'It's Not a Niche Playground Anymore': Chainlink Price Data Feeds To Be Integrated With Metis

Want to buy a music NFT? First you need Ethereum, which is available at Crypto.com and eToro. The non-fungible token (NFT) sector has exploded in popularity over the last 12 months, with support from star athletes, investors and celebrities such as Snoop Dogg, Mark Cuban and Stephen Curry. The use cases and applications of NFTs are endless, providing numerous financial and creative opportunities for artists and creators. Currently, NFTs have penetrated many sectors including the gaming industry, art industry and, most recently, the music industry.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO