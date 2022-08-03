ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Dr. Eliyahu Shmuel Ben Yah is An Author, Writer & Publisher

24hip-hop.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 24hip-hop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jax Hudur

Science Proves the Biblical Event When the Sun Stopped For Joshua

Joshua Commanding the Sun to Stand Still upon GibeonJohn_Martin/ Wiki Public Domain. According to the Old Testament version of the bible, one of the greatest miracles happened as Joshua, who was engaged in a battle against Canaan, asked God to stop the sun and the moon so that his army may continue fighting and accomplish victory.
NBC News

Henry Louis Gates Jr. announced as editor-in-chief of the new Oxford Dictionary of African American English

Popular words used in Black culture for centuries are making their way into Oxford’s newest dictionary. Henry Louis Gates Jr., historian and director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University, has announced he will serve as editor-in-chief of the Oxford Dictionary of African American English, a new glossary of language that will contain popular phrases used by historical Black figures and modern-day Black Americans.
SOCIETY
The Week

Meg Gardiner's 6 favorite crime fiction books

Meg Gardiner, an Edgar Award-winning thriller writer, has collaborated with Michael Mann to co-author Heat 2, a novel that builds on Mann's classic 1995 crime film. Below, Gardiner recommends six other books about crooks and their hunters. Norco '80 by Peter Houlahan (2019) This stunning true-crime book delivers both a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Anita Durairaj

The ancient Atra-Hasis epic of Babylon includes a creation story similar to the version in the Bible

The cuneiform tablet with the Atra-Hasis epicCredit: Jack1956; Public Domain Image. The Atra-Hasis epic is ancient literature written in the Akkadian language in the 18th century BCE. The epic exists in many different versions and is written in the cuneiform alphabet on various stone tablets. Fragments of the story were found throughout the 19th century but archaeologists only found the complete version in 1965.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shmuel#Social Media Influencer#National Recording Artist#Nra#Acc#Pwa#Community#Esbyah
inputmag.com

Meet the Bored Ape Yacht Club founders in their first video interview

The founders of the Bored Ape Yacht Club have, until very recently, gone only by the pseudonyms Gargamel and Gordon Goner. To go along with our first digital cover story, Greg Solano and Wylie Aronow stepped out from behind their Ape personas to give Input the scoop on how they met and conceived of what would become the world’s most popular NFT project.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
ARTnews

40 Years Ago, Henry Darger’s Landlords Discovered His Epic Art. A New Lawsuit Argues They Had No Right to Sell it.

Click here to read the full article. The legal battle over the lucrative legacy of outsider artist Henry Darger has taken a new turn. A distant relative of the artist and the Estate of Henry Joseph Darger have filed a legal action against Darger’s former landlords, who have been the longtime stewards of the artist’s work. They are accused of copyright infringement, among a slew of other wrongdoing. The suit alleges that Kiyoko Lerner and her late husband Nathan have for decades been illegally profiting from Darger’s art and writings, including his famed 15,000-page illustrated manuscript, “In the Realms of the Unreal,” despite no credible...
ENTERTAINMENT
NPR

Interpreting the music of Julius Eastman, Wild Up honors the composer's vastness

Between the hostile diminutives of Southern U.S. racism that give the term "boy" its fraught legacy, and the reclamation of Black innocence and enjoyment by Black people who demand the language back on its own terms, lives Julius Eastman's Joy Boy — a composition that objectifies the ecstatic self in order to reclaim it in a world that projects suffering onto the Black psyche before it even has a chance to assert jubilance. Echoes of vocals that mimic displaced giggling give the composition a haunted atmosphere, as if the sound's potential for conjuring joy is smeared with dread for its very own delights — or the dread of the backlash that Black delight might inspire. Is Black joy an indulgent form of self-deception, this music asks. Can its subject, a self-actualized Black man, override its stigma without succumbing to rage or self-sabotage?
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy