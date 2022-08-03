ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

5 tips for the World’s Longest Yard Sale

Sometimes you just need a mannequin covered in rhinestones. Or a World War II-era gas mask. Or a reminder of your childhood: dolls, games, lunchboxes, VHS tapes. Even if you only need day-to-day items – dishes, jewelry, bras, saws, fishing tackle, shoes, etc. – you will most likely find them at the World’s Longest Yard Sale. The 2022 event runs from Thursday, Aug. 4 – Sunday, Aug. 7 and covers 690 miles through six states, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
City
Collinwood, TN
County
Wayne County, TN
City
Waynesboro, TN
WDEF

Northwest Georgia shops can continue to sell Delta 8 thanks to an emergency injunction

Two shops in Northwest Georgia will be able to continue selling Delta 8 and other legal THC products for the time being. The court recently ruled in favor of the store owners request for an emergency injunction, preventing the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk from conducting any arrests or seizures. Doranda Moon co-owns ‘Stevie and the Moon’, one of the stores in the lawsuit. She has a masters degree in medical cannabis science and therapeutics from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. Moon said she just wants to use her knowledge to help.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
newstalk987.com

TWRA Searching for a Missing Fisherman on Watts Bar Lake

The Tennessee Wildlife and Resources Agency is searching for a fisherman who is missing in Watts Bar Lake after an overturned boat was reported near the City of Loudon. Search and rescue crews from Loudon County began searching for the person last night after receiving reports of the overturned boat.
LOUDON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wayne Co#Dixie Ponytails Compete#The News
mymix1041.com

Local News for Thursday, August 4th

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. Today is Election Day in Bradley County as well as statewide, for the state and federal primary and county general election. Polls are open today from 8AM to 8PM, at the 17 Bradley County precincts. For those who did not vote early, you will need to make sure you vote today, at your assigned polling location.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
WBBJ

Lexington man already behind bars faces new charge

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A man that was already behind bars is now facing a new charge. The Lexington Police Department says that Joshua Fields, of Lexington, is now facing a charge of second-degree murder in the death of William Cagle. Police say that Cagle died back in March, with...
LEXINGTON, TN
Wilson County Source

COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee

The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Below […] The post COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Hardin County man wanted by Marshals, Savannah Police

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals are searching for a Hardin County man. The wanted poster says that Joshua Steakley, 42, is wanted by Marshals and the Savannah Police Department for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The wanted poster says that Steakley has a violent history...
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing fisherman identified, search transitions to recovery effort

LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials are searching for a missing fisherman near Watts Bar Lake, officials with the agency said Thursday. In a later update, TWRA officer Matt Cameron said that the operation had transitioned into a body recovery effort. Cameron identified the missing boater as...
LOUDON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy