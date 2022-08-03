World Series Odds 2022: Padres Join Dodgers, Mets As Top NL Contenders After Juan Soto Trade

BALTIMORE (AP) — On a day the Orioles welcomed Eddie Murray, Brooks Robinson and Mike Mussina back to the ballpark, Baltimore’s less heralded 2022 team thrilled the home crowd again. Ryan McKenna hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, and the Orioles won their fifth straight game, 6-3 over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. The Orioles celebrated the 30th anniversary of Camden Yards with a pregame ceremony that included Murray and Mussina, and Robinson and Murray addressed the team before the game. McKenna, Jorge Mateo and Austin Voth aren’t household names like that Hall of Fame trio — but they helped add some more present-year excitement to all the nostalgia. “When there’s 40,000 fans out there and they’re showing up, yeah, it’s definitely a playoff atmosphere,” Voth said. “That fuels us as players for sure.”

