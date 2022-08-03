Newell: The Soros agenda says if you don’t ignore crime stats, you’re racist

A number of writers across the country did what I did and spoke out against a recent opinion piece authored by George Soros in the Wall Street Journal. For those who are not familiar, Soros is a billionaire philanthropist who funds a lot of the political campaigns of a lot of the liberal politicians and judges nationwide. Here, he defended his financing of these progressive and reform-minded prosecutors. Thankfully, they are not faring very well right now.

Soros was really disingenuous when he concluded that the high incarceration rate of Black people in the United States is an injustice that undermines our democracy. Black people in the United States are five times as likely to be jailed as whites - but as I always say, that is an “outcome,’ and we need to be focused on the offender rates - not just the incarceration rates.

Perhaps Soros should look at the different rates of criminal offending. Rafael Mangual, a Contributing Editor for the Daily Signal, wrote a response to Soros. Finally, someone is talking about what I've been saying for years now - when we compare rates to other countries and other developed nations, we always talk about the outcomes, but we never talk about the contributing factors of offending. Mangual cites a Bureau of Justice statistic - from 1980 to 2008, Blacks commited murder at a rate nearly eight time higher than the rate for whites. The National Academies of Science looked into whether racial bias and discrimination are the primary cause of high amounts of Black incareration.. Their report found no racial bias or discrimination in sentencing or rate of imprisonment. Overall, it discovered Black defendants are on average somewhat - but not substantially - more severely impacted than whites.

The Bureau of Justice report pointed out that as homicides increased by 30% in 2020, the share of white homicide victims declined 2.4% relative to 2019. Meanwhile, the share of Black and Hispanic victims increased by 2.2%. The Black homicide victimization rate in 2020 was almost 10 times the white rate that year. All of this runs totally contrary to the messaging by George Soros. There's another agenda out there that wants you to think the country doesn’t care

about the victimization of the Black community or the Hispanic community.

Soros wants to ignore the homicide offender rate and victimization rate. In the vast majority of homicides in this country, the perpetrator and the victim are of the same race. All Soros wants to do is reduce and eliminate enhanced sentencing and incarceration of murderers.Why are we not challenging the individuals who are trying to mislead and distort what's actually happening in this country? We can point right at Soros and his reform-minded prosecutors, who will have you believe they're looking out for your best interests.

They are not.