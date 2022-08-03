Dr. Eliyahu Shmuel Ben Yah is An Author, Writer & Publisher

Read on 24hip-hop.com
Science Proves the Biblical Event When the Sun Stopped For Joshua
Joshua Commanding the Sun to Stand Still upon GibeonJohn_Martin/ Wiki Public Domain. According to the Old Testament version of the bible, one of the greatest miracles happened as Joshua, who was engaged in a battle against Canaan, asked God to stop the sun and the moon so that his army may continue fighting and accomplish victory.
Henry Louis Gates Jr. announced as editor-in-chief of the new Oxford Dictionary of African American English
Popular words used in Black culture for centuries are making their way into Oxford’s newest dictionary. Henry Louis Gates Jr., historian and director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University, has announced he will serve as editor-in-chief of the Oxford Dictionary of African American English, a new glossary of language that will contain popular phrases used by historical Black figures and modern-day Black Americans.
Ebony, Jet magazines memorialized in Smithsonian's African American history museum
The collection of 4 million prints and negatives from Ebony and Jet magazines have officially been transferred to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, as well as the Getty Research Institute.
Meg Gardiner's 6 favorite crime fiction books
Meg Gardiner, an Edgar Award-winning thriller writer, has collaborated with Michael Mann to co-author Heat 2, a novel that builds on Mann's classic 1995 crime film. Below, Gardiner recommends six other books about crooks and their hunters. Norco '80 by Peter Houlahan (2019) This stunning true-crime book delivers both a...
Q&A With Children's Book Author C. Jordan
Author C. Jordan with her children's book Ethan's Truck Learning Adventures!BookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. )
The ancient Atra-Hasis epic of Babylon includes a creation story similar to the version in the Bible
The cuneiform tablet with the Atra-Hasis epicCredit: Jack1956; Public Domain Image. The Atra-Hasis epic is ancient literature written in the Akkadian language in the 18th century BCE. The epic exists in many different versions and is written in the cuneiform alphabet on various stone tablets. Fragments of the story were found throughout the 19th century but archaeologists only found the complete version in 1965.
George Dawes Green: Why the Past—and Storytelling—Is Never Dead
William Faulkner once famously wrote, "The past is never dead. It's not even past." I've been thinking a lot about that quote, which comes from his 1951 novel Requiem for a Nun, in regards to today's guest, George Dawes Green. George is the creator of the massively popular event series,...
FOXBusiness
Stephen King set to testify for government in trial to block merger of publishing giants
Stephen King, renowned author of "Carrie" and "The Shining," is set to testify as a star witness for the U.S. government in a bid to stop the proposed $2.2 billion merger of worldwide publishing heavyweights Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster. King, whose longtime publisher is Simon & Schuster,...
Author Elaine Castillo talks about empathy, Jane Austen adaptations, and "How to Read Now"
"Literature shouldn't be politicized." "Separate the art from the artist." "Books build empathy." These are very silly and simplistic ideas, and Elaine Castillo would like to encourage you to shed them. After achieving success with her breakthrough debut novel ;"America Is Not the Heart," Castillo found herself traveling the world,...
inputmag.com
Meet the Bored Ape Yacht Club founders in their first video interview
The founders of the Bored Ape Yacht Club have, until very recently, gone only by the pseudonyms Gargamel and Gordon Goner. To go along with our first digital cover story, Greg Solano and Wylie Aronow stepped out from behind their Ape personas to give Input the scoop on how they met and conceived of what would become the world’s most popular NFT project.
40 Years Ago, Henry Darger’s Landlords Discovered His Epic Art. A New Lawsuit Argues They Had No Right to Sell it.
Click here to read the full article. The legal battle over the lucrative legacy of outsider artist Henry Darger has taken a new turn. A distant relative of the artist and the Estate of Henry Joseph Darger have filed a legal action against Darger’s former landlords, who have been the longtime stewards of the artist’s work. They are accused of copyright infringement, among a slew of other wrongdoing. The suit alleges that Kiyoko Lerner and her late husband Nathan have for decades been illegally profiting from Darger’s art and writings, including his famed 15,000-page illustrated manuscript, “In the Realms of the Unreal,” despite no credible...
NPR
Interpreting the music of Julius Eastman, Wild Up honors the composer's vastness
Between the hostile diminutives of Southern U.S. racism that give the term "boy" its fraught legacy, and the reclamation of Black innocence and enjoyment by Black people who demand the language back on its own terms, lives Julius Eastman's Joy Boy — a composition that objectifies the ecstatic self in order to reclaim it in a world that projects suffering onto the Black psyche before it even has a chance to assert jubilance. Echoes of vocals that mimic displaced giggling give the composition a haunted atmosphere, as if the sound's potential for conjuring joy is smeared with dread for its very own delights — or the dread of the backlash that Black delight might inspire. Is Black joy an indulgent form of self-deception, this music asks. Can its subject, a self-actualized Black man, override its stigma without succumbing to rage or self-sabotage?
