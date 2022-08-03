Read on www.justshortofcrazy.com
travelawaits.com
My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah
My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
KSLTV
Caution: Strong weather takes Utah into the weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah heads into the weekend with some potentially wild — and even dangerous — weather on the horizon. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office warns of potential flooding in many of the state’s recreation areas Friday and Saturday with some strong thunderstorms in northern Utah expected Friday night.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Utah
There is no doubt that Utah is one of the most beautiful states. However, many beautiful places are still very underrated and not many people explore them. Either because they don't about them at all or simply because they are not aware of how beautiful they really are. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Utah that you should really visit, in case you haven't already. Are you curious to see if you know any of these places? Here's the complete list:
Wet start likely for the weekend here in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) - We have been seeing a steady flow of moisture coming into the state yesterday and it's looking like going to be hanging around northern Utah for the next few days.
Target shooting temporarily banned in these Utah wildlife areas
UTAH (ABC4) – A temporary ban on target shooting has been activated on 25 Utah wildlife areas due to continuing wildfire concerns. The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says temporary restrictions on recreational target shooting with a firearm will be effective beginning Friday. DWR hopes the ban will decrease the risk of wildfires being […]
KUTV
Get beautiful teeth with help from this Utah dentist
KUTV — Do you feel like you’re always at the dentist for another root canal or crown?. If you struggle with missing or failing teeth, Dr. Brad Rigby of Rigby Dental joined Fresh Living to talk about Hybridge Dental Implants--a life-changing smile transformation that can save you both time and money.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Events Guide – August 4, 2022
St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Hello! My Baby, Man of La Mancha, 3 Views Art Show, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming event, you can add one here, or...
visitogden.com
Walking the Walk in Ogden, Utah
Ogden’s abundance of high-quality events and its growing arts scene has made it the go-to destination for quick, Wasatch Front getaways. Whether you’re visiting for some fresh, local produce at Farmers Market or enjoying one of the many sold-out Twilight Concert Series shows, there’s always a bit more to do while you’re here, so plan some extra time.
kslnewsradio.com
Rockhounders should ‘dig’ this new app from the Utah Geological Survey and Bureau of Land Management
Salt Lake City — Rockhounders, grab your eye protection, hammer and mobile device. A new app launched by the Utah Geological Survey (UGS) and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) provides rockhounders with accurate and verified information on where to sniff out and dig up rocks, minerals, and fossils in Utah.
I visited a ghost town in the middle of Utah's desert that was once an oasis to Hawaiian settlers. Take a look around.
Today, Iosepa, Utah, isn't much more than a graveyard and pavilion. But in 1889, it was a thriving community with roads, homes, and a reservoir.
kslnewsradio.com
Breeze Airways debuts service out of Provo City Airport
PROVO, Utah — Breeze Airways debuted service out of Provo City Airport on Thursday. The airline also began service out of San Bernardino, California on Thursday as well. The airline will offer daily nonstop flights from the two cities to San Francisco. Additionally, the airline will also offer one-stop/no plane change between Provo and San Bernardino via San Francisco.
SNAPPED: Governor Cox takes to the trails with Utah Highway Patrol
HEBER VALLEY, Utah — On Friday morning, Governor Spencer Cox joined the Utah Highway Patrol in a 10k trail run around Soldier Hollow. While Governor Cox tweeted it was the […]
kvnutalk
Now 4,928 COVID deaths in Utah; 28 the last 7 days – Cache Valley Daily
FILE IMAGE – coronavirus. Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash. With Utah approaching 5,000 COVID-19 fatalities the state reported another 28 deaths the last seven days as part of the Thursday report of updated statistics. It is 12 more than last week’s report. Since March of 2020,f...
Big Gear Show hosted at Deer Valley for second year
PARK CITY, Utah — On Tuesday, the Big Gear trade show kicked off with a bang, hosting over 200 outdoor gear brands from cycling, camping, climbing, and paddlesports-centered markets. Located […]
Last boats pulled from the Great Salt Lake marina
The last boats have been pulled from the Great Salt Lake Marina. FOX 13 News documented cranes lifting the remaining boats out on Wednesday. It is a result of the Great Salt Lake
ksl.com
59 reasons to arrive early for your next flight out of the SLC airport
This story is sponsored by Salt Lake City International Airport. Gone are the days when you could sleep in, make a mad dash through the airport like the characters in "Home Alone" and board your flight with seconds to spare. While the Transportation Security Administration has no set rule about how early you should arrive, they do recommend leaving plenty of time for parking, checking in and going through security.
sevenslopes.com
Date Night Ideas in Utah
Looking for a way to spend your date night in Utah?. You’ve come to the right place. We have compiled a comprehensive list of fun and exciting date night ideas to help you in your search for the perfect date night (or day) in Utah. There is so much...
Golf Digest
Former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is selling his Salt Lake City mansion, which of course comes with a putting green
In June, Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder resigned after eight years on the job. His tenure saw the Jazz grow from Western Conference bottom feeder to contender, and he presided over the development of Donovan Mitchell, one of the best young guards in the game. But the writing was on the wall, the tear down was in motion, and Snyder got out while the getting out was good.
Erect Rock Said To Be East Of Twin Falls Rivals Famous Utah Site
(Post contains mature content) A photograph of a phallus-shaped rock shared to a popular social media site recently has resulted in quite the conversation thread. Multiple viewers of the post claim to have identified a canyon 150 miles east of Twin Falls that has a rock formation that is comparable to a famous Utah sandstone that attracts a large number of tourists.
Trench could help Utah better prepare for earthquakes
Scientists have dug a pair of trenches in a field near I-215, giving them a rare look at the West Valley fault line.
