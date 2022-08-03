Bethlehem City Council approves Banana Factory demolition, overrides historic commission

Read on www.walnutport.com
Proposed Allentown laws to protect abortion rights prompt mixed reactions at council meeting
A series of four ordinances that aim to protect abortion in Allentown brought over a dozen people, both in favor of and against the measures, to speak at Wednesday’s council meeting. Source: Morningcall.
Developer of major Pa. pipeline pleads no contest to charges it polluted waterways and residential wells over hundreds of miles
The developer of the Mariner East pipeline that connects the Marcellus Shale gas field in western Pennsylvania to an export terminal near Philadelphia pleaded no contest Friday to criminal charges that it systematically polluted waterways and residential water wells across hundreds of miles. Source: pennnews.
Free forever: Allentown Art Museum to eliminate admission cost
The Allentown Art Museum will be free to visit indefinitely thanks to a $2 million gift from the Century Fund, a private foundation that closed last year but funded millions to various Lehigh Valley causes for decades. Source: Morningcall.
Sinkhole closes Lehigh Valley road indefinitely, forcing warehouse traffic onto a new route
Hollo Road between Lower Nazareth and Palmer townships will be shut down because of a sinkhole.
As lawsuit over undated ballots continues, at least one more Pa. county didn’t tally votes: ‘We followed the law’
Butler County has not counted undated ballots, despite a state instruction to do so after a federal appeals court ruled in a Lehigh County case that dates weren’t necessary.
Pennsylvania COVID update: One Lehigh Valley area county enters ‘high’ community level as case numbers continue to rise; 24,748 reported statewide this week
Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 case counts continue a two-month upswing, with almost 25,000 new infections reported this week. Monroe County has been reclassified as having high community levels, as has Philadelphia. Source: pennnews.
See the price of every Lehigh Valley home sold in the last 30 days: Deed transfers, Aug. 6
What homes have sold recently in the Lehigh Valley? View deed transfers recorded in Lehigh and Northampton counties from the last 30 days.
Sticker shock: Inflation, supply shortages affecting everything from mugs to food at Musikfest this year
Musikfest fans can expect higher food prices and less mugs because of inflation and supply chain issues as Bethlehem’s annual festival kicks off.
Musikfest preview night: Energized Boyz II Men concert gets Bethlehem party started in style
Cue the music, fire up the food trucks and get ready to feel the energy of the annual celebration of music, food, and art. Musikfest, the Lehigh Valley’s premiere summer music and social event, is back. Source: Morningcall.
Former Tamaqua football player charged with attacking juvenile seeks to have most serious charges dismissed
The attorney for an 18-year-old Tamaqua man charged with attacking a juvenile in the Tamaqua Area School District’s “football house” last year is asking a Schuylkill County judge to dismiss the three most serious charges against him. Source: Morningcall.
Man, boy face trial in the death of two teens in Easton. Witness say a third person also shot them.
An Easton double homicide hearing reveals a third person might have been involved in fatally shooting two teenagers in March.
Remains of 2 sisters killed in 1985 police bombing in Philadelphia returned
Lionell Dotson told reporters Wednesday that the remains of his sisters, 14-year-old Katricia and 12-year-old Zanetta Dotson, will be cremated and taken to North Carolina to be buried. Source: pennnews.
