Posthumous Lee “Scratch” Perry Box Set Announced

Read on pitchfork.com
Related
Elio’s Inferno
Elio introduced herself in 2020 with a dreamy, surprisingly depressing bedroom pop song. “I just want my friends online to be around me when I die,” the 23-year-old artist sang in an airy upper register on “My Friends Online,” about hanging out in public while anxiety-ridden over virtual relationships. The song quickly tapped into generational internet ennui while simultaneously revealing the singer’s pop star ambitions. Elio’s studied songwriting and self-production come from an adolescence playing in a shoegaze band and listening to artists ranging from Ariana Grande to Mazzy Star, leading to a genre fusion that lends her sugary songs some alt-rock nerve. “My Friends Online” eventually earned her cosigns from phenoms like Troye Sivan and Charli XCX, the latter of whom joined her team as a creative consultant to provide the Toronto-based singer with a sounding board for new music. The management choice paid off: Elio’s stickiest songs, like last year’s irrepressible “Charger,” now amplify her relatable themes with Charli-lite hooks. But it’s Elio’s cool delivery, swerving from a conversational lilt to a bratty shout, that makes her music appealing in its own right.
Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New Album The Loneliest Time
Carly Rae Jepsen has announced a new album. The Loneliest Time arrives October 21 (via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope). Check out the cover art below. Collaborators on the new LP include Tavish Crowe, Rostam Batmanglij (who produced and co-wrote lead single “Western Wind”), Bullion, Captain Cuts, John Hill, Kyle Shearer, and Alex Hope.
Fantasy Gateway
Part of a new generation of bedroom-pop stars, Omar “Cuco” Banos first broke out with a cover of Santo & Johnny’s “Sleep Walk” recorded in his actual bedroom. Yet by disposition, Cuco comes across as a sleepless soul: Together with his fellow homebody hustlers Clairo, Rex Orange County, and Billie Eilish, Cuco helped cultivate a new world of up-close yet emotionally distant pop that beckoned to millions of Gen Z streamers, a restless space existing somewhere between dissociative pop and lo-fi study beats. They are the doom-scrolling faces of this planet, joy-starved hearts straining behind exhausted eyes that can only telegraph, “life is pain it’s cool tho.”
Watch Drake and Nelly Furtado Perform “I’m Like a Bird” at October World Weekend
On Thursday (July 28), Drake kicked off his new Toronto-based concert series October World Weekend at local venue History. During his set, the rapper brought out fellow Canadian Nelly Furtado, who joined Drake for live renditions of “Promiscuous” and “I’m Like a Bird,” as TMZ points out. Watch it all happen in the clip below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
John Cale Shares Video for New Song “Night Crawling”: Watch
John Cale has shared the video for a new song called “Night Crawling.” It’s a track written in reference to his time in 1970s New York City with David Bowie. Cale plays the majority of the instruments, with additional drums by Deantoni Parks and backing vocals from Dustin Boyer. Watch the animated video from Mickey Miles below.
Nicole Kidman Resigns AMC Deal After Viral Ad
For more than a year, pandemic restrictions prohibited people around the world from enjoying some of their favorite pastimes, such as having a drink with friends or visiting the theater for the newest movie. And even after restrictions began to ease, many remained hesitant to return to normal life. In...
Whitmer Thomas Announces Tour and New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Rigamarole”: Watch
Whitmer Thomas has announced his new album, The Older I Get the Funnier I Was, with a new video for the lead single “Rigamarole.” The album is due out October 21 via Hardly Art. “Rigamarole” features Jay Som’s Melina Duterte (who also produced the album), Al Menne of Great Grandpa, Christian Lee Hutson, and Harrison Whitford, who plays guitar in Phoebe Bridgers’ touring band. Below, check out the video for “Rigamarole,” as well as Thomas’ upcoming tour dates with Al Menne.
The Weeknd Taps Summer Walker for New “Best Friends (Remix)”: Listen
The Weeknd has released a new remix of his Dawn FM track “Best Friends,” now featuring Summer Walker. The Canadian vocalist has been teasing the remix on his official social channels, and he’s also praised Walker’s contributions: He tweeted, “she fucking CRUSHED it,” and also wrote, “she carried.” Listen to the new remix below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Selena Quintanilla Estate Announces Posthumous Album With Previously Unheard Recordings
The Selena Quintanilla estate has announced the release of Moonchild Mixes, a posthumous collection of songs featuring digital alterations of vocals the late Tejano singer recorded as a teenager. The album is due out August 26 via Warner Music Latina; the first single is a new version of “Como Te Quiero Yo a Ti.” Listen to the song below.
Drake Postpones Reunion Show With Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne After Contracting COVID-19
Drake has pulled out of his October World Weekend festival after testing positive for COVID-19. He had been due to perform tonight as part of a Young Money reunion show, which will be rescheduled “to the SOONEST date possible,” according to his Instagram Story. “I will keep the...
Beavis & Butt-Head’s New Season Will Feature Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Post Malone, and BTS
The new season of Beavis & Butt-Head—set to return August 4 to Paramount+—will feature music videos from Tyler the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Post Malone, Camila Cabello, Cale Dodds, CNCO, and BTS. While the duo traditionally roast music videos (and now TikTok and YouTube videos, as well), the second episode of the new season features Beavis letting it slip that he’s a member of the BTS Army who can name specific favorite members of the group.
The Mars Volta Announce First Album in a Decade, Share New Song: Listen
It’s official: The Mars Volta have announced their first new album in a decade. The self-titled LP is due September 16. The Mars Volta are also releasing a new song called “Vigil” today to celebrate the news. Check it out below. The Mars Volta is 14 tracks...
Miranda Cosgrove Has Reacted To Jennette McCurdy's "iCarly" Allegations And It's Heartbreaking
“You can’t imagine that people around you are having much harder struggles."
Chance the Rapper and Joey Bada$$ Perform “The Highs & the Lows” on Fallon: Watch
Chance the Rapper and Joey Bada$$ stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform their song “The Highs & the Lows.” Chance and Jimmy Fallon also played Hey Robot, a game in which you try to make a smart speaker say a specified word by asking the right question, as well as celebrating 10 years of Chance’s debut mixtape, 10 Day. Check it out below.
Watch Panda Bear and Sonic Boom’s Video for New Song “Edge of the Edge”
Panda Bear and Spacemen 3’s Sonic Boom have released the latest single from their upcoming album Reset. “Edge of the Edge” samples Randy & the Rainbows’ 1963 song “Denise” and arrives with a trippy music video directed by longtime Animal Collective and Panda Bear collaborator Danny Perez. Watch the clip for “Edge of the Edge” below.
Meet 10 Contemporary Artists Who Are Rethinking Harp Music
The harp may be one of the oldest instruments in the world, dating back to ancient Mesopotamia, but modern artists have been working to break the instrument free from its stuffy connotations for years. Over the past few decades, the majestic relic’s plinks have turned up in everything from R&B chart-toppers to UK garage classics to Four Tet tunes.
La Rareza
Much like the motley dialects, foodways, and spiritual practices that define the region, Caribbean musicians have never been shy about colliding genres in the spirit of innovation. It’s a deeply rooted cultural approach that has carved the path for the region’s most commercially successful artists of the last few decades—just consider the history of salsa, reggaetón, and dembow, to name a few. Now a whole new generation is poised to do the same with contemporary sounds, and Los Rarxs are at the forefront. Their debut album sharpens their revelrous R&B, but it also offers a snapshot of Latinx popular music’s current zeitgeist, especially in the Caribbean.
Beyoncé, Alex G, Plains, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Dia de los Deftones 2022 Announced With Turnstile, Freddie Gibbs, and More
Deftones’ annual festival event, Dia de los Deftones, is returning on November 5 at San Diego’s Gallagher Square at Petco Park. In addition to Deftones’ headlining set, the lineup includes Turnstile, Freddie Gibbs, Phantogram, Audrey Nuna, Destroy Boys, Provoker, and Cold Gawd. Find ticket information and the event’s poster below.
King Princess Dedicates New “Let Us Die” Video to Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins: Watch
King Princess has released her new album Hold On Baby, and, with it, the music video for the track “Let Us Die.” Directed by Quinn Wilson, the video is dedicated to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who performed on the song. Check out the new video below.
Pitchfork
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0