Bristol city council authorizes mayor to take part in 'Moving to Work' program to help tenants build credit

Read on www.bristolpress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Related
Bristol Press
Wheeler looks to secure construction manager for headquarters project
BRISTOL – With Centre Square updates slated as a standing item on the Bristol Economic and Community Development Board of Commissioners agenda, Wheeler Health continues to move forward with its plans of creating a headquarters along North Main Street and is slated to soon secure a construction manager. “Wheeler...
Bristol Press
Bristol Economic and Community Development Board of Commissioners weighs in on cannabis issue
BRISTOL – As recreational cannabis across the state has been promoted by some as a means of economic development, the Bristol Economic and Community Development Board of Commissioners weighed in with how it felt about the substance Thursday evening. City Councilor Sebastian Panioto said he felt the discussion of...
Bristol Press
Residents, businesses, officials have many questions, opinions about potential sale of recreational cannabis in Bristol
BRISTOL – Would cannabis sales within the city change Bristol’s character? Would it serve as a driver to economic success? Could legalized recreational sales be a means of overseeing safer consumption of a product in the city that’s already purchased by illegal means nationwide?. Area residents, businesses...
Bristol Press
Bristol holds Community Conversation event to provide safe space for residents to share viewpoints
BRISTOL – Kamora Le’Ella Herrington, founder of Kamora’s Cultural Corner, asked Bristol residents to consider what Americans, and specifically Bristol residents, may lose by dwelling in fear. The third annual Community Conversation Wednesday night set out to be a space to provide area residents with a safe...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol Press
Bristol Eliminating Substance Use Together bringing community together for celebration event
BRISTOL – On Aug. 11, Bristol Eliminating Substance Use Together (BEST) is looking to bring community members together for its first Celebration: A Story of Hope at 5:30 p.m. “The celebration will recognize community members and youth who have been supportive of BEST’s mission, the coalition, and worked to...
Bristol Press
Free steampunk event coming to Federal Hill Green in Bristol this month
BRISTOL – A group of "steampunk" enthusiasts and local museums will offer a "Victorian Summer Fantasy in the Park" Aug. 27 on the Federal Hill Green, showcasing the culture and history of the "age of steam." Steampunk is a subgenre of science fiction that incorporates the aesthetics of 19th-century...
Bristol Press
Southington firefighters warn residents of forest fire risk
SOUTHINGTON – Local firefighters on Friday warned residents about the dangers of forest fires given the particularly dry summer thus far. Firefighters said no open burning is allowed in light of the dry conditions. The warning comes as the daily Forest Fire Danger Level – issued by the state’s...
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Bristol resident looks back on Camp Wangum
I’m assuming that Jeff Twombly, who emailed me about Camp Wangum, has been an outdoors enthusiast since he was a kid. The last time I saw him, ironically, was a couple of years ago at the Bristol Fish and Game Club. Jeff writes: “I attended the camp in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bristol Press
Long-awaited opening of Bristol Arts and Innovation Magnet School is almost here; here's how to take a tour
BRISTOL – The long awaited opening of the former Memorial Boulevard School, now dubbed the Bristol Arts and Innovation Magnet School, will be coming with the onset of the new school year. “We’re opening and very excited,” said Leah McCabe, the BAIMS interim principal, during the Rockwell Amphitheatre Community...
Bristol Press
AUGUST MADNESS: Bristol to host three Eastern Regional tournaments starting Saturday
BRISTOL – The road to Williamsport, PA will once again go through Bristol for 12 state champions vying for three bids to the 2022 Little League World Series. Beginning on Saturday, the A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center in Bristol will be the home of the New England, Mid-Atlantic and the newly appointed Metro Regional Tournaments.
Bristol Press
Bristol police blotter
Noor Ahmad, 56, 84 D’Amato Ln., Bristol, risk of injury to child, disorderly conduct, second-degree assault. Robert Anders, 56, 174 Terryville Ave., Bristol, first-degree criminal trespass, sixth-degree larceny, crim vio of restraining order. Randy Stephen Lyons, 21, 236 W Washington St., Bristol, operate/parks unregistered mv, operate mv without license.
Bristol Press
Music on the Farm returned to Bristol for second straight year after pandemic forced cancellation
BRISTOL – Music on the Farm returned to the Indian Rock Nature Preserve this past weekend for the second straight year after, like most other in-person events, having to be canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. The money that was raised at the annual event will benefit Environmental...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bristol Press
Tickets on sale now for Reach Foundation's 'Crazy Brew Bash' at Mount Southington
SOUTHINGTON – Tickets are on sale now for The Reach Foundation's annual "Crazy Brew Bash" at Mount Southington Sept. 17, which supports the "Shop with a Cop" initiative to provide children from less fortunate families with gifts during the Christmas season. The Crazy Brew Bash will be held from...
Bristol Press
Terryville man charged with DUI after hitting CT Transit Bus in Bristol, crashing head-on with another car with teen in vehicle
BRISTOL – A Terryville man has been accused of driving under the influence with a teenager in the car when he struck a bus before colliding with another vehicle. Gordon Palmieri, 39, of 176 Allen St., Terryville, was driving on Mountain Road on Nov. 3, around 8:15 p.m., when police say he sideswiped a CT Transit Bus. He then, police allege, crashed into another vehicle in a head-on collision.
Bristol Press
Man fatally shot in Bristol; police say incident appears isolated
BRISTOL – A man was killed in Bristol in the early morning hours Friday. Police said they responded to the area of 99 Jefferson Ave. around 3:12 a.m. on the report of shots fired. Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to an...
Bristol Press
New York beats New Jersey in extra innings in first Metro Regional Tournament game
BRISTOL – In the first ever game of the newly established Metro Regional Tournament, the New York representative, Massapequa Coast Little League, defeated the New Jersey representative, Toms River East Little League, 6-3 In the back and forth contest both teams proved why they belonged in the tournament, however, the resiliency of Massapequa proved to be the difference between the two clubs.
Bristol Press
Gloria Jean (Cote) Bouchard
Gloria Jean (Cote) Bouchard, 75, of Bristol, beloved wife of Donald E. Bouchard, died on Monday (August 1, 2022) at Water’s Edge, Middletown. Jean was born in Van Buren, ME on April 14, 1947, and was a daughter of the late Felix and Gladys (Sirois) Cote. She was a...
Bristol Press
Rockwell Park Summer Festival returning after two-year hiatus with record number of vendors, fun activities for entire family
BRISTOL – The Rockwell Park Summer Festival will have a record number of vendors and fun activities for the whole family according to event organizers. The Rockwell Park Summer Festival, sponsored by the West End Association, will return to Aug. 20 to Rockwell Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This will be the 10th year the festival has been held, returning after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. It will feature more than 100 vendors, live music, a pie eating contest, a kids' zone full of activities and much more.
Bristol Press
Fairfield storms back to beat Rhode Island in Metro Regional Tournament
In the final game of opening day of the Metro Regional Tournament, Connecticut representative, Fairfield American Little League, battled back to defeat Rhode Island representative Cumberland Little League, 3-1. The tough contest was highlighted by the exceptional play of both pitchers. Fairfield manager Matt Lawlor said whether Will Ryan or...
Bristol Press
Darlyne Olsen
Darlyne Olsen of Bristol, passed away on July 11, 2022, after a brief illness. Darlyne enjoyed NASCAR races, the New York Yankees, her dog, Keisha, and spending time with close friends. She is survived by her brother, Edgar Gauvin, of Bland, VA, and extended family around the country. Darlyne was...
Comments / 0