PayPal Analysts Increase Price Targets Following Earnings Report, Elliott Management's $2B Investment

By Chris Katje
 3 days ago
Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates

Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Sliding Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading lower Friday after the company reported mixed financial results and announced a special dividend of AMC Preferred Equity. AMC reported second-quarter revenue of $1.17 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.16 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 20 cents per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of 19 cents per share.
eBay
Paypal
Economy
Stock Market
Markets
Galaxy Digital Asset Management: July 2022 Month End AUM

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. GLXY ("Galaxy Digital") announced that its affiliate, Galaxy Digital Asset Management, ("GDAM"), reported preliminary assets under management of $2,096.6 million as of July 31, 2022. Assets Under Management ("AUM")(a)(c) (In millions) 7/31/22. (b) 6/30/22. (b) 5/31/22. 4/30/22. 3/31/22. 2/28/22.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. – HYZN

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon Motors" or the "Company") HYZN for potential violations of the federal securities laws. After the market closed on August 4, 2022, Hyzon Motors disclosed in a SEC filing that "the...
Berkshire's Debt Investments Help Mitigate Equity-Related Losses In Q2; These 5 Companies Made Up 69% Of Equity Portfolio

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) announced on Saturday second-quarter results that showed higher operating profits. The company reported a huge investment loss for the quarter. The fair value of Berkshire’s fixed-maturity securities investment was at $21.14 billion as of June 30, 2022, up from $16.43 billion...
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. News Release

(BRK.A; BRK.B) – Berkshire's operating results for the second quarter and first six months of 2022 and 2021 are summarized in the following paragraphs. However, we urge investors and reporters to read our 10-Q, which has been posted at www.berkshirehathaway.com. The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment.
18 Analysts Have This to Say About Coinbase Global

Within the last quarter, Coinbase Global COIN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 18 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Coinbase Global has an average price target of $115.06 with a high of $290.00 and a low of $42.00.
Analyst Ratings for Amgen

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Amgen AMGN within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Amgen has an average price target of $251.33 with a high of $290.00 and a low of $208.00.
Where Aptiv Stands With Analysts

Aptiv APTV has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Aptiv. The company has an average price target of $140.44 with a high of $173.00 and a low of $102.00.
Fluor Shares Slip Post Q2 Revenue Miss

Fluor Corp FLR reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 10.5% year-over-year to $3.3 billion, missing the consensus of $3.37 billion. Revenue by segments: Energy Solutions $1.33 billion (+0.83% Y/Y), Urban Solutions $1.01 billion (-16.9% Y/Y), Mission Solutions $547 million (-22.6% Y/Y) and Others $417 million (-6.9% Y/Y). Total segment...
Recap: Biohaven Pharma Hldgs Q2 Earnings

Biohaven Pharma Hldgs BHVN reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Biohaven Pharma Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 48.06%, reporting an EPS of $-3.82 versus an estimate of $-2.58. Revenue was up $122.15 million from...
GCP Applied Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights

GCP Applied Technologies GCP reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. GCP Applied Technologies missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $15.00 million from...
7 Analysts Have This to Say About Delek US Hldgs

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Delek US Hldgs DK stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
