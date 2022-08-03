Man, 58, with dementia has been missing for 5 days, cops say

Read on www.nj.com
Teenager found dead on NJ Transit tracks, authorities say
Detectives with the Union County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy found dead Thursday night on train tracks in Plainfield, authorities said. The teenager, whose name was not released, was found about 8 p.m. on the tracks at West Second Street and Central Avenue, according...
N.J. man sentenced to 25 years for stabbing death outside liquor store
An Ocean County man was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison for stabbing a 29-year-old Lakewood man to death outside a township liquor store nearly two years ago. Jorge Santiago-Garcia, 33, of Lakewood, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter for killing Rodrigo Jimenez-Paz on Aug. 31, 2020. Responding police...
Newark Police Searching for Suspect Wanted for Questioning in July Shooting
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department is searching for a man who is wanted...
Police Find Lost Dog in Newark, Seeking Owners
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark have taken this pup into custody in hopes that...
Hidden compartment filled with pills found under pharmacy worker’s car, cops say
A New York pharmacy worker had hundreds of Xanax and other prescription pills hidden in a secret compartment under his car when he was pulled over for speeding Tuesday on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said. Carlos Jose Cruz-Pena, 33, of the Bronx, is charged with second-degree possession with the...
NYPD Police Officer, Joaquin Sepulveda, 42, Arrested
On Friday, August 05, 2022, at 2002 hours, the following 42-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 50th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Joaquin Sepulveda. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. DWI;. DWAI. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
Police: Man steals running vehicle with child inside; child found safe
Police in West Orange say a man stole a vehicle left running with a child inside, but then abandoned the car after realizing the 4-year-old was in the back seat.
Woman Found Dead In Backyard Woodland Park Pool
Woodland Park police were investigating the death of a woman found face down in a backyard swimming pool. Responding officers found a man holding the body of the 69-year-old victim above the water at the Rifle Camp Road home near the Great Notch Reservoir shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Capt. Michael Brady said.
House Party Shootout Sends 4 Suspects to Hospital After NYC Cops Open Fire
A wild scene erupted outside a party in Queens overnight where bullets flew across a neighborhood street between a group of suspects, partygoers and police who were stationed nearby the house at the center of the commotion. The NYPD said a team of plainclothes officers were observing the block Springfield...
Police: Three men wanted for allegedly inciting riot, assaulting police officers in Newark
Newark police are looking for three men they say incited a riot and assaulted police officers.
Caught on camera: $2M in diamonds stolen from Bronx shop
NEW YORK - A brazen robbery at a Bronx jewelry store was caught on camera Friday afternoon.Police say that stolen jewelry was worth over $2 million.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, the robbery appeared to be all planned out. Witnesses say the thieves were in and out in less than a minute.The shutters at Rocco's Jewelry on Webster Avenue in Fordham Heights remain closed Saturday, but employees and detectives were inside.Newly released surveillance images show a man in a white t-shirt, black jeans and black hat get buzzed in around 2:30 p.m. He then holds the door open for three others...
Teen boy, 17, found dead on NJ Transit tracks
A 17-year-old boy was found dead on NJ Transit tracks in Union County on Thursday night. The cause of his death remains unknown at this time.
Man, 35, woman, 28, jump to death from BX apartment building: police
A man and a woman died by suicide after jumping from a building in the Bronx Saturday morning, police said.
23 Traffic Tickets, Criminal Charges Follow NYC Driver Who Did 104MPH On PIP, Police Say
Tyler A. Laguerre may have sped off from Palisades Interstate Parkway police at over 100 miles an hour while recklessly weaving in and out of traffic on the Fourth of July. They eventually reeled him in, however -- both on criminal charges and so he could collect a whopping 23 traffic summonses, authorities said.
Man, 33, fatally struck by SUV in N.J., police say
A 33-year-old Paterson man was struck and killed Wednesday night by an SUV in Fort Lee, police said. Mark A. Williams was hit by a Porsche Cayenne around 9:45 p.m. that was driving south on Lemoine Avenue in the right lane, near Washington Avenue, according to Fort Lee police Capt. Edward Young.
Couple feared dead after massive inferno rips through N.J. home, authorities say
A Morris Township husband and wife were missing and presumed dead after a fire destroyed their home early Friday, authorities said. Emergency crews rushed to the inferno shortly before 3 a.m. at the Normandy Heights Road home, according to Morris County officials. “Repeated efforts by firefighters to enter the burning...
Six Heading to Prison in New Jersey Stolen Vehicle Trafficking and Fencing Operation
TRENTON, NJ – Six members of a Newark-based automobile theft and trafficking operation are headed...
Man, 27, dies after he’s found shot on Newark street
Police in Essex County are investigating the shooting death of a 27-year-old man late Tuesday in Newark. Gregory Scott, of Irvington, was found by police seriously wounded by gunfire around 11:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Lehigh Avenue, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
Newark Burglar Broke Into Restaurant and Stole Cash Register and $300
NEWARK, NJ – A man broke into a South American cuisine restaurant on Monday and...
Teen Boy Found Dead Near Union County Train Tracks
A 17-year-old boy was found dead near railroad tracks in Union County Thursday, Aug. 4, authorities said. The unidentified male was found near West Second Street and Central Avenue around 8:30 p.m. in Plainfield, a spokesperson with the prosecutor's office said. It was not clear where exactly his body was...
