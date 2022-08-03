ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara County, NY

August 3 declared 'Lloyd Day' in Niagara Co. in honor of dog from Niagara SPCA

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
The Niagara County Legislature has declared August 3 'Lloyd Day' in honor of a dog from the Niagara SPCA.

In July the SPCA announced it was looking for fosters for a dog , Lloyd, that arrived as a stray and wasn't claimed.

According to the SPCA, Lloyd is in end-stage kidney failure and has a large tumor on his back leg. He has now spent a few weeks at the facility and officials are hoping to make the last days of his life "the best he's ever had."

The SPCA has received an outpouring of support since his arrival and has been showcasing his "adventures" each day on its Facebook page .

Niagara Amusement Park: KiddieLand, Western Town join park rides

Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World unveiled its newly added attractions of Western Town and KiddieLand to the media on July 28 amid cloudy skies but a sunny optimism for the park’s continued growth. “We’re very proud to have open what we do,” Director of Operations Gary Fawks said....
