Andover, NJ

It was once the largest nursing home in N.J., now just 15 residents remain in a facility soon to close

 3 days ago
Guest
3d ago

They should do a 2 week undercover job at complete care in Lawrence . Horrible behavior by staff and yelling at patients.

Pro Black
3d ago

Check Aspen Hills next. The treatment by the overnight staff, or should I say the lack of treatment should be highlighted and investigated. It's the worst place I've ever visited. I had to get my mother out of there...

Randy Chamberlain
3d ago

Pretty sad, without this nursing homes Andover township is in a little bit of trouble as the taxes they collected helped our community 😢

New Jersey 101.5

Is it illegal in NJ to drive while barefoot?

Don't even lie. You've done it. Picture this: you're getting back in your car after a long day of walking. Maybe you were at Great Adventure or dancing at a concert at the PNC Bank Arts Center. Your feet have had enough, and sitting just isn't cutting it. You have got to take your shoes off, but you didn't bring a pair to change into!
NJ.com

A longstanding Sam Ash store in N.J. has shuttered

A longstanding New Jersey music shop recently closed its doors. Sam Ash of Paramus shuttered on July 20, according to NorthJersey.com. It was located at 50 Route 4. The store had been open for about 50 years, according to NorthJersey.com, and signage already has been removed in anticipation of a demolition.
Bridget Mulroy

Housing Crisis Solved for 3 Million New Jersey Residents Living Below Poverty Line Under New Legislation

New Jersey has made a breakthrough in the housing situation. A residential neighbourhood in East Brunswick, NJ.(photovs/iStock) New Jersey's caught plenty of attention this year with new laws and bills. While some are controversial and keeping residents in a transitional phase (walking back to your car for your reusable shopping bags has become the modern-day walk-of-shame,) one of New Jersey’s new laws isn’t getting enough attention.
WPG Talk Radio

NJ requires these vaccinations before your child attends school

Health officials claim there are still countless families in the Garden State who've fallen behind with their kids' immunization schedules in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. You're being advised to start the process of getting your kids back on track — several immunizations are required in order for your...
NJ.com

Trains have had to slow down on this N.J. bridge since Sandy. A new span will replace it.

New Jersey Transit unveiled the progress of the new Raritan River Bridge this week, a structure created to withstand natural disasters like Superstorm Sandy. The current bridge, built in 1908, carries North Jersey Coast Line trains across the Raritan River between Perth Amboy and South Amboy. Due to damage caused by Superstorm Sandy, trains have been traveling across the bridge at 30 mph since 2012, instead of the normal speed of 60 mph, NJ Transit CEO Kevin Corbett said.
