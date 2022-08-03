ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

DL-Online

Crime and fire report: Three WE Fest incidents reported; Detroit Lakes woman arrested in domestic dispute

8:59 a.m., near Meadow View Lane, Detroit Lakes, harassment. A caller said their neighbor continues to harass them verbally, with loud music and noisy equipment. 9:43 a.m., near mile marker 113 on County Road 37, Ponsford, a 17-year-old Grand Forks woman suffered a possible concussion after her vehicle collided with a semi-truck. Airbags deployed during the crash. She was transported to a hospital in Park Rapids for treatment.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
bemidjinow.com

Planned detour for Beltrami County Fairgoers

MnDOT has released a detour map for the Beltrami County Fair coming next week as construction on Highway 71 continues on schedule. Drivers are now using the highway in head-to-head traffic in the southbound lanes. Starting Aug. 10 through Aug. 14, northbound fairgoers on Highway 71 will use Lakewood Drive,...
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bear dies after 67-year-old motorcyclist crashes into it

PILLAGER, Minn. -- A bear was killed in a crash involving a motorcyclist in Cass County Monday.The crash happened on County Road 34 in May Township, near Pillager. According to the county sheriff's office, the motorcyclist was driving when a large black bear came out of the ditch.The 67-year-old motorcyclist, from Motley, struck the bear. He was treated on the scene before being taken to a Staples-area hospital. He sustained non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.The sheriff's office said that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a permit for the deceased bear.The motorcyclist was not identified by name.
voiceofalexandria.com

Alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash

(Hendrickson Township, MN)--Authorities suspect alcohol was a factor in a motorcycle crash that killed a Bemidji man in Hubbard County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Chad Nelson was riding on Highway 200 near Hendrickson Township late Saturday night when his motorcycle went into a ditch and rolled. Troopers say Nelson was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.
HUBBARD COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Man killed in motorcycle crash south of Bemidji

A motorcyclist was killed after crashing in Hubbard County late Saturday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 43-year-old Chad M. Nelson, of Bemidji, was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle northwest on Hwy. 200 near Hwy. 71 in Hendrickson Township around 11:30 p.m. when he entered the shoulder and crashed into the ditch.
HUBBARD COUNTY, MN
KNOX News Radio

GF man found dead in Bemidji cabin

Authorities in Minnesota’s Beltrami County say a Grand Forks man was found dead at a rental cabin in Lake Bemidji State Park. The County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a medical call at about 1:30 PM on July 26th, and found 48-year-old Matt Skarperud deceased inside an enclosed porch.
BEMIDJI, MN
bemidjinow.com

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Bemidji City Council At-Large

The Meet the Candidates series continues ahead of the Tuesday, Aug. 9 primary with candidates vying for the Bemidji City Council at-large seat. Incumbent Dan Jourdain is being challenged by two other sitting council members, Ward 1’s Audrey Thayer and Ward 3’s Ron Johnson. The candidates are listed...
BEMIDJI, MN
CBS Minnesota

Authorities find body of 21-year-old man missing in northern Minnesota

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say they've found the body of a 21-year-old man reported missing earlier this week. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says Logan Roy's body was found Wednesday morning about three-quarters of a mile from his home in Maple Ridge Township, which is roughly 20 miles north of Bemidji. "We extend our sincerest condolences to the friends and family of Logan," the sheriff's office said in a statement.The body was sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. No information on his possible cause of death was immediately given. Roy was reported missing Sunday, when...
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN

