ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

State collections for oil & gas production spike

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Gp1d_0h3JPWwS00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As drivers are feeling some pain at the gas pump, officials say state collections from oil and gas production climbed to record levels.

State Treasurer Randy McDaniel announced that collections from oil and gas production again climbed to record levels in July, only a month after setting an all-time high.

9 alleged Universal Aryan Brotherhood members charged in OKC November 2021 homicide

Total collections in July were 13.3% higher than receipts from July of 2021.

“Gross production collections are coming in at historic highs, which are driving growth in overall revenues,” Treasurer McDaniel said. “Looking ahead, inflation continues to be a major concern, even though we’ve seen some minor relief at the pump.”

Receipts from the gross production tax on oil and gas extraction set a one-month record of $187.2 million, up by $104.6 million, or 126.6 percent, from the prior year.

Officials say that surpassed last month’s record by $16 million, or 9.4 percent.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Business
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Industry
Local
Oklahoma Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Mcdaniel
KFOR

Bank of America cardholders can get free museum admission this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a way to beat the heat this weekend, you might be able to visit a local museum for free. Bank of America’s Museums on Us program allows Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank credit and debit cardholders to receive free general admission to three of Oklahoma City’s museums.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Business Industry#Linus Business#Nexstar Media Inc
KFOR

Grassfires scorch marijuana greenhouse, mobile home near Shawnee

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Grassfires scorched a marijuana greenhouse and a mobile home near Shawnee Friday afternoon. Chopper 4 was in the sky above the grassfire that damaged the greenhouse that contained a medical marijuana grow. No injuries were reported in that fire. Fire crews also battled a second grassfire just south of the […]
SHAWNEE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KFOR

KFOR

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy