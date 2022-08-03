Read on bemidjinow.com
Crime and fire report: Three WE Fest incidents reported; Detroit Lakes woman arrested in domestic dispute
8:59 a.m., near Meadow View Lane, Detroit Lakes, harassment. A caller said their neighbor continues to harass them verbally, with loud music and noisy equipment. 9:43 a.m., near mile marker 113 on County Road 37, Ponsford, a 17-year-old Grand Forks woman suffered a possible concussion after her vehicle collided with a semi-truck. Airbags deployed during the crash. She was transported to a hospital in Park Rapids for treatment.
Planned detour for Beltrami County Fairgoers
MnDOT has released a detour map for the Beltrami County Fair coming next week as construction on Highway 71 continues on schedule. Drivers are now using the highway in head-to-head traffic in the southbound lanes. Starting Aug. 10 through Aug. 14, northbound fairgoers on Highway 71 will use Lakewood Drive,...
Crime Data Explorer from BCA launched, a new tool to track crime in neighborhoods across the state
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension recently released a statewide Crime Data Explorer website. The online tool shows Beltrami County has had 952 arrests so far this year. Eighty-six of those were minors under 18 released to other agencies. Arrestable crimes that topped the list for the county in 2022...
Bear dies after 67-year-old motorcyclist crashes into it
PILLAGER, Minn. -- A bear was killed in a crash involving a motorcyclist in Cass County Monday.The crash happened on County Road 34 in May Township, near Pillager. According to the county sheriff's office, the motorcyclist was driving when a large black bear came out of the ditch.The 67-year-old motorcyclist, from Motley, struck the bear. He was treated on the scene before being taken to a Staples-area hospital. He sustained non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.The sheriff's office said that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a permit for the deceased bear.The motorcyclist was not identified by name.
Alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash
(Hendrickson Township, MN)--Authorities suspect alcohol was a factor in a motorcycle crash that killed a Bemidji man in Hubbard County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Chad Nelson was riding on Highway 200 near Hendrickson Township late Saturday night when his motorcycle went into a ditch and rolled. Troopers say Nelson was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.
Man killed in motorcycle crash south of Bemidji
A motorcyclist was killed after crashing in Hubbard County late Saturday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 43-year-old Chad M. Nelson, of Bemidji, was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle northwest on Hwy. 200 near Hwy. 71 in Hendrickson Township around 11:30 p.m. when he entered the shoulder and crashed into the ditch.
GF man found dead in Bemidji cabin
Authorities in Minnesota’s Beltrami County say a Grand Forks man was found dead at a rental cabin in Lake Bemidji State Park. The County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a medical call at about 1:30 PM on July 26th, and found 48-year-old Matt Skarperud deceased inside an enclosed porch.
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Bemidji City Council At-Large
The Meet the Candidates series continues ahead of the Tuesday, Aug. 9 primary with candidates vying for the Bemidji City Council at-large seat. Incumbent Dan Jourdain is being challenged by two other sitting council members, Ward 1’s Audrey Thayer and Ward 3’s Ron Johnson. The candidates are listed...
Beltrami Electric Cooperative’s 82nd Annual Meeting at Night at the Fair
Members of the Beltrami Electric Cooperative are invited to attend the 82nd Annual Meeting next Wednesday during BEC’s Night at the Fair. The meeting will be held at the Marilyn Shutter Stage Aug. 10 at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds. Registration begins at 4 p.m. with the meeting at 5...
Bemidji City Council to discuss potential 3.7 net levy increase for 2023 in work session
The Bemidji City Council will hold a work session Monday on the next year’s budget and levy expected to be finalized by the end of the year. The preliminary budget and levy are set in September, which is then finalized in December. The levy can decrease from the set...
Authorities find body of 21-year-old man missing in northern Minnesota
BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say they've found the body of a 21-year-old man reported missing earlier this week. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says Logan Roy's body was found Wednesday morning about three-quarters of a mile from his home in Maple Ridge Township, which is roughly 20 miles north of Bemidji. "We extend our sincerest condolences to the friends and family of Logan," the sheriff's office said in a statement.The body was sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. No information on his possible cause of death was immediately given. Roy was reported missing Sunday, when...
