Here's the schedule for Lafayette's Downtown Alive and Bach Lunch fall concerts

Read on www.theadvocate.com
Related
theadvocate.com
On the area arts and cultural scene: A telescope celebration, 'Wizard' tickets and Bey-thoven sign-up
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, will host NASA's Webb Space Telescope Community Event during its Free First Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. The museum was selected to join hundreds of sites across the country to celebrate the release of the first full-color, science images from the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA’s next space science observatory.
theadvocate.com
Yoga, circus production and a 'spacey' afternoon: 3 things to do this weekend
This month's Strong & Calm Warrior Yoga session at the USS Kidd Veterans Museum runs from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday. Free and open to the public, the class offers the basics; no previous experience required. usskidd.com. Twisted tale. Circus Louisiana presents "House of Fae," an original theatrical version...
theadvocate.com
Help out Festival of Words and get your own poem, song or story: Here's how
How would you like to have a poem written especially for you (or an original song or story as a tribute for a friend or family member) and help out Festival of Words in the process?. The festival's fundraiser is called Words for You, and the deadline to participate is...
theadvocate.com
What difference does music make in a restaurant? DJs, sound experts weigh in
The sight of smoke lingering from the fajitas. The sound of vegetables sizzling. The smell of the meat and the taste of it with the onions and peppers together in a tortilla. All of our senses govern how we experience the world and enhance the food and ambiance of a restaurant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrz.com
Another Baton Rouge thrift store is closing its doors
BATON ROUGE - A thrift store primarily serving women recently released from prison is closing its doors, according to The Advocate. Connections For Life on Highland Road served the Baton Rouge community for around 15 years, according to The Advocate. The thrift store, operated by a nonprofit group of the same name, aided women recently released from prison to help them get back on their feet.
theadvocate.com
Watch Mike Wolfe of 'American Pickers' gasp over Lafayette woman’s antiques in new episode Saturday
Lafayette resident Mary Stander has collected antiques for decades, and on Saturday national TV viewers will get a peek at some of her treasures on a new episode of “American Pickers.”. Stander, 70, welcomed the crew of the reality TV show into her West Saint Mary Boulevard home in...
theadvocate.com
Celebrate comics, creators and fans at this weekend's Mid City Micro-Con
Grab your cosplay costume or your copy of "El Peso Hero" and head out to the 5th annual Mid City Micro-Con this weekend. The East Baton Rouge Parish Library presents the event at the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
theadvocate.com
Acadiana Briefs for Aug. 7, 2022
A Firehouse Subs will open in the former Regions Bank building near Acadiana Mall. Demolition permits filed with Lafayette Consolidated Government show work could begin soon on removing the existing canopy used by the bank. The 3,315-square-foot building had been listed for sale and remains owned by Regions Bank. Online...
RELATED PEOPLE
theadvocate.com
Annual Mass for 'Little Cajun Saint' will mark death anniversary, milestone on path to canonization
St. Edward Catholic Church in the Richard community will host its annual Mass for Charlene Richard at 6 p.m. Thursday. Most Rev. J. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, will be the main celebrant. The Mass marks the 63rd anniversary of Charlene Richard’s death and is the first public Mass for...
theadvocate.com
Raw oysters (on Oyster Day), steak with loaded pot pie and a poke bowl: Best things we ate
Raw oysters and the Eggplant Michelle from Phil's Oyster Bar. When my family from the Midwest visits Louisiana, they always want one thing: raw oysters. There's just simply no comparison between the oysters down here and what they can get back home in Chicagoland. So on a recent visit, I took them to Phil's Oyster Bar for a midafternoon snack. The simple fact that the restaurant has the word "oyster" in the name was promising.
theadvocate.com
New lanes of Kaliste Saloom Road between Ambassador Caffery and E. Broussard opened today
Motorists may find some relief today as all lanes of Kaliste Saloom Road between Ambassador Caffery Parkway and E. Broussard Road are finally open to traffic. The Lafayette Consolidated Government project to widen a 2.2-mile section of Kaliste Saloom Road from Ambassador Caffery Parkway to E. Broussard Road has been under construction since August of 2019.
Friday night homicide in Sunset, La
One person is dead, and a person of interest is in custody following a shooting Friday night in Sunset.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Religion briefs: Greater First Church Back to School Bash
Greater First Church Baptist presents its inaugural Back to School Bash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. The event will be held in the Bashful/Perkins Activity Center, 4669 Groom Road in Baker. Local vendors will be in attendance. Star of Bethlehem Baptist celebrates Brown's anniversary. The Star...
KLFY.com
Traffic Alert: I-10 East closed at University Ave due to accident
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – According to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), I-10 East is closed at University Ave (Mile Marker 102) due to an accident. DOTD advises motorists to use an alternate route, as congestion has reached 4 miles. Updates will come as they are provided.
kadn.com
Ville Platte pastor in need of help getting churchgoers to church
Ville Platte, La (KADN)- "A bus driver locally helped us. They were grateful because they've been wanted to come." Due to no transportation for some time, the new life beginnings community churchgoers could not attend their weekly mass. Pastor Santangelo Wilson says the day a local bus driver offered his...
theadvocate.com
News about LSU boot camp, name and ownership change for concrete company, new offices for Paul Davis Restoration
Ricchiuti to speak at New Orleans Chamber luncheon Aug. 19. The New Orleans Chamber will hold its Third Quarter Business Luncheon at 11 a.m. Aug. 19 in the Sheraton New Orleans Grand Ballroom, 500 Canal St. Peter Ricchiuti, founder and director of Burkenroad Reports and a business professor at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Why is there a white pelican on Louisiana's flag instead of a brown one? Curious Louisiana finds out.
Sometimes it's just a simple case of aesthetics: A white figure is easy to see on a blue background. The figure in this case, is a glowing white mother pelican tearing her breast to feed her young against a backdrop of blue on Louisiana's state flag. Gov. W.W. Heard specified the color scheme in 1912, when setting the flag's criteria.
KLFY.com
Meat, meat, and more meat all made in house
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Acadian Superette cooked up some of the meats they typically make in house in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen this morning. Where are they located: 600 Lamar St. When are they open: Tuesday- Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. How can you contact them: (337) 534-4406 or...
brproud.com
GALLERY: Flash flooding in our viewing area
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — With the constant rainfall we are experiencing today, flooded areas are expected. Here is a gallery of the flooding in our viewing area as of 12:05 p.m. High water in Tigerland. Florida Blvd. at Lofaso St. Lobdell Blvd./Woodale Blvd. Burbank Dr. in front of...
UPDATE: Carencro Wal-Mart open again
UPDATE, 8/4/11, 11:02 A.M.: The Walmart in Carencro has re-opened. ORIGINAL, 8/3/22, 8:52 P.M.: CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) Viewers called News Ten asking why the Carencro Walmart appeared to have been evacuated and closed. According to Carencro Police Chief David Anderson, store management was testing a new system that experienced an error. He said customers were […]
Comments / 0