ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa Beach, FL

Cocoa Beach developers proposing 70-foot buildings, exceeding the city's 45-foot limit

By Rick Neale, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 3 days ago

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Update 11:56 a.m. Thursday

The Wavecrest Drive condominium height variance request will be postponed to the Aug. 18 Cocoa Beach City Commission meeting, officials announced this morning.

Original story:

Within a one-month span, three developers have proposed projects that would exceed Cocoa Beach's 45-foot height limit — including a downtown mixed-use complex that generated "strong" public opposition.

On July 7, the Cocoa Beach City Commission voted 4-1 to approve a variance so Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier can build its proposed 129-room resort hotel complex up to 70 feet tall, rather than 45 feet.

Then during the July 21 City Commission meeting, Wave Developments LLC presented — then withdrew — its plan to redevelop the former Yen Yen’s Restaurant site at 2 N. Atlantic Ave. by building a six-story retail-parking-restaurant complex up to 70 feet tall.

Next, commissioners will consider a variance request Thursday to allow construction of a six-story condominium building up to 70 feet tall at the beach end of Wavecrest Drive, roughly one-third of a mile north of Sidney Fischer Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aHts3_0h3JJqcG00

City Commissioner resigns: Cocoa Beach City Commissioner Ed Martinez resigns with two years left in unexpired term

New City Hall plan: New Cocoa Beach City Hall plan features green space plaza, future parking garage

A large crowd attended the July 21 meeting. Before discussion began, City Attorney Wade Vose addressed a question circulating the Cocoa Beach community: Why is the city considering height variances?

Vose said property owners have the right to request height variances, per city charter — but they do not necessarily have the right to receive them.

“It is not by the fiat, or will of the commission, whether or not they would entertain height variances if someone came in and asked for one,” Vose told the audience.

“The charter says, if someone comes in and makes a complete application for it, they must be considered,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43SDJ0_0h3JJqcG00

Wave Developments LCC applied to build a $13 million to $15 million complex with ground-level "beach-centric" retail, four floors of public parking with 106 spaces, and a rooftop restaurant with bar.

The shuttered Yen Yen Restaurant is at the intersection of Minutemen Causeway and North Atlantic Avenue.

"Public opposition is strong. I get it," developer's attorney Kimberly Rezanka said during her July 21 presentation, holding up a white binder filled with printed emails from residents.

Rezanka told commissioners the project would enhance downtown Cocoa Beach, but she noted objections from residents.

"So does the city simply want a four-story parking garage, which reduces potential value of the property, reduces impact fees, reduces property tax, reduces sales tax and creates a bland building at the heart of downtown?" Rezanka asked.

"It seems that is the vision of the city, based upon the comments on Facebook, volumes of emails, comments from the mayor and comments from others," she said.

With that, Rezanka announced her client has directed Finfrock, an Apopka design-build firm, to begin work on a 45-foot parking garage without retail or restaurant. Then she announced he was withdrawing the application for the 70-foot building — generating applause from the City Hall crowd. No further discussion occurred.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lwWaS_0h3JJqcG00

Next, BDH Investment Corp. has requested a variance to build a 42-unit Wavecrest Drive condominium building up to 70 feet tall. The company president is Tom Hermansen, a Cocoa Beach-Cape Canaveral hotelier who chairs the Brevard County Tourist Development Council.

This 4.1-acre site contains four deteriorated single-family homes that were built between 1955 and 1960, an agenda memo said. In a letter of justification supporting the project, Hermansen said the condominium proposal is in harmony with neighboring properties.

"If developed with the requested height variance, the proposed project would be much smaller than the existing structures to the north and northwest. The property to the north — the Emerald Seas Condominium — is a 105-unit development with two eight-story structures that have finished top-floor ceiling heights at 85 feet and rooftop appurtenances exceeding 100 feet," Hermansen said in the letter.

"To the northwest of the property are two hotels with similar elevations," he said.

The variance request is on Thursday's City Commission agenda. Including parapets, an elevator shaft and other unoccupied building elements, the structure could reach a maximum height of 77 feet, agenda records show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vf55i_0h3JJqcG00

The five-member City Commission has a new face — who is familiar with the job. On July 15, commissioners unanimously appointed former Mayor Tim Tumulty to replace Ed Martinez, who resigned last month, on a short-term basis.

Tumulty is serving as Seat 2 commissioner through the Nov. 8 election. He previously served as commissioner from 2012 to 2015 and mayor in 2016 before becoming president of Cocoa Beach Main Street.

He briefly ran as a Republican for the District 2 Brevard County Commission seat in 2018 before withdrawing his candidacy. Later that year, he lost the Cocoa Beach City Commission Seat 4 race to incumbent Skip Williams, who took 53.7% of the vote (3,661 votes). Tumulty took 46.3% of the vote (3,158 votes).

Martinez's unexpired term lasts through November 2024.

Two candidates — Melissa Byron and Keith Capizzi — have filed to run in the Seat 2 race in the November general election. The winner will serve the last two years of Martinez's term.

Byron retired last month as the city's director of marketing and economic development, while Capizzi is a retired tugboat captain who manages the reggae/island radio station WRRJ-FM (89.7 Cocoa Beach/101.5 Melbourne).

Before he was appointed last month, Tumulty said he will not run for office this year in Cocoa Beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h5S4p_0h3JJqcG00

Rick Neale is the South Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here .) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @RickNeale1

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Cocoa Beach developers proposing 70-foot buildings, exceeding the city's 45-foot limit

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hometownnewstc.com

Treasure Coast environmentalists offer Sebastian annexation advice

SEBASTIAN - Four prominent environmental protection organizations on the Treasure Coast have joined together in an appeal to the Sebastian City Council regarding the Graves Brothers annexation. Property owners Graves Brothers Company have requested annexation into the city of 1984 acres located south of CR 510, west of 74th Ave.,...
SEBASTIAN, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Rumors running rampant along Third Avenue in New Smyrna Beach

In the world of small business, it is a given that many will fail, although not always because of their own fault. Risk-taking is what entrepreneurs do. Small Business Administration data indicates that merely half of all small businesses get to the five-year mark while slightly more than a third celebrate their 10-year anniversary, which makes former small business owner Robert Rutkowski’s feat of 25 years running Ocean’s Seafoods rather impressive.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Cocoa Beach, FL
Business
State
Florida State
Cocoa Beach, FL
Government
City
Apopka, FL
City
Cocoa Beach, FL
City
Cocoa, FL
City
Melbourne, FL
Local
Florida Government
sebastiandaily.com

HALO No-Kill Rescue “Clear The Shelters” Pet Adoption Campaign

HALO No-Kill Rescue is having a “Clear The Shelters” pet adoption campaign throughout the month of August. During the entire month all adoption fees will be covered by an anonymous donor. Shelters across the nation have been struggling as surrender rates increase, and adoption rates decrease. Thankfully, an...
SEBASTIAN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Condominium#City Attorney#Wavecrest Drive#City Commission#Wave Developments Llc
veronews.com

Chic, remodeled island home has ‘Old Florida’ feel

Since purchasing the two-story house at 1460 Club Dr., Greg and Sherri Knapp have turned it into a resort-like oasis in the oft-overlooked South Central Beach neighborhood a few blocks south of the 17th Street Causeway that is filled with old-growth live oak trees. The couple first came to Vero...
VERO BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

Palm Bay residents rally against proposed apartment complex

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Around 500 Palm Bay residents have signed a petition campaigning against a large apartment complex being built in their neighborhood. Local residents are planning to fight a new development that will put apartment homes in Brevard County. So far, a petition to stop the work...
PALM BAY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
News Break
Politics
sebastiandaily.com

Two Tasty Chefs Food Truck in Sebastian

We’re trying out the Crab Fritters and the Spicey Chicken Wonton from the Two Tasty Chefs food truck at Mash Monkeys Brewing Company. Very reasonable prices. Have you tried the Two Tasty Chefs food truck? Let is know in the VIDEO comments!. Note: Make sure you signup for the...
SEBASTIAN, FL
veronews.com

Help H.A.L.O. “Clear the Shelters” this month!

SEBASTIAN – H.A.L.O. No-Kill Rescue has partnered with NBC and Telemundo stations to find loving homes for pets in need with the “Clear the Shelters” pet adoption campaign through the entire month of August. Clear The Shelters is an annual, nationwide pet adoption and shelter donation campaign...
SEBASTIAN, FL
Florida Today

Florida Today

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy