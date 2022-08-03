Man, 58, with dementia has been missing for 5 days, cops say

NEW YORK - A brazen robbery at a Bronx jewelry store was caught on camera Friday afternoon.Police say that stolen jewelry was worth over $2 million.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, the robbery appeared to be all planned out. Witnesses say the thieves were in and out in less than a minute.The shutters at Rocco's Jewelry on Webster Avenue in Fordham Heights remain closed Saturday, but employees and detectives were inside.Newly released surveillance images show a man in a white t-shirt, black jeans and black hat get buzzed in around 2:30 p.m. He then holds the door open for three others...

BRONX, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO