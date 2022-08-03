Gun regulations on November ballot could increase costs to county governments for processing permits

Read on yachatsnews.com
Big public backlash by property owners forces Oregon Department of Forestry to pull back on wildfire risk map, requirements
Facing public backlash, the Oregon Department of Forestry on Thursday announced it will redraw a map outlining wildfire risk for properties across the state and pause enforcement measures that would eventually require some owners to make improvements to protect their buildings. The announcement comes only about a month after state...
Oregon state forester rescinds new wildfire risk map in response to public, political outcry
On Thursday afternoon, just five weeks after publishing a wildfire risk map, the state Forestry Department axed it. That move follows a chorus of complaints from Republican state lawmakers and residents in southern and eastern Oregon who said the roll out of the map was clumsily handled and led to people losing their property insurance or having premiums doubled. They said the Oregon Department of Forestry was ill-equipped to handle the impacts of the map in the middle of fire season.
Oregon has a housing crisis. Can the next governor help solve it? Three candidates give their views
Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the creation of Oregon’s land-use system. The idea behind the rules for where growth can happen was straightforward: preserve rural lands for rivers, farms and forests and save the development for urban areas within what are now called urban growth boundaries. Signs...
Analysis: First debate by three Oregon governor candidates delivers telling first impressions
Candidates for governor are in a league of their own. Debates matter in these contests. Heads turn when the power hitters come to bat. And, unlike in the primaries, these are not events when the voters who show up are all wearing team caps. So, it’s the unaffiliated voters, now more numerous than ever in Oregon, who I imagined in the shadows of the first debate in the governor’s race last week.
Oregon State Police/Newport activity log July 28-Aug. 2
SP22193473 07/28/2022 11:42 Officer #60787 NATHMAN, CAMERON. Location 101, Mile post 134 134 NB, LINCOLN OR USA. A vehicle was stopped for failure to maintain a lane of travel. The driver was found to have a non-serviceable warrant out of Idaho and was an out of compliance sex offender. The driver was cited and released on the crime of failure to register as a sex offender.
