NFL reportedly offered Deshaun Watson 12-game suspension, near-$10M fine before six-game ruling

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson fared much better with his handed-down punishment compared to what the NFL offered. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Watson's suspension — which didn't include a fine — is for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy following over 20 allegations of sexual misconduct, including allegations of assault, stemming from visits with dozens of massage therapists. It was reported Sunday night that the players' union would "stand by" the ruling and urged the NFL to do the same.

The league has until Thursday to appeal the suspension.

Watson was traded to the Browns in March and signed a five-year, $230 million with his new team. He sat out the entire 2021 season after the allegations surfaced.

Watson's projected season debut would be Week 7 on the road against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 23.