Sugarloaf Fire grows to 839 acres in Wyoming; rain, gusty winds, cooler temperatures expected Wednesday￼

Containment grows to 20% on Fish Fire in Wyoming; evacuation zone impacting about 20 homes
CASPER, Wyo. — Firefighting efforts helped limit growth of the Fish Fire burning about seven miles south of Sundance on Wednesday and containment has been increased to 20%, a Thursday morning update from fire managers with Fish Fire Information said. Growth of the fire was limited to about 200...
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announces new Major Project Development Manager
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has recently announced Jennifer Thomson will serve as the Governor’s Major Project Development Manager. In a release from the Governor’s Office, Thomson is now part of Gordon’s Administration’s Natural Resources policy team. The position is intended to keep Wyoming at the forefront of the energy frontier.
What’s next for Wyoming abortion access?
A judge last week temporarily put the state’s abortion ban on hold, more legal wrangling will follow. The temporary restraining order issued last week against Wyoming’s abortion ban is only the first step in what is likely to be a more prolonged battle in the courts — one that legal experts believe could ultimately end up before the Wyoming Supreme Court.
Wyo. Secretary of State signs letter speaking out against Biden’s executive order on voter registration
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan has announced that he has joined 14 other Secretaries of State from across the country in signing a letter to President Joe Biden. This letter is in reference to Executive Order No. 14029, which calls for federal agencies to develop...
