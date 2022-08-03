ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston DJ, 23, Dies After Falling from Balcony of Girlfriend's High-Rise Apartment Building

A DJ on the rise has passed away after falling from an apartment building in Texas on July 4. She was 23 years old. DJ D Baby, real name Darian Lewis, fell four stories from her girlfriend's balcony on the 13th floor and onto the 9th floor pool deck of the Camden Downtown Apartments on Austin Street in Houston, according to police. She was rushed to a local hospital and died on July 13, per Houston Chronicle.
HOUSTON, TX
Inside the Program: Goose Creek Memorial Football

Earlier this year the VYPE Media team visited the campus of Goose Creek Memorial at the Goose Creek CISD Fall Media Day. We had the pleasure of sitting down with the talented athletes and coaches at Goose Creek CISD to take you inside the program. Get ready for the season...
BAYTOWN, TX
40+ Double Dutch Club started in Chicago jumps worldwide

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It started as a smal group in Chicago, but now it's spreading across the world. In Pullman Saturday, 600 women gathered to play a simple recess game: double dutch. Photojournalist Jeff Langan shows how it is more than just skipping rope. "The 40+ Double Dutch Club is a group of women who get together to relive old memories and create new ones," said founder Pamela Robinson. "We all grew up jumping double dutch back in the 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s."The club started in Chicago, but Saturday members were represented from far and wide. 
CHICAGO, IL

