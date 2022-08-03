WV Sen. Manchin secures deal to finish Mountain Valley Pipeline

(WFXR) — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), President Joe Biden, and other Democratic House and Senate leaders have reportedly struck a deal to ensure the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

The deal may take the embattled 300-mile-long project — stretching from northern West Virginia to southern Virginia — out of limbo.

Manchin sealed the deal, agreeing to a scaled-down version of the president’s economic plan that tackles climate change, health care, and inflation, in exchange for the completion of the pipeline.

The goal is to pursue permitting reforms, which end up unlocking domestic energy and transmission projects, like the pipeline.

Manchin is known to be a supporter of coal and other fossil fuels, saying projects like the Mountain Valley Pipeline are important.

“This is a balanced bill that gives us energy security this country desperately needs. It gives us a pathway for it. It gives us the ability to take care of ourselves to be an energy producer and also be able to invest in technology for the energy future,” said Manchin.

However, not everyone is on board with Manchin’s move.

“I don’t think he’s well-informed about what is actually happening when it comes to the progress of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, as well as the product that they are moving,” said Freeda Cathcart, team coordinator for Mothers Out Front .

Cathcart says the pipeline project is causing more harm than good.

“There are pipes, a lot of pipes above ground that are just sitting in fields, being exposed to the elements, and back in the beginning of the project, MVP contractor testified in 2018 in federal court that the pipes needed to be underground within the year or they would start being compromised,” Cathcart told WFXR News. “So what’s going on there?”

She adds that the deal was made based on misinformation because of a discrepancy on how complete the pipeline is.

Cathcart explains that on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) docket, it looks like the pipeline is actually 56% complete, even though officials have said it’s more than 90% finished.

WFXR News received a statement from the Mountain Valley Pipeline regarding the completion of the pipeline and Manchin’s decision.

MVP is being recognized as a critical infrastructure project that is essential for our nation’s energy security, energy reliability, and ability to effectively transition to a lower-carbon future. With total project work roughly 94% complete, Mountain Valley remains committed to working diligently with federal and state regulators to secure the necessary permits to safely and responsibly finish construction, and we remain committed to bringing it into service in the second half of 2023. Capacity for MVP remains fully subscribed under long-term, binding contracts, and the project is strongly supported by a broad coalition of elected federal, state and local officials; state chambers of commerce and other business groups; landowners; public utilities; natural gas producers; and other non-governmental organizations. Increased use of natural gas has played an important role in our country’s efforts to lower carbon emissions and keep energy prices affordable. More than 300,000 miles of interstate and intrastate natural gas transmission pipelines operate every day across the U.S., safely and reliably transporting natural gas for use in homes and businesses to power modern life. None of these existing pipelines have undergone the extensive level of environmental research, analysis and review that has been performed on the MVP project, and we appreciate the strong support and ongoing efforts of so many men and women who, for the past seven years, have continued to work diligently to complete this important project.

In an interview, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) shared his opinions on the deal, saying the issues with the Mountain Valley Pipeline had to do with an inadequate permitting process dealing with Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

“The unwillingness, or inability, of FERC to get information out to the public and appropriately take public comment and take that into account in terms of deciding A) whether a pipeline was necessary, and B) whether the proposed route was the right route,” said Kaine.

Kaine told WFXR News that he is interested in seeing the proposed bill, and wants to add his and U.S. Sen. Mark Warner’s (D-Va.) ideas on permitting reforms.

