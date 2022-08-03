ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Buying a Solar-Powered Generator Worth It?

If you lose power frequently or enjoy camping, then you should think about going solar. Solar-powered generators cost about $2,000 on average. There are numerous benefits of a solar-powered generator, but they are twice the price of a fuel-powered generator. While they run on renewable energy, they recharge slowly and...
