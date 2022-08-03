CNN Mulls Changes to Anchor Lineup as News Chiefs Take Big Swings

Read on www.sfgate.com
Disgraced Ex-CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Set To Take $5 Million Pay Cut For New Gig At NewsNation
Chris Cuomo is set to take a serious pay cut of nearly $5 million once he starts his new job at NewsNation in the fall, Radar has learned.Previously, before Cuomo was unceremoniously fired from CNN last year, the disgraced anchor was making upwards of $6 million per year – but now, Cuomo is reportedly poised to only make $1 million per year at NewsNation.“I don’t think he had a lot of leverage,” an inside source spilled to The Post regarding Cuomo’s contract and $5 million pay cut. “He’s damaged goods.”The media insider also revealed because Cuomo didn’t have any other...
Georgia Republican Herschel Walker Flubs Fox News Interview
Georgia Republican Senate Candidate, Herschel Walker, conducted a pre-recorded interview with Fox News hoping to explain the controversies surrounding his campaign. Instead, Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, continued his pattern of confusing statements and allegations. According to Raw Story, Fox News Host, Brian Kilmeade, noted the...
Chris Cuomo hired for new prime-time show after CNN firing
Chris Cuomo is coming back to TV. The anchor, who was fired from CNN last December, has been hired to host a new prime-time show on NewsNation. The announcement was made at the end of an interview with Cuomo on the network. "I can't go back to what people see as 'the big game,'" Cuomo said. "I don't think I can make a difference there. I think we need insurgent media."
CNN's Brian Stelter Refuses To Address Joe Scarborough & Mika Brzezinski's Possible Takeover As Ratings Continue To Plummet
CNN's Brian Stelter is again glossing over a major story centered around his employer. The 36-year-old chief media correspondent failed to address the story Radar broke — that CNN boss Chris Licht is desperately trying to poach Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski from MSNBC in hopes they will save the failing network.
Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo makes a comeback with new podcast
After being fired from CNN, Chris Cuomo is making a comeback with a new podcast and a digitally streamed show. The journalist, 51, has been teasing his new media entity – called “The Chris Cuomo Project” – on his Instagram in a bid to restart his career.
MSNBC
See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6
The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
MSNBC
Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis
The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
How Rich Are Tucker Carlson, Rachel Maddow, Anderson Cooper and the Biggest Cable News Hosts?
Network ratings plummeted more than 30% for the major cable news networks in 2021, but being a cable news network host is still a lucrative job. Looking at the 25 most-watched cable news shows from...
How ‘Loyal Dog’ Sean Hannity Went From King of Fox News to Has-Been
Oh, how the mighty have fallen.During the Trump administration, Sean Hannity was on top of the world. With the ouster of his longtime Fox News colleague and nemesis Bill O’Reilly in April 2017 over sexual misconduct allegations, Hannity quickly rose from second fiddle to the most-watched host in cable news. And he stayed there for years.Not only was the veteran Fox News host pulling in nearly four million viewers every night while cheerleading for Donald Trump, but he was also widely considered the then-president’s shadow chief of staff. When Trump wasn’t calling into his show for an “exclusive” interview, Hannity...
MSNBC
Trump livid as Fox News turns on MAGA -- No Trump speech or interviews on air at Fox
The tug-of-war within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. Trump also has not even appeared for an interview on Fox since April 13, 2022. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump. Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson joins, adding: “Trump] sits in Mar-A-Lago and throws things at the walls every time he sees DeSantis on Fox, which is about every 35 seconds now. He is the guy Rupert [Murdoch] has picked…"Aug. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Fox News “at war” with Trump as MAGA leader rages out of the spotlight
New signs that Rupert Murdoch is pushing Fox News away from Trump as the network skips Trump speeches to promote Ron DeSantis. The New York Times reports on Murdoch ignoring Trump as he hasn’t appeared on the network in over 100 days. Hosts showing the divide on covering Biden’s killing of Al-Qaeda leader and 9/11 plotter, with Tucker Carlson saying he doesn’t “feel” safer, as another anchor touts the “huge win” for Biden. Political strategist Chai Komanduri joins on the divide, adding: “Fox News appears to be at war with Donald Trump. Sean Hannity does his show to please Trump. Tucker does his show to please the Trump voter. That’s a big difference.”Aug. 3, 2022.
MSNBC's Symone Sanders Weds Shawn Townsend in Surprise D.C. Ceremony — Even the Guests Were Shocked!
Symone D. Sanders is having a banner year — first as the anchor of her own show, now as a beautiful bride!. The MSNBC host said "I do" in a surprise Washington, D.C. wedding ceremony on Friday afternoon following her year-long engagement to Shawn Townsend. The pair kicked off their happily ever after at the historic Larz Anderson House on Embassy Row.
'Something has changed': Stelter on Trump and Fox relationship
CNN’s Brian Stelter asks his panelists about the shifting relationship between former President Donald Trump and Fox after the cable news organization decided not to cover one of his recent speeches.
Rupert Murdoch Shut Down Trump Family Efforts to Overturn Fox’s Election Call: ‘The Numbers Are Ironclad’
In a new memoir, Jared Kushner reveals for the first time what was said between he and Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch on election night 2020. It’s been no secret that Donald Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser rang Murdoch after Fox News’ Decision Desk called Arizona in favor of Joe Biden, not Trump. But what was said between the two men has until now been pretty opaque.
‘Programming Shake-Up’: New CNN Boss Chris Licht Looks To ‘Late Show’ Host Stephen Colbert For ‘Help’ In Rescuing Network
Chris Licht doesn’t only have his eyes set on MSNBC stars Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski — the new CNN boss also wants another prized get: Stephen Colbert. The longtime former executive producer of MSNBC’s Morning Joe and CBS This Morning has quietly sounded out the new king of late night about adding the cable giant to his growing list of commitments, two sources confirmed to Radar.
Cable News Ratings: MSNBC Tops Jan. 6 Hearings in Total Viewers – But CNN Takes the Demo
Meanwhile, Fox News Channel’s audience is clearly not interested in the broadcasts. MSNBC has proven to be top dog among the cable news networks when it comes to the U.S. House special committee hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection. The network has consistently scored the highest in terms of total viewers, but has battled it out with CNN for the largest audience in the key advertiser-coveted 25-54 year old news demographic.
As the US watched the January 6 hearing, Fox News showed outrage – at Biden getting Covid
Fox News’s primetime stars chided Biden for contracting the virus they say he alleged couldn’t be caught with a vaccine
How Fox News Covered Jan. 6 Hearing—Donald Trump 'Exonerated'
While Sean Hannity was denouncing the January 6 hearing on Fox News, the committee was examining his tweets to Donald Trump's administration officials.
New CNN Boss In Secret Talks To Poach MSNBC Stars Joe Scarborough And Mika Brzezinski To Fix Network’s Struggling Morning Timeslot
Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are in secret talks to save CNN, Radar has learned. Sources tell RadarOnline.com that CNN’s new boss Chris Licht, the man who made Joe and Mika morning TV stars on MSNBC, wants to bring the couple over to his new network. Article continues below...
Alyssa Farah Griffin & Ana Navarro Announced As New Co-Hosts Of ‘The View’
Pull up two new chairs to the “Hot Topics” table! Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro were announced as new full-time permanent co-hosts of The View on Thursday, August 4. The two will join Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines when the show returns for its next season. The ladies welcomed the two new official co-hosts, as their search ended!
