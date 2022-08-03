ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Wu declares heat emergency for Boston

By Dialynn Dwyer
 3 days ago

“We’re working quickly to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are protected during this week’s extremely hot weather.”

Charles Krupa / AP

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency for the city on Wednesday, in anticipation of the oppressive temperatures and humidity forecasters are predicting will make it feel hotter than 100 degrees in the area later this week.

The National Weather Services is forecasting it will feel as hot as 104 degrees in Boston on Thursday and 101 on Friday. The service has issued a heat advisory for both days, warning that the region could see near-record high temperatures.

In a statement, Wu said the heat emergency will begin Thursday and remain in effect through Sunday.

She said city employees will be responding to calls for service throughout Boston’s neighborhoods.

“We’re working quickly to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are protected during this week’s extremely hot weather,” Wu said. “I urge everyone to stay cool and safe, and check on your neighbors during the week.”

The city is opening cooling centers at 16 Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) community centers, which will operate through Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day. Splash pads will also be open at parks and playgrounds throughout the city.

The city also reminded residents that Boston Public Library locations are available as spaces where people can find relief from the heat.

Wu urged residents to stay hydrated; keep cool using fans, shade, air conditioning, or showers; limit outdoor activity to the morning; and watch out for signs of heat exhaustion. Those symptoms include heavy sweating, cool and clammy skin, dizziness, nausea, and muscle aches.

During the July heat wave Boston experienced, Boston EMS saw between a 15 and 20 percent increase in daily calls to 9-1-1.

“We strongly encourage people to increase hydration and avoid outside activities during the hotter parts of the day, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.,” Boston Emergency Medical Services Chief James Hooley said in a statement. “With multiple days of high heat, we see people of all ages, including the young and healthy, who are affected by the heat.”

Find a cooling center in Boston here: boston.gov/heat

Boston

Boston

