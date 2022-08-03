ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox26houston.com

Houston family mourning loss of daughter targeted by burglar

HOUSTON - A Houston family, already dealing with so much after losing their daughter to gun violence, is once again impacted by crime. Surveillance video sent only to FOX 26 shows a burglar outside the upstairs window of the Alvarez home. You probably remember, Arlene Alvarez, the family's 9-year-old daughter,...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

7 injured after teen suspects spotted shooting BB guns at people in Galveston, police says

GALVESTON – Galveston police are searching for multiple suspects who were seen driving around the Island and shooting BB guns at people, leaving seven injured. Authorities said the incident happened on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. in four areas -- 44th Street and Avenue Q, 23rd Street and Avenue M, the crosswalk at 25th and Seawall and 31st Street and P 1/2 Street.
GALVESTON, TX

