Read on www.americanbankingnews.com
Related
Motley Fool
3 Reasons Why AbbVie Stock Could Be Approaching a Make or Break Moment
AbbVie's latest earnings report is underwhelming the market. Its aesthetics portfolio is unexpectedly underperforming for reasons beyond its control. Humira is performing better than expected, and so are Skyrizi and Rinvoq. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
pulse2.com
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Stock: Why It Surged 23.23%
The stock price of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) surged by 23.23% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) surged by 23.23% in the previous trading session. BioCryst had reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.32), which was $0.02 higher than analyst estimates of ($0.34)....
tipranks.com
Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy
We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in.
americanbankingnews.com
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $31.69 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,912,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,506 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after acquiring an additional 635,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,022,000 after acquiring an additional 514,589 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 278.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 643,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000,000 after acquiring an additional 473,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanbankingnews.com
PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.
10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases
There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
Paging Peter Lynch: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy This August
Take a look at the world around you for three stock ideas for your portfolio.
americanbankingnews.com
Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.71 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,444,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,371.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 100,252 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanbankingnews.com
Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Position Increased by AIA Group Ltd
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 96.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $529,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 20.2% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 163,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,661,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 11.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 18.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 93 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,770.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,646,000 after acquiring an additional 210,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,309,000 after acquiring an additional 146,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,268,000 after acquiring an additional 123,104 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
KBC Group NV Has $10.39 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Illinois Tool Works Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share (NYSE:ITW)
Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $9.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.50 EPS.
americanbankingnews.com
Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Raised to $141.00 at Morgan Stanley
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GPN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.03.
americanbankingnews.com
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in M&T Bank by 88.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,122,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,631,000 after purchasing an additional 329,723 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,480 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,021,000 after buying an additional 400,705 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,941,000 after buying an additional 629,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after buying an additional 44,446 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $1,359,468,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 63.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,384 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,779,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,147 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,639 shares during the period.
americanbankingnews.com
AIA Group Ltd Purchases 1,322 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in NetApp by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in NetApp by 43.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.06 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,710,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,025,000 after purchasing an additional 404,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,307,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,904,000 after purchasing an additional 119,561 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,142,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,430,000 after purchasing an additional 285,176 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comments / 0