ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, IN

Morgantown police seeking information on missing teen

By Lance Gideon, The Reporter Times
The Reporter-Times
The Reporter-Times
 3 days ago

The Morgantown Police Department is seeking information about a missing teen from the small eastern-Morgan County town.

According to a press release sent Wednesday morning, the Morgantown Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Ryen East, 13, as a " report of runaway juvenile."

East is described as 5-foot, 3-inches tall and around 120 pounds.

She was last seen around 1 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, in Morgantown.

"A method of travel has not been identified," Morgantown Police Department said in its release.

If anyone has information on East's whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Morgan County Public Safety Dispatch Center at 765-342-5544.

This article originally appeared on The Reporter Times: Morgantown police seeking information on missing teen

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

2 individuals in critical condition following 3 overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in critical condition and one person is injured after three separate shootings in the city overnight. The first incident occurred near the 1200 block of South Girls School Road. Police were called to the area around 3:15 a.m. Saturday on report of a person shot. IMPD says the victim from this incident is currently in critical condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morgantown, IN
City
Greenwood, IN
Morgan County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Morgan County, IN
WTHR

Suspect in murder of Elwood police officer makes first court appearance

ANDERSON, Ind. — The man accused of killing an Elwood police officer made his initial court appearance Friday. Carl Roy Webb Boards II is charged with murder in the shooting death of Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz during a traffic stop early Sunday. He is also facing charges of resisting law enforcement and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
ELWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 2 arrested for involvement in July homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested two people for their involvement in a July homicide. IMPD received a call about a person shot just after 7 a.m. on July. 3, at the 7000 block of Bretton Wood Drive. When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds who’s been identified as Saad Medhat, 31. By the time medical aid arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
WISH-TV

4 people charged in connection to Daleville murder

DALEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Four people were formally charged Thursday in connection to a Daleville murder that occurred in July. According to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, Alexander Geesy, 18; Ryan Geesy, 22; Brandi Zirkle, 31; and Dawn Schattner, 53, are all facing charges in connection to the murder of Randall Coomer, 38.
DALEVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX59

Scat spat: Argument over dog poop leads to Lebanon woman’s arrest

LEBANON, Ind. — What began as an argument over dog poop led to one neighbor allegedly pointing a loaded gun at another in Lebanon. The dispute involved several people on Ascot Drive, including 37-year-old Mackenzie Ray. On July 31, Ray called police on her neighbors at least three times. When police arrived at the home […]
LEBANON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

IMPD: Male shot, killed in act of self-defense

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a man was shot and killed in self-defense in an “apparent robbery” attempt on the far east side. Just before 4:30 a.m., IMPD got a report of a person shot on Tapp Drive. That’s just northeast of the Meijer on E. Washington Street/U.S. 40. That’s also known […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Traffic stop for expired license plate violation leads to the discovery of meth

INDIANAPOLIS – A traffic stop in Indianapolis led to the arrest of an Indianapolis man after a Trooper discovered narcotics yesterday afternoon. On August 3, 2022, Trooper Justin Hobbs pulled over a Red 2005 Dodge Ram pick-up truck on Keystone Avenue near Werges Avenue. The license plate on the truck was damaged and the expiration sticker was not visible, prior to the stop M/Tpr. Hobbs checked the plate number and determined the plate did not match the vehicle it was on.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

365 dead, live animals seized from residence in Decatur County

DECATUR COUNTY — At approximately 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy with Decatur County Deputies ordered repossession of a residence in the 4900 block of East County Road 280 North. When the deputy arrived, he found multitudes of neglected animals, including several that were dying and/or deceased throughout the parameters...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
The Reporter-Times

The Reporter-Times

1K+
Followers
895
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Martinsville, IN from Reporter-Times.

 http://reporter-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy