ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bill Belichick said he’s ‘focused on training camp’ when asked about Tom Brady, Dolphins tampering

By Hayden Bird
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

"That’s all in the past."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gHw76_0h3JPdAf00
Bill Belichick at Patriots training camp on Aug. 3, 2022. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Even after the revelation that Tom Brady was talking to Dolphins minority owner Bruce Beal Jr. during the 2019 season, Patriots coach Bill Belichick avoided discussion of the Miami scandal when asked about it at training camp Wednesday morning.

“Yeah I’m not really worried about that,” Belichick told reporters. “We’re just trying to have a good training camp here.”

In specific terms, the recently released results of an NFL investigation into the Dolphins (and team owner Stephen Ross) revealed that Brady — while still under contract in New England in his final season with the team — engaged in “numerous and detailed” conversations with Beal about the prospect of eventually signing with Miami.

That the then-longtime Patriots quarterback (who left following the season in free agency) was speaking with a minority owner of a division rival is notable.

And as the NFL found additional examples of tampering, the Dolphins were penalized multiple draft picks (including a 2023 first-round pick).

Still, Belichick was unwilling to openly share his thoughts on the matter.

“I’m focused on training camp,” Belichick replied when asked if he knew Brady spoke to the Dolphins during the season that year. “That’s all in the past.”

In addition to the draft picks, Ross was suspended by the NFL until Oct. 17, and was fined $1.5 million.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Jimmy Johnson Has Brutally Honest Response To Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones has recently backed off an earlier commitment to place Jimmy Johnson into the Dallas Cowboys' Ring of Honor. In an interview with NBC 5’s Newy Scruggs, the Cowboys owner called it "BS" for anybody to be upset over the delay and said, "There’s a lot more than Jimmy to think about here."
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Baker Mayfield's Wife Makes Opinion On Cleveland Very Clear

Baker Mayfield didn't exactly experience a clean breakup with the Cleveland Browns organization. Just days before the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade, the longtime franchise starter requested a trade away from the team that drafted him with a No. 1 overall pick back in 2018. Mayfield's wife,...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The 1 team NFL doesn’t want Browns QB Deshaun Watson to face amid suspension appeal

If recent reports are to be considered, it appears the NFL has some hidden motivation in pushing a lengthier suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. As reported earlier, the NFL has already filed an appeal on the ruling that handed Watson a six-game suspension for the 2022 season. The league allegedly wants the Browns QB to be suspended indefinitely, though there have also been talks about Watson potentially getting a 12-game suspension instead.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Patriots
FanBuzz

Tua Tagovailoa Married His Longtime Girlfriend in Secret Courthouse Ceremony

The Miami Dolphins have had quite the offseason. It kicked off with the surprise firing of Brian Flores, who went on to file a lawsuit against the ‘Fins, the NFL and other teams across the league. He was replaced by San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Then, Miami traded five picks, including a first-rounder this year, to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. They proceed to ink Hill to a four-year, $120 million deal, making him the highest paid wideout in the league. Most recently, the Dolphins, and specifically owner Stephen M. Ross, were punished for tampering with Tom Brady because of course they were.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap

The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Names NFL's Best Non-QB Player Ever

Like most NFL conversations, the all-time great discussion inevitably revolves around quarterbacks. Tom Brady may be running away with the G.O.A.T. label, but who's the best NFL player ever when removing the most important position?. Shannon Sharpe struggled between two choices before picking a legendary wide receiver during Wednesday's Undisputed.
NFL
The Spun

Attorney For Deshaun Watson Accusers Not Happy With Adam Schefter

Earlier this year, Deshaun Watson learned that he would not face criminal charges for his alleged off-field behavior. Once that news went public, ESPN's Adam Schefter fired off a questionable tweet. "This is why Deshaun Watson, from the beginning, welcomed a police investigation: He felt he knew that the truth...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Activate Wide Receiver Before Practice On Thursday

The Dallas Cowboys have activated rookie undrafted free agent wide receiver Dontario Drummond from the PUP list. Drummond, who had a breakout season at Ole Miss in 2021, will now have a chance to impress the Cowboys' coaching staff in training camp. Considering the team is a bit shorthanded at...
NFL
Boston

Former Patriots player shared he got into a car crash to avoid being late for a meeting and getting punished by Bill Belichick

"You don't want to be the guy wandering into a squad team meeting with Bill Belichick." Aside from the six Super Bowls he’s won as the Patriots’ head coach, a major part of Bill Belichick’s lore is his stern manner. Belichick’s attitude has famously led to strict punishments for players who show up late for team practices and meetings over the years.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Boston

Bill Belichick tells teen reporter fantasy football ‘doesn’t mean anything to me’

"I don’t really care about that. I just care about whether we win." To the surprise of absolutely no one, Patriots coach Bill Belichick is not a fantasy football guy. On Thursday, Belichick fielded a question from a 14-year-old rising ninth grader named Isaac Lebowitz, who later told WBZ’s Dan Roche that he was “sweating more than when I play basketball” before asking Belichick questions. Lebowitz didn’t get Belichick’s patented media gruffness, even when he queried Belichick regarding fantasy football.
NFL
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Place Coach On Administrative Leave

The Arizona Cardinals are placing an assistant coach on administrative leave. The NFC West franchise is placing running backs coach James Saxon on administrative leave. Saxon, 56, has been charged with domestic battery. "The Cardinals have put RB coach James Saxon on administrative leave, the team said in a statement....
NFL
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
51K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy