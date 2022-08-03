APSU women’s golf: Jessica Combs receives contract extension through 2025 season

James Dwight “Jimmy” Winfree, 61, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022 at his residence. Jimmy was born February 2, 1961 in Montgomery County son of the late, James Orman and Peggy Jenkins Winfree. He was a truck driver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Dwight Winfree. Jimmy is survived by his sister, Pamela Jean Brake; his brother, Robert Lee Winfree; nieces, Tracy (Kevin) Marrs; and Gracie Winfree’ nephews. Caleb “Hillbilly” Winfree and Chris (Jennifer) Brake; great niece, Abigail Marrs; great nephew, Bentley Marrs; grandchildren, Zachary Winfree and Alie Bandy; and daughter-in-law, Kellie Porter; nephew and great nephews, Briliey, Mason and Dylan, Brake.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO