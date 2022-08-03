The Morgantown Police Department is seeking information about a missing teen from the small eastern-Morgan County town.

According to a press release sent Wednesday morning, the Morgantown Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Ryen East, 13, as a " report of runaway juvenile."

East is described as 5-foot, 3-inches tall and around 120 pounds.

She was last seen around 1 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, in Morgantown.

"A method of travel has not been identified," Morgantown Police Department said in its release.

If anyone has information on East's whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Morgan County Public Safety Dispatch Center at 765-342-5544.

This article originally appeared on The Reporter Times: Morgantown police seeking information on missing teen