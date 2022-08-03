Read on waynecountynews.net
wpln.org
Abortion wasn’t on the ballot in Tennessee, but it was on the minds of voters
After waiting in line for more than an hour, Jacqueline Smith voted at a recreation center in Spring Hill with one thing on her mind — Tennessee’s fleeting abortion access. Smith wants to unseat Gov. Bill Lee, who pushed through the state’s abortion ban kicking in later this...
WBBJ
Mayor roundup: Recapping the winners in the August 4, 2022 election
JACKSON, Tenn. — Thursday night was election night in West Tennessee, and WBBJ has gathered all of the winners. In Madison County, A.J. Massey won the county mayor race. “I’m starting to build a plan on how we can start to unite this county,” Massey said. “We had a lot of opportunities for some things that didn’t happen because we just had different ideas of where we wanted to be, so that’s my goal, is trying to get everybody rallied around some good ideas. Once again we have got to be on our toes, because somebody is going to lay claim to the next 10 years and I want it to be Madison County.”
radionwtn.com
New County Mayor, Sheriff Re-elected In Benton County
Camden, Tenn.--Benton County voters elected a new County Mayor and re-elected its Sheriff. Mark Ward is the new County Mayor by a large margin, defeating current County Mayor Brett Lashlee as well as Challenger Randy Shannon, who had served as the Interim County Mayor while Lashlee was deployed overseas. Totals...
“Get DC out of Tennessee,” says Republican congressional nominee Ogles
Late Thursday night, supporters of Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles celebrated winning the Fifth Congressional District Republican primary after a bruising, attack-filled campaign. Once early votes started to come in, Ogles held a strong lead over former Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell and continued to lead throughout the night. Ogles, former director of Americans for […] The post “Get DC out of Tennessee,” says Republican congressional nominee Ogles appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
courieranywhere.com
Aug. 4 Hardin County election results
Counting of votes complete. County Commissioner, Dist. 1 (Vote for Two) County Commissioner, Dist. 2 (Vote for Two) County Commissioner, Dist. 3 (Vote for Two) County Commissioner, Dist. 4 (Vote for Two) •TJ Barker (R) – 156. •Kenny Harris (R) – 179. •Starla Shaw (I) – 134.
A new political reality in Nashville? Tennessee District 5 might change
As Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles emerged victorious in the Republican primary for Tennessee's 5th congressional district Thursday night, so too emerged a likely new political reality.
WBBJ
Chester County Mayor Barry Hutcherson responds to election night win
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Chester County Mayor Barry Hutcherson will serve a second term in the county. Hutcherson won the 2022 Chester County General Election against opponent Independent candidate Dwain Seaton. He says he is grateful to the voters for allowing him to continue to serve the county. “I’m...
WBBJ
Former Tennessee police officer charged
LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. –Former TN police officer arrested. According to information received from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a now-former officer from Hohenwald Police Department has been arrested. The arrest comes following an investigation, initiated by 21st Judicial District Attorney General Kim Helper, and conducted by special agents with...
fox17.com
Maury County may close damaged road permanently instead of paying to fix it
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Crumbling asphalt and a steep drop off greet neighbors along Hay Hollow road in Maury County. A tree along the road fell back in January, bringing three to four feet of asphalt down with it. Orange cones surround the missing chunk of road, while...
3 men wanted for escaping Alcorn County jail caught in Louisiana; 1 still on the run, sheriff says
ALCORN, Miss. — Three of the four inmates who escaped a Mississippi jail after reportedly cutting a hole in the roof were taken into custody in Louisiana Friday night. The inmates were identified as Landon Braudway, Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, and Hunter Wiginton. FOX13 has learned that Reyes, Sims,...
tippahnews.com
Four inmates escape from Alcorn County jail
Breaking; inmates cut hole in roof of jail and escape. In the early morning hours of August 5th 2022, The Alcorn County Jail discovered that the 4 inmates pictured below had cut a hole through the roof of the jail and were able to escape. The inmates are identified as...
WBBJ
Hardin County man wanted by Marshals, Savannah Police
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals are searching for a Hardin County man. The wanted poster says that Joshua Steakley, 42, is wanted by Marshals and the Savannah Police Department for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The wanted poster says that Steakley has a violent history...
Woman burned in Tennessee River boat explosion
25-year-old Chasity Thompson from Lakeland, Tennessee is recovering at home after a weekend boating trip on the Tennessee River turned into a tragedy when an explosion and fire consumed a boat.
waynecountynews.net
Waynesboro Man Arrested Following Traffic Stop
Dalton Peters, age 29, of Waynesboro, was arrested on Wednesday, July 27 on multiple charges. The report filed by Tennessee State Trooper Phillip Long stated that Peters was a passenger in a vehicle that Trooper Long pulled over for speeding. The report stated that Peters initially gave someone else’s name and date of birth, which Trooper Long discovered to be false. Peters was told to exit the vehicle, and was told that he was being charged with criminal impersonation. Peters was also allegedly found to be in possession of approximately one gram of methamphetamine, along with a 9mm handgun. He was arrested on charges of criminal impersonation, possession of schedule II meth with intent, and felon in possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Wayne County Jail on $127,500.00 bond.
WBBJ
Corinth, Mississippi store to hold closing sale this week
CORINTH, Miss. — A Mississippi store is going out of business, according to a news release. The release says that Casabella Furniture in Corinth is, unfortunately, going out of business. The two store owners, who have been there for more than 30 years, say it is hard to see the store go.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee using data from Zillow.
WBBJ
Body found in Henderson Thursday night, police confirm
HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Henderson Police Department confirms the discovery of human remains on Thursday night. According to a press release, on the evening of August 4, officers responded to a grassy area just off the street on Newsome Avenue where a body was laying. The release states that...
7 Tennessee counties should start wearing masks again, says CDC
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The CDC says residents in seven Tennessee counties should bring back the masks as COVID-19 cases rise and spread quickly in the areas. The CDC divides every county in the U.S. into three categories: high, medium and low. Several Middle Tennessee counties have moved into the ‘high’ category for community spread.
