapshot of Latinx popular music’s current zeitgeist, especially in the Caribbean.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Beyoncé, Alex G, Plains, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy