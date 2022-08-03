ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrells Inlet, SC

Did you win? $300K unclaimed lottery ticket sold at Lowes Foods in Murrells Inlet

By Braley Dodson
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Did you shop on Tuesday at the Lowes Foods on Highway 707 in Murrells Inlet? You may be $300,000 richer.

The winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold at the store, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. The buyer had “Powered-Up” for an extra dollar to increase the prize from $100,000 to $300,000.

The winning numbers were 12-28-29-31-32.

The winner has 180 days to claim the money. To claim a win, visit the South Carolina Education Lottery’s website.

