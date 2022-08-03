Allentown City Council’s abortion protection plan is admirable, with one exception

Read on www.walnutport.com
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
100-year-old Pennsylvania music store closing next monthKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
walnutport.com
Proposed Allentown laws to protect abortion rights prompt mixed reactions at council meeting
A series of four ordinances that aim to protect abortion in Allentown brought over a dozen people, both in favor of and against the measures, to speak at Wednesday’s council meeting. Source: Morningcall.
wlvr.org
Bethlehem City Council punts ruling on backyard chickens
Bethlehem residents will need to wait a few weeks to find out if they will be able to legally raise chickens in their backyards. People looking to raise poultry flocked to Bethlehem City Hall on Tuesday night to learn if the practice could be made legal. But city council seemed...
Palmer apartment developer appeals cease and desist order after failed inspection
The developer of The Reserve at Palmer Pointe apartments is appealing a cease and desist order issued by Palmer Township. The Palmer Township Zoning Hearing Board on Tuesday agreed to delay a vote on the appeal because one member of the five-member board, Margie DeRenzis, was absent from the meeting, township Manager Robert Williams said.
walnutport.com
As lawsuit over undated ballots continues, at least one more Pa. county didn’t tally votes: ‘We followed the law’
Butler County has not counted undated ballots, despite a state instruction to do so after a federal appeals court ruled in a Lehigh County case that dates weren’t necessary.
lvpnews.com
Borough manager walks out
Borough Manager Stephen Travers and borough Treasurer Sandra Gyecsek were not in attendance at the Catasauqua Borough Council meeting July 25. Neither were borough Mayor Barbara Schlegel nor Councilman Gene Schlegel. There was no explanation offered by council President Brian Bartholomew as a reason for any of the absences, only...
WNEP-TV 16
Blight controversy in Carbon County puts residents' safety at risk
Jim Thorpe neighbors said blighted properties are affecting their health and safety. And they feel like they have no way out.
Times News
Medical project gets $1.76M loan; St. Luke’s to create 35 jobs, retain 8 positions in 3 years
Renovations are underway at a St. Luke’s University Health Network medical facility in Jim Thorpe. Joe Bennett, of Bennett Family Properties, said the property at 1122 North St. was home to both Dean Anthony’s Banquet Hall and St. Luke’s Nephrology Associates of Carbon County. According to deed records in the Carbon County Courthouse, Jerome J. Citro Jr. sold the Dean Anthony’s property to Jim Thorpe Site LLC for $560,000 last year.
PennDOT Announces Highway Restrictions in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Several state highways will be restricted in Bucks County for sealing operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. Monday, August 15, through Friday, September 16, weekdays from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a periodic lane closure is scheduled on Ridge Road between Route 313 (Dublin Pike) and Route 611 (Easton Road) in Tinicum, Nockamixon, Bedminster and East Rockhill townships;
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem City Council approves liquor license transfer for proposed W. Broad Street bar and restaurant
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem City Council on Tuesday night passed a resolution approving an intermunicipal transfer of a liquor license, allowing a planned bar and restaurant on West Broad Street to move forward. Council’s action allows the transfer of a liquor license previously issued to Green Pond Golf Course in...
walnutport.com
Developer of major Pa. pipeline pleads no contest to charges it polluted waterways and residential wells over hundreds of miles
The developer of the Mariner East pipeline that connects the Marcellus Shale gas field in western Pennsylvania to an export terminal near Philadelphia pleaded no contest Friday to criminal charges that it systematically polluted waterways and residential water wells across hundreds of miles. Source: pennnews.
COVID restrictions prompt protest outside VA hospital
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Dozens of protestors gathered at the VA Hospital in Luzerne County to rally against the hospital's COVID policies. Protestors believe the residents deserve more freedoms, like access to the outdoors and easier visitation requirements. According to VA officials, the safety precautions have protected residents and staff...
walnutport.com
Free forever: Allentown Art Museum to eliminate admission cost
The Allentown Art Museum will be free to visit indefinitely thanks to a $2 million gift from the Century Fund, a private foundation that closed last year but funded millions to various Lehigh Valley causes for decades. Source: Morningcall.
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County-based consulting company cutting 175 jobs
Conduit Global Inc., a Northampton County-based consulting company, is cutting 175 jobs, according to a posting from Pennsylvania's Department of Labor and Industry. Conduit Global operates customer-service call centers, and employs more than 3,000 people in eight countries. The department did not say exactly where jobs are being cut, but...
Sunflower Festival in full bloom in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — At Yenser's Tree Farm near Lehighton, sunflowers span as far as the eye can see. "We have thousands of blooms. We have branching sunflowers in our maze, which has a lot of variety color-wise. We have more traditional sunflowers in our pick-your-own fields. So there are plenty of sunflowers," Jan Wentz, one of the owners of Yenser's Tree Farm, said.
Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge to see ‘major’ shift of work zone and traffic lanes next week
Rehabilitation of the iconic Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge will see a “major” shift of work zones and traffic lanes next week, but drivers may mercifully see it back to three lanes over the weekend. Work may start as early as Thursday afternoon to remove the current work zone and...
walnutport.com
The Allentown Health Bureau, which played a key role in fighting coronavirus pandemic and could be critical to fight monkeypox, has a new leader
David Synnamon has been named the new director for the Allentown Health Bureau, the city of Allentown announced.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton woman files wrongful death lawsuit against Gracedale Nursing Home
EASTON, Pa. - An Easton woman is suing Gracedale Nursing Home for what she calls the wrongful death of her husband. Diana Raph alleges in a new lawsuit that the Northampton County-run nursing home is to blame for the death of her husband, Robert Raph, in August of 2020. He...
walnutport.com
Sinkhole closes Lehigh Valley road indefinitely, forcing warehouse traffic onto a new route
Hollo Road between Lower Nazareth and Palmer townships will be shut down because of a sinkhole.
Times News
Towamensing man donates West End dog park installation
Palmerton wanted a dog park but sought the resources necessary to make it a reality. Along came Chris Lipfert of Towamensing Township, who gave freely of his time and put a dog park up at the West End Recreation Association. Lipfert, who has owned Lipfert Lawn & Fence in Lehighton...
hilltown.org
Road Closure Notice - Rte. 113 to Close for Tree Removal
Route 113 (Souderton Road) to Close for Tree Removal in Hilltown Township. King of Prussia, PA – A road closure is scheduled on Route 113 (Souderton Road) between Minsi Trail and Blooming Glen Road in Hilltown Township, Bucks County, on Wednesday, August 10, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for tree removal, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.
