Manchester City Contacted Bundesliga Side Regarding Star Defender - Truth Behind Reported £80 Million Offer Revealed

Lionel Messi scores outrageous bicycle kick goal for PSG, it's an absolute worldie
Lionel Messi produced a moment of magic to score an extraordinary goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Clermont Foot. Messi scored his second goal of the game in outrageous fashion in his side's 5-0 victory on Saturday. His goal completed the rout as he saved the best for last. Leandro Paredes...
'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
"In My Eyes" - Premier League Star Claims Recently Departed Liverpool Man Was Klopp's Best Player
Sadio Mané’s Liverpool departure has left a hole in the Reds’ front line, and West Ham’s Michail Antonio think he’ll be missed more than some anticipate. Mané scored 16 Premier League goals for Klopp's side last term across 32 starts. He operated both as...
Everton 0-1 Chelsea: Blues victorious at Goodison Park on opening day
Chelsea have won their opening match of the Premier League season thanks to their 1-0 victory away at Everton. Jorginho was on hand to score the only goal of the game from the spot after Ben Chilwell was fouled in the area during stoppage time at the end of the first half.
How to watch: Manchester United vs Brighton (Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, highlights
Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
Preview: Everton vs Chelsea: Koulibaly And Sterling In Contention Start Premier League Opener
Chelsea face Everton in their Premier League opener on Saturday evening to mark the start of the 2022/23 campaign. It’s a trip on the road for the Blues to start the new league season as they head to Goodison Park to play Frank Lampard’s side. Chelsea lost to...
Pep Guardiola sends Liverpool warning to Manchester City squad ahead of Premier League opener
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has sent a timely reminder to his squad to remain on their toes ahead of meeting with West Ham. Aside from their astounding trophy haul under Pep Guardiola, one of the biggest compliments that can be afforded to City is that they have raised the bar like never seen before in English football.
Confirmed Chelsea squad numbers for 2022/23 season
Chelsea have confirmed the squad numbers for the 2022/23 season ahead of their Premier League opener. Thomas Tuchel's side head to Goodison Park to face Everton in their first game of the new season and what numbers players will wear on their Chelsea shirts has now been revealed. As confirmed...
Confirmed Teams: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea XI face Everton in their first match of the Premier League season. The Blues will be hoping to get off to a good start in the 2022/23 Premier League season after Arsenal collected three points on the season opener against Crystal Palace. Liverpool kicked off Saturday with a 2-2...
Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea no.9 shirt cursed as Blues squad avoid taking Romelu Lukaku's number
Thomas Tuchel has admitted the number nine shirt at Chelsea is cursed which is why no players took the number for the 2022-23 season. Chelsea begin their new campaign on Saturday evening with a trip to Everton and have three new senior signings in the squad, as well as the addition of Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa.
5 things we learned from Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace
Arsenal kicked off the Premier League season in style, exiting the cauldron of fire at Selhurst Park unscathed, 2-0 victors. Gunners fans can rest easy this weekend as the rest of the fixtures play-out, but in the meantime, what did we learn from Friday night’s victory?. 1 - William...
Barcelona shocked as transfer target rejects move and signs new contract
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has made a shock decision to reject a move to Barcelona and sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge. The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou throughout the summer, but has now committed his future with Thomas Tuchel’s side. According...
Who is the referee for Everton vs Chelsea?
Everton take on Chelsea today in the opening weekend of the Premier League season and both sides will be looking to kickstart their campaign with a win. The two clubs have been under significant pressure in the transfer window for different reasons. Everton are looking to lure themselves away from...
Thomas Tuchel hints at Chelsea making one more defensive signing amid Wesley Fofana interest
Thomas Tuchel has hinted at making a defensive signing before the end of the summer amid Chelsea’s interest in Wesley Fofana. The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge from Leicester City, with Kalidou Koulibaly already arriving this summer. Chelsea have already seen two bids...
Luke Shaw highlights Manchester United dressing room feelings ahead of Premier League opener under Erik ten Hag
Luke Shaw has opened up about Erik ten Hag’s time at Manchester United so far, expanding on his direction and the family feel surrounding the squad. It has been mentioned many times in the past that the dressing room has seemingly been in disarray. In his interview, Shaw addresses...
Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on Frank Lampard and Everton ahead of Premier League opener
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has delivered his verdict on Frank Lampard and Everton ahead of his side’s opening match of the Premier League season. The Blues travel to Goodison Park at 5:30pm (UK) to face their former boss Lampard and his Everton side who narrowly escaped relegation last season.
Is Tottenham vs Southampton on TV?: Channel and kick off time
Tottenham take on Southampton today in the opening weekend of the new Premier League season. The last time these two teams met in North London the Saints came out as 3-2 winners. Spurs will be without Oliver Skipp, who has an injury, and new signing Richarlison, who is serving the...
Prince William 'deliberately' broke royal protocol during England's Euro 2022 final win
Prince William 'deliberately' broke royal protocol following England's Euro 2022 final win over Germany according to a former royal butler. The Lionesses ran out 2-1 winners at Wembley on Sunday to claim their first major honour and England's first trophy in 56 years. Chloe Kelly's goal in extra time gave...
Who is the referee for Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton today?
This weekend marks the start of a new Premier League season, and both Spurs and Southampton will be looking to kick off their respective campaigns with three points. The Saints are going into their fourth full season under the management of Ralph Hasenhuttl and the German boss will be hoping he can guide his side to their first top half finish since 2017.
Manchester United vs Brighton: The talking points from Erik ten Hag's pre-match press conference
Erik ten Hag will take charge of his first competitive Manchester United match on Sunday, where they'll face Brighton in their Premier League opener. Ahead of the Old Trafford clash, Ten Hag spoke to the press on Friday afternoon. With Cristiano Ronaldo, Frenkie de Jong and more discussed; here are...
