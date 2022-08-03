Police Received Call of a Man Baby Running From a Tyler, Texas Backyard

Read on classicrock961.com
Tyler, TX Pastor Accused Of Stealing Gets Trial Date
We've been following the unfortunate case of Tyler pastor Jerome Milton, who stands accused of several charges including theft and money laundering. While the pastor and former coach has denied these allegations, he will soon have his day in court. The 66-year-old is the pastor for the Open Door Bible...
Help the Bustos Family: Tyler, TX Restaurant to Offer Discounts to Law Enforcement
Today many East Texans gathered to honor the memory of Sheriff's Deputy Lorenzo Bustos who tragically died near Tyler, Texas a little after midnight on Saturday, July 29. Deputy Bustos was finishing up his final night of field training with his field training officer, 39-year-old SCSO Deputy Michael Skinner. They'd stopped a vehicle on State Highway 155 South when he was struck by an intoxicated driver on Hwy 155.
Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case
One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
A Cool Piece of Technology Let’s You Track Your Kid on a Tyler, Texas School Bus
School is about to be in session across East Texas. That means school buses will be mixed in with our morning and mid-afternoon commutes once again. Tyler Independent School District (Tyler ISD) is implementing a cool new piece of technology that will allow parents to track when and where their kids get on and off the bus and provide other news around the bus route.
74 Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend Mainly For DWI And Possession
Last Thursday was a tragic day for the Smith County Sheriff's office as Sheriff Larry Smith confirmed that one of his deputies was tragically killed in the line of duty while performing a traffic stop with another officer. Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was struck and killed by an intoxicated driver. Unfortunately,...
Marshall, TX Police Arrest 11 People On 40 Combined Charges
Police in Marshall, Texas were very busy last week rounding up nearly a dozen individuals on a host of charges after a "gang-related" shooting and several other incidents in the area. On July 28, 2022, the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and...
New Study Shows Tyler, Texas in the Top 10 of Cities Hit by Phone Scams
We've reported to you about all different kinds of scams being carried out in East Texas. These can be as simple as offering a fake goody bag from Texas Roadhouse to texting about selling property that you don't own. Scammers will use any and every kind of trick to try and steal your money and/or your personal information. A new study was just released that shows how prevalent phone scams are. Sadly, East Texas ended up in the top 10 of this list.
Longview ISD Plans To Install Video Cameras In Special Needs Classrooms
There's been a lot of controversy in the Longview ISD recently after 6 former employees of an elementary school in the district were arrested on allegations of injuring special needs children. After public outcry, the district is taking action to insure that kids with special needs are being taken care of safely.
Did You Know There is a Legal Casino About 2 Hours South of Tyler, TX?
We all know about the boats in Shreveport. Just head over the Texas border and win some real money, right? Well, did you know there is a legitimate Indian Gaming Casino located about two hours south of Tyler, TX? Just a little bit past Lufkin, as a matter of fact.
I Was Today Years Old When I Learned Chili’s Started In Texas
I recently learned that fast food favorite Church's Chicken was launched in San Antonio just outside of the Alamo and since then I've been wondering about what other big national brands and chains got their roots here in the Lone Star State. Little did I know that a restaurant that is literally several yards away from our location here in Tyler also was born in Texas.
Longview, TX National Night Out Kick-Off Event Set for Aug. 30
On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Longview residents are invited to a kick-off celebration held at the Longview Exhibit Center for the annual National Night Out (NNO) crime and drug prevention event. What Can You Expect At This Event?. During this event, citizens are encouraged to attend for a night of fun...
Rejoice, Cookie Monsters! Tylerites Chime in on Where to Find the Best
Locals have much to say about where to find some of the best cookies in Tyler, Texas. We are extremely fortunate to live in an area that does food so very well. Seriously. I've had the joy of partaking of some fabulous culinary marvels all around the country. Even so, some of my favorite food is right here at home in East Texas. And as a Tyler, Texas resident that happens to be a bit obsessed with finding the perfect cookie, I'm glad to know we have so many options.
Breaking: One Smith County, Texas Deputy Killed, One Injured During Traffic Stop
Our local police officers deserve a thank you any time we see them. They have a job that is extremely tough and extremely scrutinized. Saying a thank you to these men and woman in uniform is a simple gesture we can all do when we see them in public. Remember, too, that these men are woman are our neighbors with loved ones who care about them. That's why this kind of news is never easy to let you know about as a Smith County deputy was killed during a routine traffic stop.
Well, The Ethan Allen Sign In Tyler Is Gone, What’s Replacing It?
Just like a feline, humans are inquisitive. We want to know what's going on. We want to keep up with what's happening with our family, friends, and co-workers and what's going on in the world around us. That's why when we see activity on a construction site or a random building, we want to know what's going on.
Two East Texas Cities Among 25 in Texas Suing Disney+, Hulu, Netflix
Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, chances are pretty good that you're subscribed to at least one, or possibly all, of those streaming services. I am. One thing you may not know, which I didn't until I ran across this report, is that those streaming services have fees that they must pay to Texas cities. 25 cities in Texas, including two from East Texas have filed suit against the above streaming services because they haven't paid their fees to those cities.
Our Favorite “It’s Hot In Texas” TikTok Videos
You don't need me to tell you that this has been one hot ass summer. Spend more than 5 minutes outdoors this summer in East Texas and I can almost guarantee that you will start sweating. But luckily, according to weather people, this isn't the absolute worst summer in terms of 100 degree days and we'll get into that shortly, but folks are trying to make the best of the heat.
Blink Once And You’ll Miss Your Chance To Adopt Carson
Cute puppies don't often have a long stay in an animal shelter and that will most likely be the case for Carson. Carson is a six-month-old puppy that is waiting to be adopted from the Humane Societ's Pets Fur People in Tyler. Carson is a mixed breed pup, he's part...
If You Love the Outdoors You’ll Love This Lindale, Texas Property
While I am still waiting to win a huge lottery jackpot (fingers crossed), it’s still fun to think about what you would do with all that money. While I love my current home in East Texas, if I did get a large sum of money like most people, I would look at purchasing a new home and I think this place in Lindale, TX currently might be near the top of my list.
Time to Eat! We’re Discussing the Best Fried Chicken in Tyler, Texas
There is no doubt about it, here in East Texas we love to eat, especially any fried food. While fried food might not be the best for our diet there is something amazing about delicious fried chicken and the comfort it brings when you’re eating it. Which is why I wanted to look online for what locals in Tyler, Texas believe to be the best fried chicken in our area.
Fun! Creative New Business Opening in Downtown Athens, Texas
When you think of Athens, Texas you’re probably thinking of just some small East Texas town. According to Google the population is around 13,000 people. But entrepreneurs Wade and Kristin Huggins are excited to bring something new to the small town. They love downtown Athens and they are excited to open their new business Tod + Copper.
