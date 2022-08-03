Read on www.click2houston.com
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Click2Houston.com
Woman randomly shot by suspect at SW Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON – A woman was randomly shot in the shoulder by a suspect who was reportedly shooting another man at an apartment complex in southwest Houston early Saturday, police said. According to Houston Police Lt. R. Willkens, the shooting was reported in the 10600 block of Beechnut Street at...
'How do you sleep at night?' Hit-and-run suspect still free after Journee McDaniel's death
Investigators established Pedro Vargas Garcia as the driver in a hit-and-run that killed a 7-year-old. Police said he tried to report his truck stolen after the crash.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed after fight at taco restaurant leads to shooting in Stafford, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a fight that broke out inside a taco restaurant led to a shooting that left one man dead in Stafford, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at Brenda’s Taqueria in the 12500 block of Southwest Freeway near Kirkwood Road shortly before 3 a.m.
2 shot and killed blocks apart within minutes in Third Ward
There were at least four shootings overnight, and two of them were in the Third Ward. Those two deadly shootings happened within minutes of each other, about a half-mile apart.
Man smashes woman's windshield with a dumbbell during suspected case of road rage
HOUSTON — Houston police are still investigating an apparent case of road rage that happened near Tidwell and the Hardy Toll Road on Sunday. A driver, who asked us not to use her name or show her face, says she was stopped at the intersection of Irvington and Tidwell near Sam Houston High School when she was rear-ended by a fast-moving vehicle.
Uber Driver Charged In Murder Of Houston Pastor During Possible Road Rage Incident
Authorities allege that Deshawn Longmire had a verbal altercation with Pastor Ronald Mouton Sr. at a stoplight in Houston, then pulled out a gun and opened fire. A suspect has been arrested and charged in the death of a Houston pastor in what authorities have called a potential road rage incident.
Click2Houston.com
Road rage suspect arrested after pointing gun at driver on Sam Houston Toll, constable says
HOUSTON – A woman has been arrested and charged after a road rage incident, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. Tayshee Jackson, 22, has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Aug. 4, deputies responded to a road rage incident in the...
Toddler dies when cement truck crushes car after tumbling over Houston overpass
HOUSTON — A 22-month boy died Friday when a concrete mixing truck tumbled off a Houston overpass and landed on his family’s vehicle, authorities said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, there were four people in the Ford Expedition SUV -- a 54-year-old woman, a 24-year-old woman and two 22-month-old twins -- KHOU-TV reported.
Click2Houston.com
‘An ongoing issue’: Catalytic converter thieves target vehicles parked at Bush Airport lot, police say
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is investigating after reports of several catalytic converters stolen from vehicles parked at a Bush Intercontinental Airport parking lot. Jolie Fletcher told KPRC she parked her Toyota Land Cruiser at the Ecopark lot on JFK Boulevard for about two weeks while she was...
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houston
One person is dead after an accident occurred in the 3900 block of Saunders Rd. in north Houston on Saturday morning. The accident occurred just before 1 a.m. on August 6, 2022.
fox26houston.com
Mother of southeast Houston murder victim, who was preparing food for the homeless, speaks to FOX 26
HOUSTON - Rachel Dorval is grieving over her son's death as police have yet to find a suspect in his murder. She says she had a weird feeling just hours before 20-year-old Terrance Lewis was shot. "That whole morning, he was just off," Dorval says. "He was so fidgety. That's...
Victim walking in neighborhood shot during argument, Houston police say
HOUSTON — A man who was gunned down while walking through his neighborhood late Wednesday night is recovering in a Houston hospital, according to Houston police. Investigators said the victim was shot around 11 p.m. during an argument with a man who was driving through his northeast Houston neighborhood.
Click2Houston.com
6 arrested, home condemned by fire marshal after drug bust in west Houston, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Six people were arrested during a search warrant of a home in west Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. HCSO Captain D. Wine said the suspects were arrested after deputies found heroin and meth inside the home located on Loch Marie Lane in the Gencairn subdivision.
fox26houston.com
Family of Houston man killed in crash involving 18-wheeler calling for tougher truck regulations
HOUSTON - Family members of Lee Simmons, Jr. are having a difficult time dealing with losing the loving husband and father of five. "It’s a very difficult time for the family," says Dr. Anjanette Wyatt, Simmons’ Aunt. "My heart aches for my niece because now she has to care for those small kids alone."
fox26houston.com
Houston family mourning loss of daughter targeted by burglar
HOUSTON - A Houston family, already dealing with so much after losing their daughter to gun violence, is once again impacted by crime. Surveillance video sent only to FOX 26 shows a burglar outside the upstairs window of the Alvarez home. You probably remember, Arlene Alvarez, the family's 9-year-old daughter,...
Click2Houston.com
Woman grabbed, forced into residence by 1 of 3 chase suspects who led officers on pursuit in west Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Three arrests have been made after police say the suspects led them on a chase that ended in a crash involving a patrol vehicle. After the crash, one of the suspects grabbed a woman and forced his way into her residence to hide in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.
Click2Houston.com
2 arrested after deputies find 134 pounds of meth, marijuana and weapons in north Houston
HOUSTON – Two people have been arrested and charged after a large drug and gun bust in north Houston, according to Harris County Precinct 2. On Tuesday, deputies said they recovered a little more than 134 pounds of methamphetamine, a little under three pounds of marijuana, one semi-automatic shotgun, and three handguns.
12newsnow.com
Texas nurse accused in fiery California wreck that killed multiple people
LOS ANGELES — A Houston nurse is the woman accused of causing a horrific crash in the Los Angeles area on Thursday. Surveillance video captured a Mercedes-Benz speeding through the busy intersection of Slauson and La Brea Aves. before hitting several cars. At least five people were killed, including...
2 men charged with capital murder after admitting to roles in deadly crime spree, police say
Investigators allege the two men, ages 18 and 19, committed a crime spree over two days that left three people dead in southeast Houston and Pearland.
Click2Houston.com
7 injured after teen suspects spotted shooting BB guns at people in Galveston, police says
GALVESTON – Galveston police are searching for multiple suspects who were seen driving around the Island and shooting BB guns at people, leaving seven injured. Authorities said the incident happened on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. in four areas -- 44th Street and Avenue Q, 23rd Street and Avenue M, the crosswalk at 25th and Seawall and 31st Street and P 1/2 Street.
