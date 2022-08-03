Read on www.centralillinoisproud.com
1470 WMBD
Three-vehicle accident seriously injures two
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say some serious injuries were caused during a late-morning accident Saturday. Peoria Police spokeswoman Semone Roth says the accident occurred at 11:22 a.m., at Knoxville and Maywood, not far from the intersection of Knoxville and Forest Hill. Three vehicles were involved, and from traffic...
Central Illinois Proud
No injuries in Saturday morning kitchen fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters and paramedics have confirmed that there were no injuries in a house fire in the 2000 block of W. Harper Terrace early Saturday morning. Residents of 2019 W. Harper Terrace called for emergency services to extinguish a kitchen fire just before 5:30 a.m....
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Man arrested in Macomb burglary; local auction company sold; Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg Service
A Tazewell County man was arrested in a burglary reported east of Macomb in May. Kyle Sebree, 30, of Delavan is being lodged in the McDonough County jail on $25,000 bond. A trailer, motorcycle, UTV, and ATV were reportedly stolen from a property in Salem Township. Some of the property...
Central Illinois Proud
Fiery crash requires extrication, emergency medical treatment
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters and paramedics were required to use the Jaws of Life to extricate a passenger in a fiery 3-car crash late Saturday morning. Emergency responders were called to the crash just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Knoxville and Maywood. One driver was trapped in their vehicle and another vehicle was on fire.
Central Illinois Proud
Water main break causes pressure issues in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break is affecting the water pressure in residences on the southwest side of Bloomington. The City of Bloomington reported Saturday morning that a water main break occurred near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and White Oak Road. This is causing homes in the area to lose water pressure.
1470 WMBD
Fire damages East Peoria restaurant
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Fire has closed an East Peoria eatery, just prior to lunch time Thursday. East Peoria firefighters were called to “The Original Wonderdog” in Fondulac Plaza around 11:00 a.m. for what employees told 25 News was a small fire in the kitchen that blew up quickly.
1470 WMBD
Peoria home catches fire a second time overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — A vacant home on W. Garden Street in Peoria went up in flames Thursday night for the second time in less than two weeks. Fire Battalion Chief Lore Baxter said crews were called to the home around 11:15 p.m., finding heavy black smoke coming from the front door and eaves, and flames showing on the side and back of the home.
Central Illinois Proud
LaSalle County Sheriff identify man on the run in Ransom
RANSOM, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has potentially located and identified a man that has been on the run in Ransom, IL for the past several hours. At 1:03 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff issued an extreme emergency alert. “A Hispanic male carrying a shotgun...
hoiabc.com
Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
Central Illinois Proud
Memphis to Peoria on foot
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of people are making the journey from Memphis to Peoria on foot. St. Jude Runs is an annual charity event that raises money for the kids at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The trek from Memphis is 465 miles, and this group of...
Central Illinois Proud
Closed Shell gas stations begin to reopen
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After being closed for more than a day, Shell gas stations in the Peoria area began reopening their doors Thursday evening. On Wednesday, at least five Shell gas stations were forced to close due to possible tax revenue violations. A representative with Indiana-based Kamla Kaur...
hoiabc.com
Pizza delivery driver robbed Thursday in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A pizza delivery driver was making a delivery Thursday when he was robbed, Peoria Police said. Police say the armed robbery occurred at around 11:41 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of West Malone. The driver told police that as he was making a...
1470 WMBD
Stolen car found in Illinois River
PEKIN, Ill. – After trying and failing to find it on Friday, officials say a car that somehow went into the Illinois River was found Wednesday. Fon Du Lac Park District Police say they used the Peoria Fire Dive Team to help pull the car to shore after it was found in the river just south of the Pekin Boat docks.
Central Illinois Proud
Efforts to demolish historic Hale Church underway
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The first steps to demolish the historic Hale Memorial Church in Peoria’s West Bluff are underway. Thursday morning, crews started taking down the church’s bell tower. This is according to the president/CEO of the KDB Group Greg Birkland. He said demolishing the bell...
Central Illinois Proud
2 arrested for attempted murder in Pekin
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Two suspects were arrested for a robbery and attempted murder incident in Pekin Thursday. According to a Pekin police press release, police initially responded to a report of a robbery at a residence near the 2300 block of Broadway Street on July 12. Police located an elderly man severely beaten at the scene.
Central Illinois Proud
CI Road Trip: Chillicothe’s Three Sisters Park
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Their names are Sadie, Lillian, and Goldie Cohen, but those living in Central Illinois may know them as the three sisters. Though they had no farming background, the sisters came to appreciate agriculture by owning 400 acres of land, and they wanted to share it with the community.
1470 WMBD
Peoria man arrested on drug charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is jailed after he was caught allegedly trying to sell drugs. Peoria police say Mikeren Turner, 53, faces charges of both Possession and Distribution of a Controlled Substance. Investigators say a search around 12:36 P.M. Thursday of Turner’s home on West Callender Avenue,...
wcbu.org
New section of Rock Island Greenway is officially open
A new section of the scenic Rock Island Greenway in Peoria is open to the public. After a year of construction, the trail has been extended from Harvard Avenue into Glen Oak Park. Nick McMillion from the Peoria Department of Public Works said in the end, supply chain issues were the only thing holding up the roughly $1.5 million project.
Central Illinois Proud
Golden baseballs for golden behavior
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are rewarding the good deeds of children in the community with golden baseballs. This year, it’s the tenth year of golden baseballs, and 240 of them are always passed out. Students who receive a baseball can use it from August to September.
KWQC
Deputies: Train derailed in East Galesburg Tuesday night
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A BNSF train derailed in East Galesburg Tuesday night. Knox County deputies responded around 9 p.m. to the report of a train derailment in East Galesburg, according to a media release. The BNSF-owned trail was traveling east and left the tracks east of the crossing...
