Celebrations planned all over Jersey City for JC Pride Month

Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York Exclusive
Media reports shed light on Amy DeGise’s income and residence
In the past week after footage was shown of Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run and calls for her resignation have grown, multiple media reports had shed light on her income status as well as an ignored payment to a veterinarian. The at-large councilwoman has been charged with hitting...
Bon Appétit
Where to Eat in Newark’s Ironbound Neighborhood
If you’re visiting New York City, there’s a pretty good chance you don’t have a trip to New Jersey on your itinerary. But if that’s the case, you’re missing out. In the heart of Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, you’ll find a culinary gem: the Ironbound. The 19th-century neighborhood is known for its clusters of Portuguese, Spanish, and Brazilian restaurants and bakeries, many of them located on or around Ferry Street. Waves of Portuguese immigrants began to join the Ironbound population in the 1960s, surpassing the number of other European immigrants who came before them. A wave of Brazilian immigrants arrived in the late eighties. Not only did the neighborhood’s close proximity to Manhattan make it attractive to those who worked in nearby factories or in New York, but the convenience of having everything within a three-mile radius was a major draw. And it still is.
jerseydigs.com
St. Peter’s University Sues to Block Jersey City Cannabis Lounge
With the race to open Jersey City’s first cannabis businesses officially underway, a prominent university in McGinley Square is looking to void approvals for a dispensary and lounge near their campus. On August 3, St. Peter’s University filed a lawsuit against Medusa LLC in Hudson County Court seeking to...
hobokengirl.com
This Union City Couple Met at Saku + Got Engaged at the Weehawken Waterfront
Danielle Grande and Jeffrey Grey are a Union City couple who recently got engaged locally. The pair’s love story includes a lot of local ties — they met at Saku in Hoboken, had their first date at 512 Quantum Sound in Union City, and eventually got engaged along the Weehawken waterfront after being together for two years. The Hoboken Girl had the chance to talk with these soon-to-be newlyweds. Read on learn more about Danielle and Jeffrey and their Hudson County love story.
The best cookie in New Jersey is made at 2:30
Just ahead of National Cookie Day on Aug. 4, Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state. The winner for New Jersey was The Corner in Montclair, which only serves their special 2:30 cookies in fresh batches at noon and 2:30. I decided to take a trip down there for myself to let you know if it was worth it.
travellemming.com
15 Best New York City Neighborhoods (in 2022)
Curious about the best New York neighborhoods? NYC neighborhoods are geographically close to each other but still very distinct. It’s one of the things that makes New York City unlike anywhere else on the planet. Of course, finding the perfect neighborhood for you depends on what exactly you’re looking...
Overpeck County Park Playground in Leonia NJ
The first time we discovered Overpeck County Park Playground in Leonia New Jersey it was an accidental discovery. We had just left Field Station Dinosaurs and drove by the entrance of Overpeck County Park. It’s super close by. We had been in the habit, even then, of stopping for playgrounds, and I wanted to explore this park to see if they had one.
hudsoncountyview.com
If DeGise doesn’t resign over Jersey City hit-and-run, 42.5k signatures needed for recall
In the event that Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise doesn’t resign over a July 19th hit-and-run, 42,523 valid signatures will be needed to force a recall election next year, City Clerk Sean Gallagher said. “As this Council took office on January 1, 2022, a recall cannot be held until...
Protect Caven Point; Let court decide about Amy DeGise | Letters
My, wife, Juanita Bleecker, and I applaud your bold decision to introduce your proposal to save Liberty State Park’s precious Caven Point bird habitat and nesting area from the clutches of predatory profit-driven developers. The merits of the proposal are overwhelming: our planet is heating up unsustainably and rampant...
Find a wealth of information about the 19th and 20th Centuries in newspapers | Tracing Our Roots
The 20th century is well-represented in local newspapers. The Jersey Journal began publishing on May 2, 1867 and continues to publish to this day – in the 21st century. The Hudson Dispatch (published out of Union City) covered Hudson County (mostly North Hudson) from 1900 to 1991 and the Hoboken-based Jersey Observer published from 1924 to 1951.
I moved to Brooklyn after living in Orlando for most of my life. Here are 5 things that surprised me since relocating.
Insider's reporter lived in Florida for over two decades, so she experienced a culture shock when she moved to Brooklyn, New York.
Key ruling in Jersey City ward map lawsuit will come within two weeks, Hudson judge says
The coalition of neighborhood groups fighting to invalidate a new, controversial Jersey City ward map they say was gerrymandered to strip powers from local community leaders will have to wait a couple more weeks to see if their lawsuit will move forward. After hearing two hours of arguments from attorneys...
A longstanding Sam Ash store in N.J. has shuttered
A longstanding New Jersey music shop recently closed its doors. Sam Ash of Paramus shuttered on July 20, according to NorthJersey.com. It was located at 50 Route 4. The store had been open for about 50 years, according to NorthJersey.com, and signage already has been removed in anticipation of a demolition.
Montclair named an official Monarch City, only the second in New Jersey
Montclair has been named an official Monarch City by Monarch U.S.A., becoming only the second town so named in New Jersey and fifth in the mid-Atlantic region. “This recognition will help us to increase protection of the monarch in town as well as other important pollinators,” Jose German-Gomez, Northeast Earth Coalition founder, said. “More importantly, it will help us to create more habitats for pollinators.”
Sale of multi-housing community in Jersey City; MFHN announces appointments | Business Notes
JLL Capital Markets has announced that it has closed the $31.9 million sale of Solaris Lofts, a 72-unit, newly constructed, boutique multi-housing community located within the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood in Jersey City. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, PERE. Beachwold Residential LLC acquired the asset. Solaris Lofts, which...
Ruling may come Friday in lawsuit to invalidate controversial Jersey City ward map
The fate of a lawsuit that would invalidate the new, controversial Jersey City ward map is in the hands of a Hudson County judge Friday. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Joseph Turula could rule on the Jersey City Ward Commission’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by a coalition of neighborhood and civic associations, led by former Ward B Councilman Chris Gadsden and current Ward F Councilman Frank Gilmore.
State fines funeral home that put wrong body in casket
The Bergen County funeral home that has been hit with a $50 million lawsuit for placing the wrong body in the casket and nearly burying the remains recently paid a $2,500 fine to the state for “professional misconduct” that led to the botched burial, records show. The Central...
Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market expanding to Edison, NJ this fall
It seems that I’m mentioning New Jersey flea markets more often these days and that’s because vintage and bargain shopping is a hot trend right now. The best thing about flea markets is how unique the vendors are and how you are likely to find some hidden gems that you can either add to your collection or sell for a pretty penny online.
More lanternflies spotted in North Bergen
Residents of a Hudson County apartment have spotted more lanternflies, and one woman says it is impacting her quality of life.
Newark Liberty Airport may have one of the best restrooms in the country
Even though the airport itself consistently ranks as one of the worst nationwide, the same cannot be said for the bathroom in Terminal B.
