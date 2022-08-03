Your favorite podcast might be making thousands for inviting guests

Now's a great time to pick up Apple's iPad ahead of the upcoming school year. The base, 10.2-inch tablet is $30 off right now and down to $299, which is the best price we've seen it. It may not have all the bells and whistles that the iPad Air does, but it's a solid, budget-friendly tablet that will likely be able to handle anything you throw at it. Elsewhere online, you can pick up the Chromecast with Google TV for only $40 and the Beats Studio Buds for $100. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

