Casper Theater Co. offering two more downtown summer ghost tours

Read on oilcity.news
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
PHOTOS: Vendors of 2022 Beartrap Summer Festival
It's that time of the year again. The Beartrap Summer Festival weekend is upon us and, with it, comes a wealth of music, food, beer, dogs, sun, fun and, yes, vendors!. It's a veritable who's who of merchants at this year's festival and they're selling everything from clothes, to jewelry, to hats, to food...even musical instruments and CBD!
oilcity.news
Friends of the Natrona County Library hosting ‘Star Trek/Science Fiction’ sale
CASPER, Wyo. — The Friends of the Natrona County Public Library will host a “Star Trek/Science Fiction” sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 in the Crawford Room at the library, 307 E. 2nd St. in Casper. “In addition to the Star Trek items,...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Third annual Hotrods & Harleys car and bike show supports hunting opportunities for disabled vets
CASPER, Wyo. — Car and bike lovers enjoyed the cooler weather Saturday at Hideaway Bar’s annual Hotrods & Harleys show, with all proceeds supporting Wyoming nonprofit Hunting with Heroes. In total, 56 cars and 11 bikes were registered for the event. Several raffles and auctions were held at...
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Filmmaker screening short films at ART 321 on Friday calling for more Wyoming opportunities
CASPER, Wyo. — A filmmaker who was born in Casper and is attending a film studies program at Central Wyoming College wants to call attention to the lack of opportunities in Wyoming. “Wyoming is really difficult to be any kind of artist, but especially in film because we don’t...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Backstory: Sports mural in downtown Casper lighting store part of building’s long history
CASPER, Wyo. — It’s safe to assume that a mural covering two walls featuring four professional athletes wouldn’t be the first choice for an interior designer tasked with decorating a lighting supply store. However, that’s exactly what you’ll see tucked away in the back corner of Lighting...
k2radio.com
New ‘Eat All Day’ Food Truck Is Now Open in Casper
There is no such thing as too many food trucks and Casper is now welcoming the latest addition. Enter Eat All Day!. The Eat All Day food truck had its first official event, which was Brewfest, on Saturday, June 25th, 2022. Unlike the majority of our local mobile food vendors, there menu features items for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Barista + Artista: Casper’s Juliana Engelman opening new ‘Controlled Chaos’ show in Alley Gallery
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper artist who works as a barista at the Bourgeois Pig, 114 W. 2nd St., will hold an opening for her new “Controlled Chaos” show in the downtown coffee shop’s Alley Gallery on Friday. Juliana Engelman, who said Thursday that her art...
oilcity.news
Bar Nunn Street Revitalization Plan recommendations to be unveiled in virtual presentation
CASPER, Wyo. — Recommendations that have been developed as part of the Bar Nunn Streetscape Revitalization Plan will be unveiled during a virtual presentation that will be held via Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. People can access the Zoom call in order to hear about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
VIDEO: Chancey Williams Plays George Strait Hit with Dierks Bentley at Cheyenne Frontier Days
Cheyenne Frontier Days has come and gone for another year and what an event it was!. The concert/rodeo/parade/carnival was as explosive as ever this year, and it featured tons of national recording artists, such as Jason Aldean. Kid Rock, Brooks and Dunn, and more!. But it also featured some local...
oilcity.news
Owners poised for future as Casper’s oldest Taco John’s location closes
CASPER, Wyo. — Selling the Taco John’s location at 766 CY Ave. was not an easy decision. “CY has been a lot of history for us,” Lindsay Stilwell said. “It’s definitely sad to see it close, but it’s bittersweet in a way.”. The location...
oilcity.news
Boys & Girls Clubs summer camp kids learn money skills during ‘Financial Literacy Carnival’
CASPER, Wyo. — Kids participating in the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming summer camp recently spent a week learning money management skills, the BGCCW said Thursday. “We spent a week learning about personal finance, entrepreneurship, and other aspects of business as part of Junior Achievement,” the BGCCW said.
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Atkinson, Atkinson, Alm
Joshua Lee Atkinson, 50, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Joshua “Josh” was born on January 14, 1972, in Marshalltown, Iowa, to Laurie (Atkinson) Kihle. Josh moved with his mother as an infant to Cheyenne, Wyoming, and then soon on to Casper, where he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming citizens may need to be on the lookout for motorcycles in coming weeks
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming citizens may have noticed a surge of motorcyclists on interstates and in towns recently. This is due to the motorcycle rally being held in Sturgis, South Dakota that begins August 5. This rally is huge, not only for Sturgis, but for surrounding states like Wyoming as well. The rally brings riders from all across the country through Wyoming on their way to South Dakota and this can have a significant impact on the economy.
oilcity.news
Casper restauranteur eyes former Grab and Go Gourmet location for Mexican restaurant
CASPER, Wyo. — The owner of Antojitos Shiwas has decided to put the brakes on their food truck and permanently park the new Mexican restaurant in the former Grab and Go Gourmet location in central Casper. “This spot came open and sometimes you just have to jump into [a...
WATCH: Cockpit View Of Airborne Wyoming Firefighters
The 2 videos below will blow your mind. The first is a training video. The second video puts you in the seat with a pilot that is actually fighting a fire in the mountains. With movies like Top Gun, we are all in awe of fighter pilots and what they can do with those airplanes.
tsln.com
The North Platte River – Multiuse Water
This will be a six-part series on the dams, reservoirs, power generation and some diversion dams located on the North Platte River. The series will follow a chronological order of the history and construction of these projects. When the Reclamation Act passed by Congress in 1902 and the United States...
oilcity.news
Cottonwood Beach to be accessible from Kortes Road starting Saturday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — The Cottonwood Beach campgrounds at Alcova will be accessible via Kortes Road off Highway 220 starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Natrona County Road and Bridge Department. Kortes Road south of Cottonwood to Miracle Mile, Pedro Mountains, and Pathfinder will be closed...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Enthusiasts launch Casper’s first-ever 24/7 vape and concentrate delivery service
CASPER, Wyo. — Cielo Prince and Joe Shepperson started Dr. Chronics Concentrates & Vapes to provide one thing: round-the-clock, customized access to vape products and hemp concentrates. “Any day, any time, any holiday, whenever it is, we want to be somebody you can go to,” said Prince. “Say you’re...
oilcity.news
Bunning family establishes new scholarship for Kaycee students going to Casper College
CASPER, Wyo. — The Bunning family has established a new scholarship available to graduates of Kaycee High School who are attending Casper College. Richard Bunning said the reason the family established the scholarship was to encourage Kaycee High School students to pursue higher education. The new Bunning Family Scholarship...
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Mills mom urges Wyoming politicians to show care for life of her son, others living with rare disorder
CASPER, Wyo. — A Mills mother is calling on Wyoming’s U.S. Sens. John Barrasso, Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Liz Cheney to take action to support the medical needs of her 2-year-old son and others living with a rare genetic disorder called phenylketonuria, or PKU. Children with PKU can...
Comments / 0