ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Study Finds Cystic Fibrosis In Babies From A Minority Group Often Goes Untreated Longer

By Catherine Caruso
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38hO66_0h3JP4Yb00

Infants from racial and ethnic minorities who have positive screening tests for cystic fibrosis are more likely to receive delayed diagnosis and treatment than white, non-Hispanic infants, according to a new study published in the Journal of Cystic Fibrosis. Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease that causes multiple organ damage, namely in the lungs and pancreas, according to HealthDay News . The disease can lead to an inadequate flow of salt and water in the cells, which can cause a buildup of mucus in the lungs. This buildup can result in chronic lung infections and even severe lung disease.

The study found that infants who were Black, Hispanic, Asian, or Native American received a follow-up evaluation by 31 days of age, while white infants received a diagnostic follow-up by 22 days of age. Generally speaking, it is recommended that infants, who have a positive screening for cystic fibrosis, receive a further evaluation by 28 days of age.

Delayed Evaluation Can Lead To Disparate Health Outcomes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eOBhu_0h3JP4Yb00

As a result, this delay in evaluation can lead to gaps and racial disparities in care and health outcomes for infants with cystic fibrosis (per recent study ). In fact, researchers found that this delay in diagnosis and treatment was associated with poor nutritional outcomes and may be linked to previously recorded health disparities in people with cystic fibrosis (via Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago ). A pulmonologist at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and the study's lead author, Dr. Susanna McColley, said in a news release that, although race is a social construct, the distribution of the Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane conductance Regulator (CFTR) gene can vary by race and ethnicity.

"People with cystic fibrosis from minoritized groups have more rare variants," McColley said. "This can mean less than two variants are found on newborn screening...raising less clinical concern and delay diagnostic evaluation." In addition, many medical textbooks still describe cystic fibrosis as a disease that mostly affects white people of European descent, which can lead to bias when interpreting the screening results of non-white infants. Prompt evaluation is crucial when diagnosing cystic fibrosis, however, researchers are advocating for higher quality diagnostic tools and evaluations so the initiation of care for all infants with cystic fibrosis is equal, regardless of race or ethnicity.

Read this next: Health Myths You Need To Stop Believing

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
The Independent

Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live

A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethnic Minorities#Race And Ethnicity#Diseases#General Health#Non Hispanic#Healthday News#Asian#Native American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
75K+
Followers
5K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy