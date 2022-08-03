BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say they've found the body of a 21-year-old man reported missing earlier this week. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says Logan Roy's body was found Wednesday morning about three-quarters of a mile from his home in Maple Ridge Township, which is roughly 20 miles north of Bemidji. "We extend our sincerest condolences to the friends and family of Logan," the sheriff's office said in a statement.The body was sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. No information on his possible cause of death was immediately given. Roy was reported missing Sunday, when...

BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN ・ 17 DAYS AGO