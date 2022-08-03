ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Carnival Cruise Lines Fixes a Key Pain Point for Passengers

By Daniel Kline
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Taking a cruise means leaving the real world behind. Once your ship sails away, you can put your phone away and simply be on vacation for the duration of your trip.

That's certainly how some people approach their trips, but many simply can't do that. You may want to use a cruise to escape reality, but work and family concerns don't disappear simply because you are on vacation.

Some people can't leave the world behind on a cruise and others simply don't want to. For some passengers, keeping in touch with those left behind on land is essential, and others simply don't want to disconnect.

If you want (or need) to stay connected to your land life while you are at sea, you have to buy an internet package. Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report sells three internet plans on its namesake cruise line:

  • Social: $8.50 per person per day, which enables you to text and check social media,
  • Value: $11.05 per person per day offers access to social media, email, and the web, but not streaming sites.
  • Premium: $14.45 per person per day in theory gives passengers access to the full internet including streaming.

To say that internet-on-ship is a mixed experience is putting it nicely. Prices vary by each sailing, and performance varies a lot based on how many people onboard are using the internet as well as other factors. Even the top package can be nearly useless on sea days when a lot of people are trying to access it.

But now, the cruise line has taken some steps to improve the internet experience for passengers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cDdKk_0h3JLCoy00
Image source: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Carnival Ups Its Internet Bandwidth

Carnival's chief rival, Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, has added Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink internet to one of its ships, Freedom of the Seas. That's just a test for now, but it has transformed the internet experience on that ship from barely functional to something similar to working from a Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report.

Royal Caribbean has not said whether it plans to bring Starlink to more ships, but that move seems inevitable.

Carnival has taken different steps to improve its internet, according to Vice President Luis Terife, Cruise Industry News reported.

“We have seen a significant increase in guest utilization, across the board, but especially with a higher emphasis on our premium plans,” he said. “We are adjusting to guest usage patterns by allowing a more balanced upload versus download experience.”

The cruise line has "improved its connectivity ecosystem by using bandwidth from multiple satellite providers to remain flexible, which is key to providing a consistent connected experience with ships moving between deployment regions," Global Infrastructure Vice President John Harshaw explained.

“We have deployed significantly more WiFi access points across our fleet, so our guests and crew can connect seamlessly in many places onboard,” he said, adding that improvements also increased automation and redundancy within the connectivity ecosystem to reduce single points of failure.

That's a lot of fancy words to say that Carnival has been making changes to improve the onboard internet experience.

Carnival Makes Other Internet Changes

The cruise line has also followed Royal Caribbean in giving crew members free access to Whatsapp (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report so they can keep in touch with friends and family back home as well as with other crewmembers.

People who work on board cruise ships, at least Carnival and Royal Caribbean ships. pay for internet access much as passengers do.

Since they have returned from their pandemic shutdowns, both Carnival and Royal Caribbean have pushed more onboard activities into their apps. Those include enabling passengers to make reservations, keep in touch with other passengers, and pull up menus with QR codes.

In turn, those activities have put added stress on already fragile internet networks onboard. Carnival has acknowledged the matter and continues to work on the problem.

“With near-term capacity being stretched in all ocean regions, all global (connectivity) providers are working diligently to build out larger and more scalable networks, and this will only improve the overall connectivity experience at sea,” Harshaw told Cruise Industry News.

Comments / 5

Jerry Metzger
3d ago

I'm on vacation, I don't need all that internet so I don't purchase it. if it's important I'll call you or text you from a port if possible or when I get back to port. Bring back faster to the fun.

Reply
3
ThereisHope
4d ago

I was ticked on our last cruise in February as you have to have your phone for everything daily shows food room. Everything. It got to be a pain theme you have to worry about loosing it or it getting stolen.

Reply
3
Related
TheStreet

Carnival Follows Royal Caribbean in Dropping Key Covid Rule

Cruise line passengers have gotten a lot of good news recently. As the cruise industry continues to recover from the effects of the covid pandemic, more and more passengers are returning to ships to get a break from their regular routines. To a large extent, the process has gone well,...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Line’s New Port Can Have Two Ships A Day Visit

Carnival Cruise Line is building a new cruise port in the Bahamas and the port will have a pier that will be able to accommodate two of their largest ships at the same time. This past week, Carnival Cruise Line met with the Grand Bahama Business Community regarding the new port that will open in 2024.
TRAVEL
AFAR

You’ll No Longer Need to Show TSA Your Boarding Pass at These Airports

It seems like a simple enough request—be ready to show the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer your boarding pass and a government ID when you get to the front of the security line at the airport. And yet, sometimes you’ve tucked the paper boarding pass into a pocket, and you can’t remember which. Or decided to fold it up into your wallet and need dig it out. Or it’s on your phone, which is now locked.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Cruise#Carnival Corporation
PopCrush

Passenger Refuses to Trade Window Seat for ‘Inferior’ Spot so Mom Can Sit Next to Toddler During Long Flight From Japan

When flying, many people try to pick the best seat ahead of time that will be the most comfortable for them for the duration of their flight. Someone recently went viral for sharing that when a mom on a flight asked them if they would switch seats with her so she could sit next to her young child, they refused as they felt her seat was "inferior" to theirs.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
DoYouRemember?

Newly Married Woman Loses $10,000 Worth Of Luggage, Maid Of Honor Finds It With Apple AirTag

Airlines are currently struggling with the burden of increasing demand for air travel, affecting their ability to attend to many passengers, thus leading to a lot of luggage getting ‘lost’ or delayed. This was the case with Latrice Rubenstein, who married in Portugal in late June. After her wedding, she booked a flight from Lisbon to Dublin via Frankfurt using Air Canada, a company partnering with the German air travel giants Lufthansa.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
89K+
Followers
87K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy